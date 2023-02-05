15 States with the Highest Tax Revenue Per Capita

1
Aima Zaheer
·9 min read

In this article, we will take a look at the 15 states with the highest tax revenue per capita. If you want to see more states in this selection, go to the 5 States with the Highest Tax Revenue Per Capita.

According to the United States Census Bureau,  revenues from property, sales, gross receipts, and income taxes in aggregate rose by 15.9% to $513.3 billion in Q1 2022 from $442.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2021. In the US, state taxes vary widely and can include income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and various fees and excises. Some states, like Texas and Florida, do not have a state income tax, while others, like Vermont and California, have relatively high-income taxes. Additionally, states may impose various fees and excises, such as fuel taxes and tobacco taxes.

The tax-to-GDP ratio in the US rose by 0.8% from 25.8% in 2020 to 26.6% in 2021, according to the OECD's annual Revenue Statistics report. Owing to inflation and the recovering economy, federal government revenue received a boost. Revenues from individual income taxes reached a peak of $2.04 trillion in the fiscal year 2021. The total amount of federal taxes collected, including payroll and others, reached a record high of $4.05 trillion in the 2021 fiscal year, which is equivalent to 18.1% of the GDP. This figure is higher than the average of 17.1% over the last 20 years prior to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Overall, state taxes can have a significant impact on the cost of living and the corporate sector of an economy. Under the present United States tax laws, several prominent corporations are exempt from paying federal corporate income tax. As per the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, at least 55 of America's largest corporations did not pay any federal corporate income tax on their profits earned in 2020. The corporations mentioned include popular companies like FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), and  Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Image by qgadrian from Pixabay

Our Methodology

We have referred to the Federation of Tax Administrators (FTA) to collate data regarding the tax revenue per capita for 2021. The per capita measure is based on 2021 population estimates obtained from the US Census Bureau. Tax revenue per capita has been calculated by dividing the total tax collection by the total population. The states have been ranked in ascending order of the tax revenue per capita.

States with the Highest Tax Revenue Per Capita

15. Rhode Island

Total Tax Collection in 2021: $4.36 billion

Total Population: 1,095,453

Tax Revenue Per Capita: $3,981

Rhode Island has income tax ranging from 3.75% for an annual income of up to $68,200 to 5.99% for an annual income of more than $155,090. Furthermore, the Ocean State charges a 7% corporate income tax and a 7% state sales tax and does not impose a local sales tax. Groceries and clothing under $250 are exempted from the state sales tax. Rhode Island exempts military retirement income from tax as well. The government of Rhode Island charges a fixed motor fuel tax of 35 cents on every gallon of gasoline and diesel. Meanwhile, the state charges sin taxes of $4.25 on every pack of cigarettes and 11 cents on every gallon of beer.

14. Maryland

Total Tax Collection in 2021: $25.22 billion

Total Population: 6,164,996

Tax Revenue Per Capita: $4,091

Maryland charges a 6% sales tax, and there are no other local taxes. The lower end of income tax is 2% on income less than $1,000 and can go up to 5.75% for single filers with an annual income of more than $250,000. The Old Line State allows its 23 counties and Baltimore City to collect additional income taxes as well. The state also charges a 6% state levy, which does not apply to groceries and prescription drugs, but clothing is not exempted. The state charges a tax of 36.1 cents on every gallon of gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon of diesel.

13. Oregon

Total Tax Collection in 2021: $17.80 billion

Total Population: 4,246,183

Tax Revenue Per Capita: $4,192

Oregon has a progressive income tax system, with rates ranging from 5% to 9.9%. The state also levies a sales tax of 0.5%. Oregon does not have a statewide property tax, but property taxes are collected by individual counties and cities. Oregon is one of the four US states that have no local or statewide sales taxes in place. Additionally, Oregon has a corporate income tax rate of 7.6%. The Oregon Department of Revenue has started to accept and process state tax returns from January 23. The state has allowed the free filing of state taxes through the Department of Revenue website. The state will start issuing refunds from February 15.

12. Washington

Total Tax Collection in 2021: $33.17 billion

Total Population: 7,738,045

Tax Revenue Per Capita: $4,287

The median property tax rate in the state of Washington is $836 per $100,000 of assessed home value. Experts term the rate of property tax as moderate compared to other states. The Evergreen State intends to impose a 7% tax on the sale or exchange of some long-term assets if they result in a profit of $250,000 or more. However, this tax has been challenged in the courts and has been ruled unconstitutional by a lower court. The Washington Supreme Court has put a hold on the decision and is reviewing the case. Washington is amongst the states that do not levy an income tax.

11. Illinois

Total Tax Collection in 2021: $55.53 billion

Total Population: 12,672,752

Tax Revenue Per Capita: $4,382

Illinois has a flat income tax rate of 4.95%. Some view this as favorable for the residents of the state. However, the median property tax in the Land of Lincoln is the second highest in the US. The state also has the eighth-highest average combined state and local taxes at 8.73%. Clothing, groceries, and prescribed pharmaceuticals are all taxed in the state of Illinois. From January 1, the state of Illinois has increased the motor fuel tax from 59.6 cents per gallon to 62.7 cents per gallon. Furthermore, the tax on diesel has been increased from 67.02 cents per gallon to 70.12 cents per gallon. These taxes make Illinois secure the eleventh position on our list of states with the highest tax revenue per capita.

10. New Jersey

Total Tax Collection in 2021: $43.68 billion

Total Population: 9,266,653

Tax Revenue Per Capita: $4,714

New Jersey is termed as one of the least tax-friendly states for middle-class families and retirees. The state has the highest median property tax across the US at $2,257 per $100,000 of assessed home value. This is because New Jersey is the fourth-smallest state in the US in terms of total area. The state has a progressive income tax structure and has a millionaire's tax bracket of 10.75% on taxable income of more than $1 million. On the other hand, the lowest income tax rate is 1.4% on an annual taxable income of up to $20,000. New Jersey charges a 41.4 cents per gallon tax on gasoline and 48.4 cents per gallon tax on diesel.

9. New York

Total Tax Collection in 2021: $93.76 billion

Total Population: 19,833,933

Tax Revenue Per Capita: $4,727

New York has the tenth-highest cumulative state and local sales tax, along with the sixth-highest property tax in the US. The median property tax stands at $1,620 per $100,000 of assessed home value. The state has a progressive income tax structure that charges a 4% tax on individual annual taxable income of $8,500 and goes as high as 10.9% on annual taxable income of over $25 million. However, the state intends to lower the highest income tax rate to 8.82% from 2028 onwards. The state exempts groceries, prescription drugs, and clothing under $110 from sales tax. New York charges a tax of 48.22 cents per gallon on gasoline and 46.98 cents per gallon on diesel.

8. North Dakota

Total Tax Collection in 2021: $3.91 billion  

Total Population: 774,980

Tax Revenue Per Capita: $5,044

North Dakota has a relatively simple tax system, with only a single state income tax rate and no state sales tax. The Peace Garden State has the lowest income tax rate of 1.1% for an annual income of up to $41,775 and the highest income tax rate of 2.9% on annual taxable income of over $458,350. However, there are some exemptions and deductions available, such as a property tax credit for homeowners and a deduction for certain business expenses. Additionally, certain types of income, such as interest from US government bonds, are not subject to state income tax in North Dakota. The state exempts groceries and prescription drugs from sales tax but charges sales tax on clothing.

7. Massachusetts

Total Tax Collection in 2021: $36.52 billion  

Total Population: 6,984,509

Tax Revenue Per Capita: $5,229

Massachusetts has a flat 5% tax on federal adjusted gross income. However, a constitutional amendment has been approved following a public vote that will allow a 4% additional tax on annual taxable income of over $1 million from 2023 onwards. There are no local taxes and a 6.25% state levy. Groceries and prescription drugs are completely exempted from this state levy, along with clothing under $175. The median property tax stands at $1,115 per $100,000 of assessed home value. The state charges a tax of 26.54 cents per gallon of gasoline and diesel and levies a $3.51 per pack tax on cigarettes.

6. Delaware

Total Tax Collection in 2021: $5.40 billion

Total Population: 1,003,347

Tax Revenue Per Capita: $5,378

Delaware has a progressive income tax structure that starts at 2.2% and reaches a peak at 6.6%. Like other states on the list, the Blue Hen State does not charge taxes on social security benefits. The property tax is very low as it stands at $533 per $100,000 of assessed home value, the ninth lowest across the US. Meanwhile, the motor fuel tax is levied at 23 cents per gallon on gasoline and 22 cents per gallon on diesel. The state charges a sin tax of 26 cents per gallon on beer, $2.10 per pack on cigarettes, and $4.50 per gallon on liquor.

In addition to Delaware, Vermont, California, and Connecticut are also among the states with the highest tax revenue per capita as of 2021.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 States with the Highest Tax Revenue Per Capita.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 States with the Highest Tax Revenue Per Capita is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Super Bowl prop betting increasing in popularity

    Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly 29 points at 30-1 odds. Kornegay couldn't believe it, but took the man's money — and later returned it plus the winnings.

  • Russian attack destroys shopping centre in Kherson

    Epicentr shopping centre in the city Kherson was completely burned down as a result of a Russian attack on the city on the night of 2 February. Source: Epicentr press office The large-scale artillery shelling caused a fire that engulfed the entire building at Beryslav highway, 17.

  • UNC basketball struggles to find its shot against Duke as Tar Heels fall to Blue Devils

    The Tar Heels shot just 34 percent from the field, marking the third time in the past four games they were held below 40 percent, and fell to Duke in an ACC road game.

  • President of European Council: Kremlin not to intimidate us, Ukraine to be member of EU

    Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, has said that the European Union will not stop supporting Ukraine despite the Kremlin's threats and Ukraine will become a member of the EU. Source: Charles Michel at the press conference following the Ukraine-EU summit, reports European Pravda Details: "This summit sends two clear messages: the first - for you and for the people of Ukraine - the EU will support you in all possible ways.

  • At the heart of Colorado River crisis, the mighty 'Law of the River' holds sway

    At the heart of tensions over water allotments from the Colorado River is a complex set of agreements and decrees known as the 'Law of the River.'

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and CFO David Zinsner Buy Up Stock

    CEO Pat Gelsinger and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner scooped up shares on the open market after the chip maker issued disappointing guidance.

  • You Can Get Everything You Need For An Epic Super Bowl Party From Amazon

    TVs, projectors, air fryers, napkins, and other party essentials can be found on Amazon. If you've been waiting to upgrade your sports viewing experience or countertop appliances, Amazon has you covered. From TVs to air fryers, almost every pick on this list is Prime shipping-eligible, meaning your order should arrive ahead of game day.

  • Major central banks rekindle rate hike push after dry January

    Major central bank interest rates moves were off to a tepid start in January with a single hike by Canada but the pace will speed up again in February with policy makers in the U.S., Britain and the euro zone out of the starting blocks already. January saw just three meetings by central banks overseeing the 10 most heavily traded currencies with Canada delivering a 25 basis point hike while Norway and Japan stayed put. However, the first days of February showed central banks were not quite done yet with monetary tightening, with the U.S. Federal Reserve adding 25 bps and the European Central Bank and the Bank of England each hiking by 50 bps.

  • This Kentucky City Is the 'Horse Capital of the World' — and the Horses Will Tell You Why You Should Visit

    These reviews are straight from the horse's mouth.

  • The blowout jobs report is actually three times stronger than it appears

    The Fed should not fear the huge increase in demand for labor because it's alleviating shortages in the sectors with the hottest inflation.

  • Valero Energy's (NYSE:VLO) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Valero Energy Corporation ( NYSE:VLO ) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 16th of...

  • 12 Biggest Industrial Software Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 biggest industrial software companies in the world. If you want to explore similar companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Industrial Software Companies in the World. The industrial software industry is a rapidly growing field, driven by the need to stay ahead of […]

  • Ukraine Latest: Europe Urged to Speed Up Battle Tank Offers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed concerns that Germany’s supply of battle tanks could make his nation an active party to the war with Russia. Western allies also have a “consensus” with Ukraine’s leader that weapons provided to Kyiv will not be used to attack Russian territory, he said. Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Bal

  • Russia has lost over 130,000 of its soldiers so far in full-scale invasion and war

    Russia has lost about 130,590 of its troops in 345 days of full-scale war against Ukraine, with 720 of them lost in the past day alone, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported in its morning daily update on Facebook on Feb. 4.

  • We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Passed With Ease

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • 12 Countries That Export the Most Whiskey in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that export the most whiskey in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Countries That Export the Most Whiskey in the World. Whiskey is an alcoholic beverage that is made from several kinds of grains, such as barley and wheat. […]

  • I've taken 7 solo city trips across the US in the past 2 years — here are my 8 tips for traveling alone

    Talking to business owners is often the best way to find local gems.

  • Angry about your gas bill? Spikes follow big raises for California utility executives

    The three top executives at Sempra Energy, the parent company of SoCalGas and SDG&E, made $40 million in 2021, with pension benefits of $60 million awaiting them at retirement.

  • Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo

    Japan's government will begin restricting exports of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China in Spring after it amends a foreign exchange law to allow the change, Kyodo News reported on Saturday. The new regulation will not mention China specifically in a bid to reduce the risk of retaliation by Beijing, the report said, without saying where it obtained the information. Japan and the Netherlands have agreed to join the United States in halting shipments of semiconductor manufacturing equipment produced by the likes of Nikon Corp and ASML Holdings in a bid to stop China developing and advanced chips that could be used to enhance its military power, sources told Reuters, confirming earlier media reports.

  • Who Is Lil Wayne's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Denise Bidot

    Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot started dating in 2020 before Bidot confirmed their breakup in January 2023