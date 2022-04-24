jetcityimage / iStock.com

The food stamp program we know today, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- aka SNAP -- was created by the U.S. federal government to end hunger and move people forward to self-sufficiency. SNAP was built on the foundation of the first Food Stamp Program, which was established in 1939. The initial program, which has evolved over many decades, began to be referred to as SNAP in 2008.

See: SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022

Find: 10 Things Most Americans Don't Know About SNAP

Over 42 million qualifying people in the U.S. currently use SNAP benefits to purchase fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, breads, cereals, snack foods, non-alcoholic beverages and seeds and plants that produce food. However, items such as cleaning supplies, pet foods, hygiene products, cosmetics and ready-to-eat hot foods are not eligible to be purchased with these government-issued benefits.

To qualify for SNAP benefits, you must not exceed SNAP gross and net monthly income limits or the program's resource limits. For example, a family of four cannot exceed a gross monthly income of $2,871, a net monthly income of $2,209 or $2,500 in countable resources, such as cash or money in a bank account. It's important to note that if one member of the family is at least 60 or disabled, different limits will apply.

To determine the 15 states where the most people rely on SNAP for their groceries, GOBankingRates referred to the "Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program: Number of Person's Participating" report from the United States Department of Agriculture, specifically the data for December 2020 and December 2021. To help gain perspective, the total population for each state is included, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's latest estimates dated July 2021.

Some of the states listed have experienced an increase in SNAP participation since December 2020 and some have experienced a decrease. However, what all 15 states have in common is that their populations have the most people relying on SNAP for their groceries, compared to other states.

Story continues

vesperstock / Shutterstock.com

1. California

The state of California has a population of 39,237,836.

Persons participating in SNAP in December 2021: 4,465,861

Persons participating in SNAP in December 2020: 4,234,649

Percent change: 5.5%

POLL: How Much Do You Expect Your Tax Refund To Be This Year?

LM Photos / Shutterstock.com

2. Texas

In Texas, the population is 29,947,521.

Persons participating in December 2021: 3,532,220

Persons participating in December 2020: 3,644,422

Percent change: -3.1%

wellesenterprises / Getty Images

3. Florida

Florida has a population of 21,781,128.

Persons participating in December 2021: 2,903,034

Persons participating in December 2020: 3,462,997

Percent change: -16.2%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. New York

The state of New York has 19,835,913 people.

Persons participating in December 2021: 2,782,455

Persons participating in December 2020: 2,742,577

Percent change: 1.5%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

5. Illinois

Illinois has 12,671,469 people.

Persons participating in December 2021: 1,949,042

Persons participating in December 2020: 1,897,371

Percent change: 2.7%

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, the population is 12,964,056.

Persons participating in December 2021: 1,852,459

Persons participating in December 2020: 1,447,615

Percent change: 28%

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. North Carolina

North Carolina's population is 10,551,162.

Persons participating in December 2021: 1,720,044

Persons participating in December 2020: 1,449,615

Percent change: 18.7%

Related: Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Georgia

The state of Georgia's population is10,799,566.

Persons participating in December 2021: 1,624,871

Persons participating in December 2020: 1,694,533

Percent change: -4.1%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Ohio

Ohio has 11,780,017 people.

Persons participating in December 2021: 1,491,183

Persons participating in December 2020: 1,456,030

Percent change: 2.4%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Michigan

The population in Michigan is 10,050,811.

Persons participating in December 2021: 1,289,293

Persons participating in December 2020: 1,288,627

Percent change: 0.0%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Massachusetts

The state of Massachusetts has 6,984,723 people.

Persons participating in December 2021: 996,444

Persons participating in December 2020: 900,624

Percent change: 10.6%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. New Jersey

New Jersey's population is 9,267,130.

Persons participating in December 2021: 901,025

Persons participating in December 2020: 785,604

Percent change: 14.7%

sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Maryland

The population of Maryland is 6,165,129.

Persons participating in December 2021: 881,719

Persons participating in December 2020: 797,909

Percent change: 10.5%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Louisiana

The state of Louisiana has a population of 4,624,047.

Persons participating in December 2021: 880,904

Persons participating in December 2020: 961,545

Percent change: -8.4%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Washington

Washington has a population of 7,738,692.

Persons participating in December 2021: 858,555

Persons participating in December 2020: 960,448

Percent change: -10.6%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 States Where the Most People Rely on SNAP for Their Groceries