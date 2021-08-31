In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer.

There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a full-time occupation, requiring countless hours of research and steady accumulation of experience capital. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, is one of the few people who can boast of incredible careers on both Wall Street and broadcast television. Cramer has a net worth of $100 million. He has been associated with Wall Street through his stint as a stockbroker at Goldman Sachs and later a hedge fund manager.

During his long stint - almost fourteen years - as a money manager, Cramer had a compounded average rate of return of 24% after all fees. He also had a record-breaking year in 2000 with a 36% rate of return. In 1999, a couple of years before he retired, Cramer made $10 million as a hedge fund manager. Cramer preferred going out at the top, retiring from the money managing business to concentrate on his journalistic ambitions in 2001. Cramer has reported, hosted television shows, founded a finance website, and authored several books as a finance journalist, accumulating an ardent fan base through the years.

Some of the stocks that Cramer recently recommended as a Buy to the viewers of his show include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), among others discussed in detail below. In the years Cramer enjoyed as a top money manager, the finance world around him was struggling to produce more like him, making his story all the more relevant.

The entire hedge fund industry is feeling the reverberations of the changing financial landscape. Its reputation has been tarnished in the last decade, during which its hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. On the other hand, Insider Monkey’s research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021 our monthly newsletter’s stock picks returned 186.1%, vs. 100.1% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by more than 115 percentage points (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage to receive our stories in your inbox.

Story continues

15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

Our Methodology

With this context in mind, here is our list of the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. The article attempts to give readers an insight into the investment philosophy of Cramer and his overall outlook on the economy.

They were picked using the Mad Money Stock Screener on finance website The Street. Only stocks that Cramer gave a positive mention to or recommended as a Buy as of August 25 were picked for this article.

The analyst ratings for each stock are also discussed to provide readers with some more context for their investment decisions. The hedge sentiment around the stocks was gauged using the data of 873 funds tracked by Insider Monkey. The list is compiled according to the number of hedge fund holders in each firm.

Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) is a Texas-based independent energy company. It is placed fifteenth on our list of 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. Cramer gave the stock a Buy recommendation during the Discussed Stock segment of his show recently.

On June 24, investment advisory Stifel initiated coverage of Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $93, noting the firm was well positioned to grow an emerging carbon capture use and storage business.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, 29 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $996 million in Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN), down from 30 in the previous quarter worth $998 million.

Just like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) is one of the stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer.

14. AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 38

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is ranked fourteenth on our list of 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. The firm makes and sells agricultural equipment and operates from Georgia. Cramer gave the stock a Buy rating during the Discussed Stock segment of his show recently.

On August 24, investment advisory Goldman Sachs upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) stock to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $161, underlining that the firm looked set for a multi-year recovery in long-cycle equipment demand.

Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Connecticut-based investment firm AQR Capital Management is a leading shareholder in AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) with 788,739 shares worth more than $100 million.

13. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 50

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is placed thirteenth on our list of 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. The company operates as an independent energy firm and operates from Oklahoma. Cramer gave the stock a Buy recommendation during the Discussed Stock segment of his show recently.

On July 22, investment advisory Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating on Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) stock and raised the price target to $37 from $34, noting the de-rate presented an attractive entry opportunity to buy the stock.

Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Wyoming-based investment firm Adage Capital Management is a leading shareholder in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) with 7.5 million shares worth more than $219 million.

Along with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is one of the stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer.

In its Q4 2020 investor letter, GoodHaven Capital Management, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“After a rough start to the year our two biggest energy holdings – WPX Energy rebounded materially in the last six months though energy was still our biggest detractor for the year. I’ve previously written about deciding earlier this year to direct new capital towards better businesses versus adding more to the energy sector, but given the material optionality at WPX, we opted to maintain a material exposure. Recently WPX announced an all stock merger with a larger competitor – Devon Energy – which will leave the new company with plenty of cash flow at lower oil prices, less leverage, and material upside to higher commodity prices.”

12. Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 50

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a Florida-based firm in the homebuilding business. It is ranked twelfth on our list of 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. Cramer gave the stock a Buy rating during the Discussed Stock segment of his show recently.

On June 21, investment advisory Argus reiterated a Buy rating on Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) stock with a price target of $115, appreciating the solid earnings beat in the second quarter results of the company.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, 50 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $1.9 billion in Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN), up from 49 the preceding quarter worth $1.5 billion.

11. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 52

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is a Netherlands-based semiconductor manufacturer. It is placed eleventh on our list of 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. Cramer gave the stock a Buy recommendation during the Discussed Stock segment of his show recently.

On August 4, investment advisory Cowen kept an Outperform rating on NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) stock and raised the price target to $255 from $235, underlining that the advisory saw steady growth for the firm in the coming months.

Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Washington-based investment firm Fisher Asset Management is a leading shareholder in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) with 1 million shares worth more than $212 million.

In addition to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is one of the stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer.

In its Q1 2021 investor letter, ClearBridge Investments, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Within IT, we have also increased exposure to a cyclical semiconductor industry currently working through a severe supply shortage due to several years of capacity reductions, COVID-19 shutdowns and one-off production delays as well as demand resilience in areas like autos and smartphones. Two recent additions, specialty semiconductor maker (including) NXP Semiconductors, was among the portfolio’s leading contributors in the first quarter. NXP rose as auto production ramped up and electric vehicle sales continued to expand.”

10. Deere & Company (NYSE: DE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 52

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is ranked tenth on our list of 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. The firm makes and sells heavy equipment and is headquartered in Illinois. Cramer gave the stock a Buy rating during the Discussed Stock segment of his show recently.

On July 20, investment advisory Credit Suisse maintained an Outperform rating on Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) stock and raised the price target to $439 from $427, noting there was a high probability of exiting 2021 with low channel inventories, which was a positive for the firm.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, 52 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $2.1 billion in Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), up from 51 in the previous quarter worth $2 billion.

In its Q1 2021 investor letter, Harding Loevner, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“John Deere delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and raised its guidance for the full-year. Sales of Deere’s tractors and combine harvesters are underpinned by Chinese demand for agriculture products and the bioethanol market rebounding with oil prices.”

9. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 61

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) is placed ninth on our list of 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. The firm operates as a financial services company and is headquartered in New York. Cramer gave the stock a Buy recommendation during the Discussed Stock segment of his show recently.

On July 14, investment advisory Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) stock and raised the price target to $540 from $493, appreciating the strong second quarter results posted by the firm.

Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm Eagle Capital Management is a leading shareholder in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) with 3.8 million shares worth more than $1.4 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) are some of the stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer, alongside The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS).

In its Q1 2021 investor letter, Artisan Partners, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Financial services firm Goldman Sachs is a best-in-class franchise with a premier brand that attracts top talent and sustains market share across its businesses. We believe this has helped Goldman weather recent market volatility. In addition to de-levering risk-weighted assets, Goldman is also growing its digital investment footprint through the expansion of features on its Marcus Invest platform. The company’s stability—and ability to grow its brand even in tough times—has kept us invested over the long term.”

8. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 63

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is a California-based semiconductor company. It is ranked eighth on our list of 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. Cramer gave the stock a Buy rating during the Discussed Stock segment of his show recently.

On August 9, investment advisory BMO Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock to Market Perform from Underperform and raised the price target to $110 from $80, noting the shares looked reasonably valued compared to earlier in the year.

Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Chicago-based investment firm Citadel Investment Group is a leading shareholder in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) with 28 million shares worth more than $2.6 billion.

In its Q4 2020 investor letter, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“We also exited our positions in Advanced Micro Devices. Our investment campaign in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) began in the second half of 2018, and we have seen a new management team reinvigorate the company’s product portfolio of microprocessors for PCs and servers, graphics processors, and video game consoles. These new, higher-margin products have helped the company partially close its margin gap with peers and capture share from market leader Intel. While we believe there is meaningful runway for further share gains and margin expansion, AMD has appreciated far beyond our mid-cap market cap mandate, and we exited our position.”

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 63

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a Texas-based firm that provides dating products. It is placed seventh on our list of 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. Cramer gave the stock a Buy recommendation during the Lightning Round segment of his show recently.

On August 5, investment advisory Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock with a price target of $180, underlining that the stock was a buy amid a pullback in share prices.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, 63 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $3.3 billion in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH), down from 68 in the preceding quarter worth $2.9 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) are some of the stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer, along with Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH).

In its Q1 2021 investor letter, ClearBridge Investments, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“In addition to the new issue market, we have been tactically adding growth exposure. Our largest new position was Match Group, the global leader in the online dating space that was spun off by Interactive Corp. in 2020. Singles have put their life plans on hold during the pandemic but continue to want to meet people. Match was negative impacted by COVID, especially in markets like India, but the business is very profitable with high margins and is driving growth through international expansion, increasing users and better monetization and engagement.”

6. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 69

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is ranked sixth on our list of 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. The firm provides an array of financial services and is headquartered in New York. Cramer gave the stock a Buy rating during the Discussed Stock segment of his show recently.

On July 16, investment advisory Argus maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock and raised the price target to $105 from $93, appreciating the strong second quarter posted by the company.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, 69 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $5.3 billion in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), down from 79 in the preceding quarter worth $5.2 billion.

In its Q1 2021 investor letter, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Top three contributor Morgan Stanley, a leading global financial services company, came into the portfolio in Q4 as a result of its purchase of E*TRADE. E*TRADE is a great fit on Morgan Stanley’s wealth management platform and provides a considerable amount of non-interest-bearing deposit funding. James Gorman, chairman and CEO, has steadily de-risked Morgan Stanley’s business by adding less volatile fee streams and deemphasizing the risk-obtuse culture of prior management. We believe the market will come to appreciate this mix shift over time.”

Click to continue reading and see 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None. 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer is originally published on Insider Monkey.