15 storage units burglarized

Aug. 10—Glynn County Police are investigating a burglary in which 15 storage units were broken into on Monday.

Glynn County police responded to the burglary early Monday afternoon when a manager from ClearHome Self Storage, 3818 Community Road, called to report that more than a dozen locks ahd been cut and that many of the locks were missing, a police report said. An employee at the storage facility noticed the burglary at around 10 a.m., the report said.

Investigators processed the scene and took photographs and dusted for fingerprints. They also used a list provided by the manager to contact the people who rented the units so they could determine what, if anything was missing.

Several individual reports were made during the investigation. Some victims said they could not make it to check out their unit immediately and would come by and check them when they could, reports said.

Others reported items missing that included a queen-sized mattress and bed frame, a Looney Tunes figurine valued at $80, a 32-inch Vizio television, camping equipment, a pressure washer and a chop saw.

All units were locked and secured before detectives wrapped up their investigation at the scene, the reports said.

Anyone with more information about the break-ins can contact the Glynn County Police's Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.