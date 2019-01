Fisher Fine Arts Library, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Completed in 1891 by architect Frank Furness, the Fisher Fine Arts Library at the University of Pennsylvania was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972 and became a National Historic Landmark in 1985. The following year the library launched a four-year, $16.5 million restoration led by a team that included Venturi, Scott Brown & Assoc., CLIO Group, and Marianna Thomas Architects.