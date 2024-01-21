15 suspects caught on video ramming government vehicle into storefront, stealing merchandise

Owners of a small business in Bellflower are outraged after surveillance video captured more than a dozen suspects ramming a car into their store and stealing merchandise.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the brazen burglary occurred around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning at Hype Kingdom, a Black-owned business that sells clothes, shoes and accessories in the 17200 block of Lakewood Boulevard.

Surveillance video captured more than a dozen suspects ramming a car into a store and stealing merchandise in Bellflower, CA on Jan. 21, 2024.

The suspects used a government vehicle to smash through the front of the store before stealing bundles of merchandise, police confirmed.

Video shows a gray sedan reverse into the business several times before the hooded and masked suspects enter and start ransacking it while the car sat parked in the middle of the store.

The store’s owners believe over 500 pieces items were taken, but the exact amount of stolen merchandise is unknown.

Multiple suspects remain at large, authorities said.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the LASD was still on scene conducting their investigation.

