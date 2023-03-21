20 sweet gifts for new moms on their first Mother's Day

Mother's Day gifts for new moms on their first Mother's Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

New moms deserve their first official Mother's Day to be as memorable as possible. In 2023, Mother's Day lands on Sunday, May 14 so there's time to do some serious planning. One of the best things you can do to make their inaugural Mother's Day a momentous event they'll remember for years to come is to get them an incredibly thoughtful Mother's Day gift.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

As heartfelt as a macaroni portrait is we've compiled some of the best gifts that the new mom in your life will get serious use of. Whether you want to get your favorite new mom something sentimental, pampering or useful, here are a variety of Mother’s Day gifts for new moms she’s sure to love. We recommend you scoop it up as soon as possible and not only beat the holiday rush but save yourself from any last-minute panic buying.

►Gifts for women: 50 best gifts for women in 2023

►More gift ideas for new moms: 10 best Amazon Mother's Day gifts for new moms

1. For restful sleep after long days: Eberjey Gisele PJ Set for Women

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Eberjey

New moms don’t usually get much sleep, but you can help make the most of her beauty rest with a pair of the best pajamas for women. We tested more than a dozen top-rated options, and the Eberjey Gisele PJ Set is definitely a worthwhile splurge. These pajamas are made from silky smooth fabric that’s lightweight and oh-so-cozy, and they come in plenty of different colors to suit any style. Plus, these pajamas are extremely well-made and hold up well in the wash, so they’ll likely last for several years.

$138 at Amazon

2. For a striking diaper bag: The Coach Baby Bag

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Coach Baby Bag.

For moms on the go, this highly-rated Coach diaper bag is a stylish alternative to conventional diaper bags. It features tons of compartments to store snacks, toys and supplies and is built with a pullout changing pad that's designed to be wiped down easily. The bag is constructed in Coach's signature polished pebble leather and features a zip-top closure and gold accented hardware.

Story continues

$315 at Coach

3. For coordinating cute outfits: Ingrid and Isabel matching Mama and Baby baseball caps

Best Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Ingrid and Isabel matching Mama and Baby baseball caps

Is there anything more precious than when a mom and her new baby syncs up their style? These baseball caps from Ingrid and Isabel are the perfect cap for everyday use, whether you're tailgating or just play date bound. The bright navy cap goes with just about every outfit and is perfect for super-adorable flexing on the 'gram.

$24 at Ingrid and Isabel

$26 at Ingrid and Isabel

4. For flexing new mom status: Ford and Wyatt “Mama” everyday hoodie

Best Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Ford and Wyatt “Mama” everyday hoodie

Earning the "Mama" is a title worth bragging about so why not flex on everyone with this gorgeous sweater? This 100% Cotton French Terry hoodie is not just great for stunting at strangers in the grocery store but it's super soft and perfect for wearing out or staying in. It's even got hidden pockets to pack along pacifiers and teething toys.

$76 at Ford and Wyatt

5. For healthy meals: BEABA Babycook Solo 4-in-1 Baby Food Maker

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Béaba.

We’ve tested all of the best baby food makers, and the BEABA Babycook is by far our favorite. This all-in-one machine is able to steam and puree a wide range of ingredients, creating fresh baby food in a matter of minutes. It can create the perfect baby food for stages one to four, and we found that it’s extremely easy to operate. The machine comes in a variety of pretty colors, and most of its components are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

$160 at Amazon

6. For a charming room piece: Willow Tree Our Gift Figure

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Willow Tree

This precious figurine from Willow Tree helps to capture the beauty of a newly-expanded family, making it the perfect gift for a new mom. The rustic design features parents holding an infant, and it comes with a card that reads, "Our bright, joyful gift!” The piece, which is a replica of an original carving done by artist Susan Lordi, is made from hand-painted resin, and it comes in a fitted box that’s easy to wrap up as a present.

$54 at Amazon

7. For promoting cognitive development: The Play Gym by Lovevery

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Lovevery.

This award-winning toy is a thoughtful gift for any new mom and her baby—they’re sure to make lots of memories together while using it, and her little one will learn lots of important skills, too! The Play Gym by Lovevery is suitable for newborns on up, and it features a wooden frame that’s easy to set up, as well as a machine-washable play mat and accessories like a Montessori ball and wooden batting ring. The set is designed to promote cognitive, visual and motor development in babies, and it can be converted into a play fort with the included cover as the baby gets older. It even comes with a play guide that offers lots of activities for different stages between 0 and 12 months.

$140 at Amazon

8. For healthier nap times: Hatch Rest+ Baby Sound Machine

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Hatch Rest+

New parents are sure to appreciate the oh-so-popular Hatch Rest+, which is a nightlight, sound machine and audio monitor all wrapped up into one sleek gadget. For infants, Hatch provides a variety of white noise options to help them sleep more soundly, and as kids get older, it can be used to help a toddler settle into sleep schedules with time-to-rise programs. The nightlight glows in soothing colors, and the smart device can even be controlled via Amazon Alexa.

$90 at Amazon

9. For stress relief: Airomé Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Airomé

An essential oil diffuser is another great choice to help new moms get some much-needed R&R. Our top pick is this product from Airomé, which comes in a variety of shapes and colors. It uses quiet ultrasonic technology to create a soothing mist, and your giftee can put a few drops of their favorite essential oil into the water reservoir to release a gentle scent across the room. The diffuser has a built-in LED light that can be set to eight different colors, and it can be set to run for one, two or three hours at a time.

$33 at Amazon

10. For a stunning dessert: We Take The Cake Bouquet Cupcakes

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: We Take The Cake

A bouquet of flowers is a lovely gift for a new mom, but these bouquet cupcakes are beautiful and edible. A win-win! The pack of eight delicious cupcakes is made by We Take The Cake, a popular bakery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and they’ll be shipped right to your recipient’s doorstep. The pack includes four chocolate and four golden butter cupcakes, all of which are decorated with stunning buttercream flowers.

$86 at GoldBelly

11. For the best mom accessory: Mama Necklace

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Mama Necklace

This sweet necklace helps to celebrate your giftee’s new title: Mama! The delicate design features hanging letters that spell out Mama and is available in gold, silver or rose gold finishes to match their style. The necklace is hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin, and not only does the new mom get a new piece of jewelry, but the brand also donates to charity with each item sold, so it’s a purchase that makes a difference to someone in need.

$20 at Amazon

12. For soothing self-care: Aveeno Baby Mommy & Me Daily Bathtime Gift Set

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Aveeno

You can pamper both mom and baby with this bathtime gift set from Aveeno. The four-piece package comes with a gentle wash and shampoo for babies, a tear-free baby calming comfort bath, a tube of hypoallergenic, fragrance-free baby lotion and a bottle of stress relief body wash for Mom. All the products are packed in a cute reusable wicker basket, and they’re made with soothing ingredients like natural colloidal oatmeal and calming lavender.

$20 at Amazon

13. For perfect portraits: Custom photo art by Minted

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Minted

This photo art design from Minted is a lovely way to frame a portrait of the new mom in your life and her bundle of joy. It features an elegant script that reads "you are my everything" below the photo, along with a subtle heart decal in the corner. Just upload the photo you want printed, choose the size you'd like the print to be and select the molding of the frame, and Minted will take care of the rest.

From $24 at Minted

14. For posterity: Personalized “My Mum” Book

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: My Mum book

Personalized gifts are always extremely thoughtful, and this adorable children’s book is no exception. The “My Mum” book is personalized with your recipient’s name, as well as her baby’s name (or names, if she has multiple kids), and you can add in details like where she lives and her special skills, as well. These details will be incorporated into the story, which features a momma bee and her cute baby. It’s sure to become a bedtime favorite.

From $29 at Etsy

15. For relaxing bath times: LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: bath bombs

Most new moms could use a little bit of pampering, and this bath bomb gift set is an ideal option to help her relax. The set contains 12 of the best bath bombs we’ve tested, and the golf ball-sized bombs come in a wide range of scents, including Kiwi & Strawberry, Lavender and Lemongrass Green Tea. The set is made from natural ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil and coconut oil, and they leave your skin feeling moisturized without any color staining or overwhelming scents.

$21 at Amazon

16. For eye-catching outfits: Mommy and Me Matching Shirts

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: matching shirts.

For the mom who loves matching with her baby, there’s no cuter gift than matching Mother’s Day shirts. These adorable outfits read, “Our first Mother’s Day,” and the design is decorated with cute heart details. The shirts are available in a variety of sizes, including options for adults and matching baby onesies in several different colors.

From $33 at Amazon

17. For cataloging memories: 'Q&A a Day for Moms: A 5-Year Journal'

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Q&A a Day for Moms.

The first few years of a child’s life often fly by, and new moms will love being able to capture memories in this Q&A-style journal, which is designed especially for parents. The five-year journal has a page for each day, and there are prompts like, “I never imagined I’d say things like "_____ before I became a mom.” (There’s plenty of space to write additional thoughts and memories, too.) The book will become a record of the first few years of their baby’s life, and maybe they’ll even share it with their child someday in the future!

$12 at Amazon

18. For moms who need a boost of energy: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe coffee and espresso machine

Best Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe coffee and espresso machine

Caring for a newborn baby really drains you of your energy. Sometimes all you need is a quick little pick me up. The Nespresso VertuoPlus makes delicious espressos, lungos, Americanos and other delicious and energizing coffee house drinks in mere moments. Just pop in a pod and you're moments away from a quick caffeinated pick-me-up.

$200 at Amazon

19. For keeping things spotless for baby: The Honest Company Clean Conscious Wipes

Best Mother's Day gifts for new moms: The Honest Company Clean Conscious Wipes

Babies are messy little things especially when it comes to doing their business. The Honest Company makes great baby wipes that are gentle on newborn babies not to mention, the environment. Each disposable wipe is hypoallergenic and fully compostable to boot. You can get them in packs from 10 all the way to 720. We recommend going big here just to be safe and help the new mama stock up!

$45 at Amazon

20. For spill-proof snacking: Tanjiae stainless steel snack containers

Best Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Tanjiae stainless steel snack containers

Growing babies and busy moms need to refuel to keep their strength up. Having delicious and healthy snacks at arm's reach is not just ideal, it's necessary. These stainless steel containers hold up to eight ounces of fresh-cut fruits and veggies, nuts and even bento-style lunches. This set comes with three versatile containers.

$24 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 20 of the best gifts for new moms on their first Mother’s Day