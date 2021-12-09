15 test positive for COVID-19 at Northumberland County Jail

Dec. 9—SUNBURY — Thirteen inmates and two staff members at Northumberland County Jail are isolated due to positive COVID-19 tests, according to Warden Bruce Kovach.

At Wednesday's prison board meeting at the administration center in Sunbury, Kovach informed the board members that 13 inmates out of 215 are in quarantine away from other inmates. Two staff members are also in isolation.

Kovach said he is "managing" the cases by implementing protocols that helped them last year when cases were on the rise.

The population of the prison as of Wednesday was 215, including 171 men and 44 women. This includes 37 housed for other counties.

The prison has 58 staff members, including 49 full-time correctional officers, three part-time, two full time records officers and four administration employees.

President Judge Charles Saylor, also the chairman of the prison board, said two people were hired and two left. Saylor called the month of November "stable" for employment.

Kovach agreed, saying he is still recruiting.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER