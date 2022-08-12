15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for the Lone Star State.
See: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments
MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in Texas, as well as how much home prices have risen in these cities in recent years. Here's a look at the 15 cities where home prices have increased by more than 50% from 2020 to 2022.
15. Frisco, Texas
Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 79%
Average home value in 2020: $438,553
Average home value in 2022: $661,929
Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 51%
14. McKinney, Texas
Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 59%
Average home value in 2020: $343,667
Average home value in 2022: $522,590
Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 52%
Live Richer Podcast: First-Time Homebuying During Inflation: Is It Worth It?
13. Melissa, Texas
12. Celina, Texas
11. Prosper, Texas
Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 182%
Average home value in 2020: $489,553
Average home value in 2022: $774,465
Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 58%
10. Austin, Texas
9. Georgetown, Texas
8. Manor, Texas
Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 225%
Average home value in 2020: $246,836
Average home value in 2022: $417,781
Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 69%
7. Kyle, Texas
6. Dripping Springs, Texas
5. Liberty Hill, Texas
4. Round Rock, Texas
3. Hutto, Texas
2. Cedar Park, Texas
1. Leander, Texas
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing