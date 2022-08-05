15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Davel5957 / Getty Images

From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for the Lone Star State.

See: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments

MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in Texas, as well as how much home prices have risen in these cities in recent years. Here's a look at the 15 cities where home prices have increased by more than 50% from 2020 to 2022.

Andrew Fuller / Shutterstock.com

15. Frisco, Texas

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 79%

Average home value in 2020: $438,553

Average home value in 2022: $661,929

Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 51%

AlizadaStudios / Getty Images

14. McKinney, Texas

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 59%

Average home value in 2020: $343,667

Average home value in 2022: $522,590

Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 52%

Live Richer Podcast: First-Time Homebuying During Inflation: Is It Worth It?

leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Melissa, Texas

leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Celina, Texas

leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Prosper, Texas

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 182%

Average home value in 2020: $489,553

Average home value in 2022: $774,465

Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 58%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Austin, Texas

Another Believer / Wikimedia Commons

9. Georgetown, Texas

leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Manor, Texas

Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 225%

Average home value in 2020: $246,836

Average home value in 2022: $417,781

Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 69%

Chester Leeds / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Kyle, Texas

RAUL RODRIGUEZ / Getty Images

6. Dripping Springs, Texas

leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Liberty Hill, Texas

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

4. Round Rock, Texas

Renelibrary / Wikimedia Commons

3. Hutto, Texas

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Cedar Park, Texas

leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Leander, Texas

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing