15 things you probably didn't know about 'Bridgerton'

The Netflix series "Bridgerton" premiered on December 25, 2020. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

After premiering on Netflix, the period drama "Bridgerton" became a global hit.

Julie Andrews voices the show's narrator, Lady Whistledown.

The TV show is based on Julia Quinn's series of Regency romance novels.

The wet-shirt scene from the 1995 TV adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice" inspired some elements of "Bridgerton."

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

On "Bridgerton," Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) narrates and exposes the lives and secrets of elite families as debutantes come out to society and find their match.

Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, the Netflix series captured the hearts of viewers around the world who fell for the Regency-era setting and intense chemistry between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

But even die-hard fans may not know everything about the show.

Read on for 15 facts about "Bridgerton" that would even shock Lady Whistledown herself.

Warning: This slideshow contains major spoilers for season one of "Bridgerton."

Despite its Regency-era setting, "Bridgerton" is far from historically accurate.

"Bridgerton" creator Chris Van Dusen wanted the show to reflect modern society. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Although many period dramas have cultural experts on hand during production to ensure historical authenticity, "Bridgerton" took an entirely different approach, opting for a diverse reimagining of London's high society.

"It's important to remember that 'Bridgerton' isn't a history lesson," Quinn told Entertainment Weekly in December 2020. "The show is for a modern audience."

In a different December interview with Town and Country magazine, the show's creator and Shonda Rhimes' long-time collaborator Chris Van Dusen expressed a similar opinion.

"We knew we wanted the show to reflect the world we live in today, and even though it's set in the 19th century, we still wanted modern audiences to relate to it and to see themselves on screen," he said.

Story continues

The author of the "Bridgerton" book series served as a consultant for the TV adaptation.

Phoebe Dynevor and Claudia Jessie on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Quinn stayed involved in Netflix's reimagining of her stories as a consultant, but she also has been vocal in her support of producers Van Dusen and Rhimes taking creative liberties with her novels' content.

Quinn told Oprah magazine in December 2020, "I was not going to tell Shonda Rhimes how to make television."

"It's not a word for word adaptation, and it shouldn't be," she added. "I never expected that. I didn't want that. It's not what television should be about."

Although "Bridgerton" is fictional, Queen Charlotte is a real historical figure.

Golda Rosheuvel on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Although the show has been noted for its diversity, it does not steer clear of conversations about race and privilege.

Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) spearheaded the active hunt for Lady Whistledown on "Bridgerton," but historically, she is believed to have been England's first monarch of mixed race.

"That's something that really resonated with me," Van Dusen told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020. "I started to wonder what that could have looked like. What could this queen have done? Could she have used her power to elevate other people of color in society?"

Fans of the "Bridgerton" book series impacted Nicola Coughlan's performance.

Nicola Coughlan on "Bridgerton." Netflix

Coughlan, who rose to fame on the Channel 4 drama "Derry Girls," plays Penelope Featherington on "Bridgerton."

And according to a December 2020 interview with The Guardian, the rising talent turned to fan pages to get an idea of what people expected from her character.

"I spent a lot of time lurking on online book forums to see what fans thought," Coughlan said. "I realized that [Penelope] is this really beloved character, because she's not this perfect girl that all the boys love."

"She's a complete wallflower," she added. "So I thought, 'OK, I really, really wanna do that justice.'"

Dynevor starred on the TV series "Snatch" alongside "Harry Potter" actor Rupert Grint.

Phoebe Dynevor on "Snatch." Crackle

"Bridgerton" isn't Dynevor's first foray as a TV lead.

The Manchester-born actress played Lotti Mott on Crackle's "Snatch," a TV adaptation of Guy Ritchie's hit 2000 comedy of the same name.

The series also starred Ed Westwick, popular for his role as Chuck Bass on The CW's "Gossip Girl", Luke Pasqualino, best known for playing Freddie McClair on E4's "Skins," and Grint, who famously portrayed Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" films.

Jonathan Bailey played a leading role on a Phoebe Waller-Bridge TV series.

Jonathan Bailey on "Crashing." Channel 4

Before Waller-Bridge gained international recognition for her award-winning BBC shows "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve," she wrote and created the British TV series "Crashing."

The Channel 4 show focuses on a group of people in their 20s, who live in a rent-controlled disused hospital.

Bailey — Viscount Bridgerton himself — played one of the main roles on the short-lived series.

Andrews voiced the role of Lady Whistledown.

Julie Andrews lent her voice to the role of Lady Whistledown on "Bridgerton." Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival

You may have recognized the posh tone of Lady Whistledown's narration from "Mary Poppins" (1964) or "The Princess Diaries" series, as Andrews voiced the rumor-spreading writer.

In a December 2020 interview with Oprah magazine, Quinn said she was thrilled when she heard about the casting.

"When they told me I legitimately stopped breathing," she said. "I mean, I should be dead."

And while the other actors filmed in locations across the UK, Andrews recorded her voice-over narration in a New York studio.

"She was so fun to work with," Van Dusen said in the same interview. "Everything that you think Julie Andrews is, she is."

"I had such a blast writing the voiceover for Lady Whistledown because she gets to say the most scathing, sometimes insulting things," he added. "And they're not typical things that you would think that would be coming out of Julie Andrews' mouth."

Rhimes was determined to get the rights to the book series.

Shonda Rhimes has produced popular shows like "Bridgerton," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Scandal." Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The creator of hit ABC shows "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal," Rhimes knows a potential TV success when she sees one — and that was the case with the "Bridgerton" novels.

Rhimes was passionate about bringing the old-time Regency stories onto the small screen.

"I remember, I was almost scaring people," Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2020. "Like, 'We have to get these crazy romance novels — they're hot and they're sexy, and they're really interesting!'"

The soaked-shirt scene from "Pride and Prejudice" inspired some of the series' racier moments.

The wet-shirt scene from "Pride and Prejudice." BBC

Jane Austen's world may feel quaint compared to the scandal-ridden society on "Bridgerton," but some parts of the Netflix series were actually inspired by the 1995 BBC TV adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice."

Specifically, the moment between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, when he was wearing a wet shirt, inspired some of the show's more racy scenes.

"Obviously, Colin Firth coming out of that lake with the white shirt is seared in my mind," Van Dusen told the Los Angeles Times in December 2020. "But I wanted to see a period piece that went further than that."

The show's sex scenes were carefully coordinated under the watchful eye of an intimacy director.

Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page on "Bridgerton." Netflix

On "Bridgerton," the debutantes of high society are expected to present themselves as virtuous and untouched, but the show doesn't shy away from exploring the characters' riotous bedroom antics.

In an attempt to create a safer professional space for actors during their most vulnerable on-screen moments, the series hired intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot to direct the sexual and romantic cuts.

"We rehearsed all the intimacy scenes weeks and weeks before we started to do things," Dynevor told Harper's Bazaar in January 2021. "I think that was really beneficial to us as well, because by the time we got to set, we knew what we were doing. We felt really comfortable."

Fans aren't the only ones who've compared the series to "Gossip Girl."

Regé-Jean Page on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Lady Whistledown exposes the secrets of London's upper class like how Gossip Girl reports Upper East Side drama on the namesake CW show.

Viewers took to the internet to note that similarity, and leading actor Page made the comparison himself.

In a December 2020 interview with Variety, Page said that "Bridgerton" is "something a bit like if Jane Austen met 'Gossip Girl' and maybe like, you know, '45 Shades of Gray.'"

"We have a lot of fun in period costumes and it is set in the Regency period in 1813," Page added. "It is a romance and a fantasy, and it's a big, warm Regency hug."

Van Dusen came up with the idea to use modern-day pop songs against the Regency-era backdrop.

"Wildest Dreams," "Bad Guy," and "Thank U, Next" are all songs on season one of "Bridgerton." Liam Daniels/Netflix

Viewers were treated to a combination of orchestral reworkings of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," among other well-known pop records, and classical masterpieces, such as Antonio Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons."

In December 2020, Alexandra Patsavas, the series' music supervisor who closely worked with the soundtrack composer Kris Bowers, told Entertainment Tonight that it was Van Dusen's idea to meld genres.

"The familiarity of these pop songs performed by a quartet or orchestral seemed the most seamless way to create a 'Bridgerton' musical signature and also support Bowers' beautiful score," Patsavas said.

The show's costume designer focused on creating a "Shonda" look.

The Featheringtons wore elaborate outfits on "Bridgerton." NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX

The costumes — in particular, the ladies' dresses — play a large part on "Bridgerton," as many of the characters spend countless hours in the dressmaker's shop Modiste, trying on new gowns for various social events.

In a November 2020 interview with Slate, "Bridgerton" costume designer Ellen Mirojnick said she didn't prioritize historical accuracy when conceptualizing the show's outfits.

"There [needs to be] an element that people that are watching it today can really dive into and not be taken back to a time in history that they can't relate to — that there's something about this that gets them swept up immediately in the story," Mirojnick said.

"And then there's Shonda. And what that means is that Shonda has a particular aesthetic," she added. "And if you think of all of Shonda's shows, it's evident, whether they are period or they are present-day, they're very fashionable in their own right."

The identity of Lady Whistledown was not always set in stone.

Nicola Coughlan on "Bridgerton." Netflix

The final episode of the season revealed that Penelope Featherington had been Lady Whistledown all along, which stayed true to the book series.

But according to Stacy Lambe's reporting for Entertainment Tonight, the show's creators considered different avenues, noting characters like Daphne, Lady Danbury, Eloise, and Brimsley all were contenders to be the divisive writer.

Much like "Bridgerton" fans, cast members are already speculating what will happen on season two.

Each book in the "Bridgerton" series focuses on one of the family members. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

A sophomore season of the show has yet to be confirmed, but considering there are eight books in the "Bridgerton" series, fans are hopeful.

Each novel focuses on a different member of the namesake family, the second of which follows Anthony, so Dynevor has an idea of what her character will do next.

"I want to see Daphne get involved in Anthony's love life a bit, as he sort of meddled with hers quite a lot," Dynevor told Elle in January 2021. "I think that will be fun."

Read the original article on Insider