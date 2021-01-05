15 things you probably didn't know about 'Bridgerton'

Olivia-Anne Cleary
bridgerton
The Netflix series "Bridgerton" premiered on December 25, 2020. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

  • After premiering on Netflix, the period drama "Bridgerton" became a global hit.

  • Julie Andrews voices the show's narrator, Lady Whistledown.

  • The TV show is based on Julia Quinn's series of Regency romance novels.

  • The wet-shirt scene from the 1995 TV adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice" inspired some elements of "Bridgerton."

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

On "Bridgerton," Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) narrates and exposes the lives and secrets of elite families as debutantes come out to society and find their match.

Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, the Netflix series captured the hearts of viewers around the world who fell for the Regency-era setting and intense chemistry between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). 

But even die-hard fans may not know everything about the show.

Read on for 15 facts about "Bridgerton" that would even shock Lady Whistledown herself.

Warning: This slideshow contains major spoilers for season one of "Bridgerton."

Despite its Regency-era setting, "Bridgerton" is far from historically accurate.

bridgerton queen charlotte
"Bridgerton" creator Chris Van Dusen wanted the show to reflect modern society. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Although many period dramas have cultural experts on hand during production to ensure historical authenticity, "Bridgerton" took an entirely different approach, opting for a diverse reimagining of London's high society. 

"It's important to remember that 'Bridgerton' isn't a history lesson," Quinn told Entertainment Weekly in December 2020. "The show is for a modern audience."

In a different December interview with Town and Country magazine, the show's creator and Shonda Rhimes' long-time collaborator Chris Van Dusen expressed a similar opinion.

"We knew we wanted the show to reflect the world we live in today, and even though it's set in the 19th century, we still wanted modern audiences to relate to it and to see themselves on screen," he said.  

The author of the "Bridgerton" book series served as a consultant for the TV adaptation.

bridgerton eloise and daphne
Phoebe Dynevor and Claudia Jessie on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Quinn stayed involved in Netflix's reimagining of her stories as a consultant, but she also has been vocal in her support of producers Van Dusen and Rhimes taking creative liberties with her novels' content.

Quinn told Oprah magazine in December 2020, "I was not going to tell Shonda Rhimes how to make television."

"It's not a word for word adaptation, and it shouldn't be," she added. "I never expected that. I didn't want that. It's not what television should be about."

 

Although "Bridgerton" is fictional, Queen Charlotte is a real historical figure.

queen charlotte bridgerton
Golda Rosheuvel on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Although the show has been noted for its diversity, it does not steer clear of conversations about race and privilege. 

Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) spearheaded the active hunt for Lady Whistledown on "Bridgerton," but historically, she is believed to have been England's first monarch of mixed race

"That's something that really resonated with me," Van Dusen told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020. "I started to wonder what that could have looked like. What could this queen have done? Could she have used her power to elevate other people of color in society?"

Fans of the "Bridgerton" book series impacted Nicola Coughlan's performance.

penelope featherington
Nicola Coughlan on "Bridgerton." Netflix

Coughlan, who rose to fame on the Channel 4 drama "Derry Girls," plays Penelope Featherington on "Bridgerton."

And according to a December 2020 interview with The Guardian, the rising talent turned to fan pages to get an idea of what people expected from her character.

"I spent a lot of time lurking on online book forums to see what fans thought," Coughlan said. "I realized that [Penelope] is this really beloved character, because she's not this perfect girl that all the boys love."

"She's a complete wallflower," she added. "So I thought, 'OK, I really, really wanna do that justice.'"

Dynevor starred on the TV series "Snatch" alongside "Harry Potter" actor Rupert Grint.

snatch
Phoebe Dynevor on "Snatch." Crackle

"Bridgerton" isn't Dynevor's first foray as a TV lead. 

The Manchester-born actress played Lotti Mott on Crackle's "Snatch," a TV adaptation of Guy Ritchie's hit 2000 comedy of the same name. 

The series also starred Ed Westwick, popular for his role as Chuck Bass on The CW's "Gossip Girl", Luke Pasqualino, best known for playing Freddie McClair on E4's "Skins," and Grint, who famously portrayed Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" films.

 

Jonathan Bailey played a leading role on a Phoebe Waller-Bridge TV series.

Crashing
Jonathan Bailey on "Crashing." Channel 4

Before Waller-Bridge gained international recognition for her award-winning BBC shows "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve," she wrote and created the British TV series "Crashing."

The Channel 4 show focuses on a group of people in their 20s, who live in a rent-controlled disused hospital. 

Bailey — Viscount Bridgerton himself — played one of the main roles on the short-lived series.

Andrews voiced the role of Lady Whistledown.

Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews lent her voice to the role of Lady Whistledown on "Bridgerton." Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival

You may have recognized the posh tone of Lady Whistledown's narration from "Mary Poppins" (1964) or "The Princess Diaries" series, as Andrews voiced the rumor-spreading writer. 

In a December 2020 interview with Oprah magazine, Quinn said she was thrilled when she heard about the casting.

"When they told me I legitimately stopped breathing," she said. "I mean, I should be dead."

And while the other actors filmed in locations across the UK, Andrews recorded her voice-over narration in a New York studio. 

"She was so fun to work with," Van Dusen said in the same interview. "Everything that you think Julie Andrews is, she is."

"I had such a blast writing the voiceover for Lady Whistledown because she gets to say the most scathing, sometimes insulting things," he added. "And they're not typical things that you would think that would be coming out of Julie Andrews' mouth."

Rhimes was determined to get the rights to the book series.

shonda rhimes
Shonda Rhimes has produced popular shows like "Bridgerton," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Scandal." Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The creator of hit ABC shows "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal," Rhimes knows a potential TV success when she sees one — and that was the case with the "Bridgerton" novels. 

Rhimes was passionate about bringing the old-time Regency stories onto the small screen.

"I remember, I was almost scaring people," Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2020. "Like, 'We have to get these crazy romance novels — they're hot and they're sexy, and they're really interesting!'"

The soaked-shirt scene from "Pride and Prejudice" inspired some of the series' racier moments.

pride and prejudice
The wet-shirt scene from "Pride and Prejudice." BBC

Jane Austen's world may feel quaint compared to the scandal-ridden society on "Bridgerton," but some parts of the Netflix series were actually inspired by the 1995 BBC TV adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice."

Specifically, the moment between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, when he was wearing a wet shirt, inspired some of the show's more racy scenes. 

"Obviously, Colin Firth coming out of that lake with the white shirt is seared in my mind," Van Dusen told the Los Angeles Times in December 2020. "But I wanted to see a period piece that went further than that."

The show's sex scenes were carefully coordinated under the watchful eye of an intimacy director.

bridgerton
Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page on "Bridgerton." Netflix

On "Bridgerton," the debutantes of high society are expected to present themselves as virtuous and untouched, but the show doesn't shy away from exploring the characters' riotous bedroom antics. 

In an attempt to create a safer professional space for actors during their most vulnerable on-screen moments, the series hired intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot to direct the sexual and romantic cuts.

"We rehearsed all the intimacy scenes weeks and weeks before we started to do things," Dynevor told Harper's Bazaar in January 2021. "I think that was really beneficial to us as well, because by the time we got to set, we knew what we were doing. We felt really comfortable."

Fans aren't the only ones who've compared the series to "Gossip Girl."

Reg&#xe9;-Jean Page Simon Hastings
Regé-Jean Page on "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Lady Whistledown exposes the secrets of London's upper class like how Gossip Girl reports Upper East Side drama on the namesake CW show.

Viewers took to the internet to note that similarity, and leading actor Page made the comparison himself. 

In a December 2020 interview with Variety, Page said that "Bridgerton" is "something a bit like if Jane Austen met 'Gossip Girl' and maybe like, you know, '45 Shades of Gray.'"

"We have a lot of fun in period costumes and it is set in the Regency period in 1813," Page added. "It is a romance and a fantasy, and it's a big, warm Regency hug."

Van Dusen came up with the idea to use modern-day pop songs against the Regency-era backdrop.

bridgerton duke and duchess of hastings
"Wildest Dreams," "Bad Guy," and "Thank U, Next" are all songs on season one of "Bridgerton." Liam Daniels/Netflix

Viewers were treated to a combination of orchestral reworkings of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," among other well-known pop records, and classical masterpieces, such as Antonio Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons."

In December 2020, Alexandra Patsavas, the series' music supervisor who closely worked with the soundtrack composer Kris Bowers, told Entertainment Tonight that it was Van Dusen's idea to meld genres. 

"The familiarity of these pop songs performed by a quartet or orchestral seemed the most seamless way to create a 'Bridgerton' musical signature and also support Bowers' beautiful score," Patsavas said.

The show's costume designer focused on creating a "Shonda" look.

featheringtons bridgerton
The Featheringtons wore elaborate outfits on "Bridgerton." NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX

The costumes — in particular, the ladies' dresses — play a large part on "Bridgerton," as many of the characters spend countless hours in the dressmaker's shop Modiste, trying on new gowns for various social events.

In a November 2020 interview with Slate, "Bridgerton" costume designer Ellen Mirojnick said she didn't prioritize historical accuracy when conceptualizing the show's outfits.

"There [needs to be] an element that people that are watching it today can really dive into and not be taken back to a time in history that they can't relate to — that there's something about this that gets them swept up immediately in the story," Mirojnick said.

"And then there's Shonda. And what that means is that Shonda has a particular aesthetic," she added. "And if you think of all of Shonda's shows, it's evident, whether they are period or they are present-day, they're very fashionable in their own right." 

The identity of Lady Whistledown was not always set in stone.

bridgerton 13 (6)
Nicola Coughlan on "Bridgerton." Netflix

The final episode of the season revealed that Penelope Featherington had been Lady Whistledown all along, which stayed true to the book series. 

But according to Stacy Lambe's reporting for Entertainment Tonight, the show's creators considered different avenues, noting characters like Daphne, Lady Danbury, Eloise, and Brimsley all were contenders to be the divisive writer.

Much like "Bridgerton" fans, cast members are already speculating what will happen on season two.

bridgerton netflix
Each book in the "Bridgerton" series focuses on one of the family members. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

A sophomore season of the show has yet to be confirmed, but considering there are eight books in the "Bridgerton" series, fans are hopeful.

Each novel focuses on a different member of the namesake family, the second of which follows Anthony, so Dynevor has an idea of what her character will do next.

"I want to see Daphne get involved in Anthony's love life a bit, as he sort of meddled with hers quite a lot," Dynevor told Elle in January 2021. "I think that will be fun."

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Iran issues Interpol arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing as tensions rise

    Interpol rejected previous warrant issued for Mr Trump and other officials in June

  • Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co has been sentenced to death, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said on Tuesday, in one of the country's highest profile corruption cases. Lai Xiaomin was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan ($276.72 million) from 2008 to 2018, when he was also a senior banking regulator, according to the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin. Lai, who was expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2018, was also convicted on a charge of bigamy.

  • Trump administration reportedly passes over career prosecutor to replace Atlanta U.S. attorney who abruptly resigned

    After the U.S. attorney in Atlanta abruptly resigned, the Trump administration has reportedly bypassed a top career prosecutor to name his acting replacement.U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak resigned on Monday even though he was previously expected to stay in his position until Inauguration Day, Talking Points Memo previously reported. Now, the Trump administration "is bypassing his first assistant, a career prosecutor, to name a new acting leader from outside the office," Talking Points Memo reported on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by The Wall Street Journal, which noted that normally, the number two official "would take the place of a U.S. attorney upon his departure."Instead, Bobby Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, will reportedly serve as the new acting U.S. attorney in Atlanta. It wasn't clear why Pak departed earlier than expected, but Talking Points Memo reports he cited "unforeseen circumstances" in an internal memo.The news of Pak's early departure came after The Washington Post reported on a leaked phone call in which President Trump pressured Georgia's secretary of state to "find" him enough votes to reverse his loss in the state. On the recording, Trump also accused Pak of being a "never Trumper," according to The Associated Press. In a statement Monday, Pak said serving in the position "has been the greatest honor of my professional career."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

  • Wisconsin Gov. Activates National Guard ahead of Charging Decision in Kenosha Police Shooting

    Wisconsin governor Tony Evers mobilized the National Guard on Monday to provide support to law enforcement in Kenosha, ahead of an expected decision on whether to press charges a police shooting.A Kenosha officer shot Jacob Blake, an African American man, in August while responding to a domestic violence call. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Blake for suspected third-degree sexual assault. A white officer shot Blake several times during the attempted arrest, and Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.Video of Blake's shooting quickly went viral and was followed by a week of riots in Kenosha, during which rioters destroyed dozens of businesses in the city. The riots came in the wake of widespread civil unrest after the police killing of George Floyd, an African American resident of Minneapolis.The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office is expected to announce a decision on whether to charge the officer who shot Blake sometime within last two weeks of January. Governor Evers ordered the National Guard to provide 500 service members to assist Kenosha law enforcement ahead of the district attorney's decision."We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past,” Evers told reporters on Monday. “Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary.”Kenosha mayor John Antaramian and police chief Daniel Miskinis said in a joint statement that the city was preparing for possible unrest."Mayor Antaramian has been informed that the decision is likely to be announced within the first two weeks of January and is working with Chief Miskinis and other partners to protect peaceful demonstration and to guard against unlawful activity," the two said. "Our responsibility to public safety is paramount, and we are preparing for a number of possible public demonstration and safety efforts."

  • Georgia Senate election: Loeffler and Perdue accused of photoshopping opponents in racist attack ads

    ‘There is no level she could stoop to that would surprise us,’ says Warnock’s campaign after ad manipulation by Loeffler

  • Mississippi just got rid of its Electoral College-like election process

    As Americans watch the Electoral College process of choosing a president continue to play out, they may be unaware that voters in Mississippi just decided to get rid of a similar system in their state.Like the national system of electors, the Mississippi system had its roots in both a racist election process and the desire to protect the needs of rural residents from being ignored or overruled by city dwellers.The state’s 1890 Constitution requires a candidate for statewide office to win not only the majority of the popular vote, but also a majority of the 122 state House districts. A candidate could win the statewide popular vote, but if they didn’t win the majority of the state House districts, the election would be decided by the state House of Representatives. Those representatives weren’t required to vote in accordance with the majority in their district. This requirement has been cited as reducing the chances for nonwhite candidates to be elected to statewide office. In a state where 56% of the population is white – the rest are Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native or multiracial – 66% of the House districts are majority white. Rarely used and now expiredThe state House has made the decision only a small number of times, and just once at the level of the governor’s race. In 1999, then-Lt. Gov. Ronnie Musgrove, a Democrat, defeated Republican Mike Parker in a very tight contest. Musgrove won a plurality of the statewide popular vote, 49.6% to 48.5%.But each candidate won 61 of the House districts, sending the decision to the state House of Representatives. At that time, Democrats held 84 seats, ensuring a majority. Two Republicans joined them to elect Musgrove by a margin of 86-36.Twenty years later, as Election Day approached, the gubernatorial election was again considered close enough to potentially trigger this process. But ultimately, it didn’t happen: Republican Tate Reeves, then serving as lieutenant governor, beat then-state Attorney General Jim Hood, a Democrat, 52% to 46%. Reeves also won 74 of the 122 state House districts.However, in advance of that election, four Black Mississippi residents filed a lawsuit claiming the system violated their federal civil rights. The Mississippi Legislature responded by asking voters whether this Jim Crow-era process should still exist. Changing the rulesIn the November 2020 election, Mississippi voters decided to end that process and replace it with the requirement that a candidate get a majority of the votes cast or face a runoff election if nobody gets more than 50% of the vote. In other states, this process has its own racist history as a way to limit Blacks’ political power. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]Supported by more than 78% of the state’s voters during an election with record turnout, the change formally took effect this month. The people of Mississippi and their elected officials have sent a clear message that for statewide elections, they prefer the popular vote over a system like the Electoral College.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Dallas Breen, Mississippi State University.Read more: * Electoral College benefits whiter states, study shows * Why does the Electoral College exist, and how does it work? 5 essential readsDallas Breen does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • America's COVID-19 vaccine effort is 'total chaos,' should add first come, first served option, vaccine expert says

    The U.S. kicked off a second phase of its COVID-19 vaccine campaign on Monday, when health care workers and others at the top of the tiered system began getting their second and final doses of the vaccine. But the rollout of the inoculation effort has been "slow and uneven," The Associated Press reports, "marked by confusion, logistical hurdles, and a patchwork of approaches by state and local authorities."The Trump administration set a goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by Jan. 1, but as of Jan. 4, only 4.5 million had gotten their first shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, out of 15 million doses distributed. There is some resistance to getting vaccinated, but much of the problem seems to be logistics, Politico reports. States are simply struggling to match vaccine shots with the people who want and are qualified to get them. The effort has also been hampered by ineffective communication plans, the lack of any meaningful national outreach and education campaign, and a fractured, sagging health care system."It's total chaos," Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, told Politico. "It's increasingly looking like we had a plan that was well-suited to vaccinate Singapore." The U.S. needs to inoculate about a million people a day to get the pandemic contained by September, and Hotez said America won't get those numbers under the current plan. He told Politico the U.S. should scrap its tiered system and supplement the doses shipped to nursing homes and hospitals with mass vaccination venues, like sports stadiums or outdoor tents, where anyone who wanted the vaccine could show up for a shot. "That is in the works in some states," Politico notes.The U.S. needs to "get the vaccine in people's arms," Hoetz said. "The only other choice is to continue with 3,000 deaths a day."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

  • No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake

    A Wisconsin prosecutor announced Tuesday that he will not file criminal charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back in Kenosha last summer, leaving him paralyzed and setting off sometimes violent protests in the city. Officer Rusten Sheskey’s shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, captured on bystander video, turned the nation’s spotlight on Wisconsin during a summer marked by protests over police brutality and racism. More than 250 people were arrested in the days that followed, including 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a self-styled medic with an assault rifle who is charged in the fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of a third.

  • Family of California Man Jailed for 23 Years Pleads for Parole After Alleged Abuse From Guards

    Loved ones of a 41-year-old man incarcerated since his teens are appealing to California Governor Gavin Newsom for parole due to alleged threats over his health and life. Searching for justice: Jeenha Huh started a petition on Change.org to bring attention to her brother, John Huh, who was jailed for a non-violent crime when he was 18 years old. Despite it being his first offense, Huh was given a maximum 28-year prison sentence by Los Angeles superior court Judge Moony.

  • White House denies Trump planning Scotland trip after Sturgeon tells him he’s not allowed to visit because of Covid

    Country’s first minister warned that playing golf was not ‘essential purpose’ in lockdown

  • Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) "has run the most negative campaign in Georgia history," her Democratic challenger, Rev. Raphael Warnock, said at a recent campaign rally, reports HuffPost. Loeffler and Republican groups backing her campaign, HuffPost notes, have run various attacks on Warnock in the lead up to Tuesday's Senate runoff, which include labeling him a Marxist and suggesting he's covered up child abuse. But the ads may not be riling up Loeffler's supporters as much as they are boosting Democratic turnout, especially among Black voters."The attack ads, the portrayal of Rev. Warnock using historically racist tropes in the ads is insulting," Gwen Mills, the secretary-treasurer of the labor union Unite Here, told HuffPost. "But it's also invigorating in the sense that people aren't going to stand for this. We've heard it a lot."That backlash in addition to a few other key factors seem to be paying off for Democrats. Tom Bonier, the CEO of the Democratic data firm TargetSmart, said Black voters have "been leading the way in increasing Black turnout," and 40 percent of the 102,000 people who cast ballots during early voting in the runoff after sitting out the general election are Black. Read more at HuffPost.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

  • White police officer cleared of charges in Wisconsin shooting of Jacob Blake

    KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) -Prosecutors on Tuesday cleared a white police officer in the Aug. 23 shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, an incident that touched off deadly street protests and inflamed racial tensions in the United States. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley found police officer Rusten Sheskey acted in self-defense while shooting Blake seven times at close range, saying Blake was armed with a knife and had resisted arrest, withstanding multiple Taser shots.

  • TikTok User Sparks Outrage After Telling Men Who Can’t Get Women in America to ‘Go to Asia’

    A TikTok user who goes by the username @citizenattorney1 is currently under fire after advising men who can’t find a wife in America to go to Asia. The unidentified man, who appears to be no longer active on TikTok, described Asian women in America as “not cool” and “not nice.”

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • Ex-chairman sentenced to death in China

    The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co. has been sentenced to death in one of China’s highest-profile corruption cases.

  • Democrats tighten control with House rules changes

    Democrats controlling the House moved aggressively Monday to tighten their hold over the chamber despite their narrow margin, ramming through a rules package that limits the potential for embarrassing votes and caters to the party’s progressive wing by weakening deficit-neutrality requirements for legislation such as a “Green New Deal.” Democrats have freely used the new system, which maximized their voting participation while Republican leaders have urged their members to vote in person. The rules changes come as Democrats hold a bare majority in the House of fewer than a half-dozen seats, significantly smaller than over the past two years.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

    Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt "excited" and "blessed" to be among the first people to get the vaccine. "I have a chance to see a few more days on this Earth because I'm protected," Weil said. "I believe in science."When asked what she would tell people who question the vaccine and don't want to receive it, Weil responded, "I call them stupid because -- that or either a buffoon. Because that's the only thing I could think of that could justify their stupidity."She said a lot of people don't believe in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans, because "they listen to the man that's in Washington, D.C., that's on his way out the door talking about how it's all a hoax and all that bullcorn. And he shouldn't be doing that because that's peoples' lives. Look at the parents who've died and left young children. I mean, it's sad."Getting the vaccine "didn't hurt," Weil said, and now she has "peace of mind," and "knows one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself. I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else. So that gives me a little satisfaction that I'm doing it not just for myself but for others." Americans "have to believe in science," Weil said. "There's no other way. When we didn't have a vaccine we were really up the creek, weren't we? And we had a hole in the boat. But we got a vaccine, so we got safety." > "I know one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself.> > ... > Because then I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else." > -Maureen Weil, coronavirus vaccine recipient pic.twitter.com/TSecX57iAu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun WHO says China has delayed process for allowing team in to investigate COVID-19's origins

  • Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of destroying D.C. church's Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio was arrested as the group was sued in the destruction of a Black Lives Matter sign at another D.C. church during pro-Trump protests.

  • Despite pressure from Trump, Pence won't interfere in election count Wednesday: advisers

    Despite growing pressure from President Donald Trump to help overturn his election loss, Vice President Mike Pence plans to stick to his ceremonial duties when presiding in Congress on Wednesday, advisers said. Trump ramped up pressure on Pence on Tuesday to block Congress's certification of the November election results in an ongoing attempt to stay in power, after dozens of lawsuits by his campaign challenging election results had failed in U.S. courts. But the vice president, a loyal lieutenant during the four years of Trump's often chaotic presidency, has no plans to attempt to do so, even as he seeks to show support for the Republican president's quest.