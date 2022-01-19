20 amazing Valentine's Day gifts for women that are romantic and thoughtful

25 best Valentine's Day gifts for women

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Another Valentine's Day is upon us, and while love doesn't really cost a thing, showering your loved one with a gift is a great way to say "I love you."

Instead of running to your local convenience store at the last minute to purchase a box of chocolates and a Hallmark card, we've compiled a list of amazing gifts you can get online. You don't want to risk not being able to go to a story on or around February 14 if by some chance you have to quarantine, and it's always better to secure a non-cliche in advance anyway. Here are 25 Reviewed-approved gift ideas for Valentine's Day 2021. Also, please note that if something needs to ship, order it sooner rather than later, as shipping times may be delayed.

Start off the New Year with deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

1. Kate Spade Pendant Necklace

Best Valentine's Day gifts for women: Kate Spade Pendant Necklace.

If you want to give the classic Valentine's Day gift that is jewelry without spending a fortune, this Kate Spade pendant necklace is perfect. It can be dressed up or down and is personalized with the initial of their first name displayed in the pendant. This necklace has 890 rave reviews on Nordstrom and is a top seller with our readers, so people clearly love it. Not to mention, necklaces with initials on them are very much on-trend right now.

Get the Kate Spade New York One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace from Nordstrom for $58

2. Minted Custom Puzzle

Best Valentine's Day gifts for women: Minted Custom Puzzle.

Last winter while most people were quarantined at home, puzzles became a hot commodity. Why? Well, what better activity is there to do at home by yourself, with a friend, or together as a family? If you're a couple that is into puzzles, consider getting creative and making your very own puzzle to complete this year for Valentine's Day. At Minted, you can use any picture and all designs come in 12, 60, or 252 pieces. If you're looking for more of an activity, I'd suggest the 252-piece option.

Story continues

Create your own custom puzzle at Minted starting at $42

3. Bath Bombs

Best Valentine's Day gifts for women: Bath Bombs.

Give her the gift of relaxation with a set of deliciously scented, colorful bath bombs. Of all the ones we've tested at Reviewed, we found these from Amazon to be the best. They're fragrant without being overly so, and are made with natural ingredients. Even better? They'll moisturize your giftee's skin while they soak.

Get the LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs (12-Pack) from Amazon for $26.80

4. Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker

Best Valentine's Day gifts for women: Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker.

If you're looking for an adorable Valentine's Day-themed gift that will be useful year-round, look no further than Dash's heart-shaped waffle maker. We tested the regular version of the mini waffle machine, and unless you're looking for a more intense and bigger waffle maker, we recommend it. This is the exact same as the one we tested, but it's shaped like a heart. It has more than 190,000 rave reviews, and it sells out quickly around the holiday, so don't hesitate to scoop one up while you can.

Get the Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker from Amazon for $12.99

5. Ivation Foot Spa

Best Valentine's Day gifts for women: Ivation Foot Spa.

If you want to give the gift of a spa day—without the trip to an actual spa—consider the Ivation Foot Spa Massager. It's the best foot spa we tested, and with over 3,100 rave reviews on Amazon, we aren't the only people who are obsessed with it. The device offers a spa-like experience at home with adjustable heating and massage features, and it was one of our top-selling gifts this past holiday season.

Get the Ivation Foot Spa Massager from Amazon for $79.99

6. Ugg Slippers

Best Valentine's Day gifts for women: Ugg Slippers.

Whether she's always been a homebody or she's been home more than usual this year, you can't go wrong with the gift of slippers—especially Ugg slippers, many of which are extremely trendy right now. We tested slippers recently and the Ugg Scuffette II Slipper took the top spot for the best slipper money can buy. We also recommend the Ugg Ansley Slipper as the best full coverage slipper and think the ultra popular Ugg Fluff Yeah Sandal Slipper is a great option for those looking for something celeb-approved.

7. Sugarfina Candy

Best Valentine's Day gifts for women: Sugarfina Candy.

If you want to give the gift of candy, but don't want to go with the basic and traditional options available at most retailers and grocery stores, Sugarfina is a fantastic alternative. The candy company sells adorable boxes of gummies in fun, adorable shapes. For Valentine's Day, you can get the brand's "Sugar Lips," which come in cherry, watermelon and strawberry and are frosted with sweet and sour sugar for a Sour Patch Kids vibe.

Get the Sugarfina Sugar Lips Candy Cubes (4-Pack) from Nordstrom for $32

8. Michael Kors Bag

Best Valentine's Day Gift: Michael Kors Bag

"A new bag? No thanks," said no woman ever. If you want to impress her with a beautiful, multifunctional new bag, you can't get better than this 5-star crossbody bag from Michael Kors. It comes in two shades—soft pink or black—so she can match it to just about any outfit. It's perfect for shopping, running errands and even a fancy date night on the town.

Get the Jet Set Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag from Michael Kors for $119

9. Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas

Best Valentine's Day gifts: Nordstrom's Moonlight Pajamas

Pajamas are always a great gift for people who are always treating other people and rarely buy luxurious things for themselves. Nordstrom's Moonlight Pajamas are a great option if you're looking to treat someone to pajamas this Valentine's Day. Not only do they have a nearly 5-star rating from more than 1,700 reviews on the site, but I own and love them, as do a few other editors at Reviewed. They come in 15 prints and colors and are equal parts cozy and breathable.

Get the Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas from Nordstrom for $65

10. Minted Photo Heart Frame

Best Valentine's Day gifts: Minted Heart Photo Frame

For the person who loves memories and hanging them on the wall, consider creating adorable custom photo art at Minted as a gift they can hang for all to see. If you fill the frame with photos of the two of you, along with other family members, it will make for a sweet and romantic gift they will truly appreciate for years to come.

Get the Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art from Minted starting at $29

11. Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe

Best Valentine's Day gifts: Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe

For Valentine's Day 2021, our favorite robe would make for a cozy gift. Just last month, we finished testing robes at Reviewed and dubbed Nordstrom's new Bliss Plush Robe the best. Our tested loved everything about it—the length, how warm it was, the material. If you're worried about a robe being too cliche of a gift, fear not. A super soft, luxurious robe would be a welcome addition to any at-home wardrobe.

Get the Bliss Plush Robe from Nordstrom for $69

12. Bouqs Flower Subscription

Best Valentine's Day gifts: Bouqs Flower Subscription

If you want to go the traditional gift route this Valentine's Day with a twist, consider a flower subscription service this year. If the person you're shopping for loves having fresh flowers at home, this gift is a bit more thoughtful than a one-time bouquet you picked up at a local grocery store. They'll get beautiful blooms—from red roses to whimsical wildflowers—delivered right to their doorstep throughout the year.

Get a subscription to The Bouqs Co. starting at $40/month

13. Always Pan

Best Valentine's Day gifts for women: Always Pan.

Just as our experts predicted, the Always Pan was once again one of the hottest gifts of the 2021 holiday season. The influencer-approved kitchen item is not only stylish, but it does the job of eight pieces of cookware. It's a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan and non-stick pan, and even has a spatula and spoon rest. If you're shopping for someone who loves to cook—especially if you love to cook together—this gadget could certainly be an enhancement to your at-home date nights in 2022.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

14. Capri Blue Candles

Best Valentine's Day gifts: Capri Blue Candle

While a candle might seem like a boring gift, I promise you a trendy one that doubles as home decor is not. My favorite candle by far is Capri Blue’s Volcano scent. Not only do they smell amazing, but they come in chic jars that look amazing in any room. For Valentine's Day this year, you can score one of these jars in a pretty pink color if you're really looking to be on-brand. However, they come in a variety of colors and scents, so choose wisely.

Shop Capri Blue candles at Nordstrom

15. Throw Blankets

Best Valentine's Day gifts for women: Throw Blankets.

And the parade of comfort gifts continues, now with a few of our favorite throw blankets. Throw blankets are always a great gift, in my opinion, especially this year—and especially for Valentine's Day if your giftee's thing is cozying up under them. For a splurge, Barefoot Dreams sells a CozyChic blanket that not only do we love here at Reviewed, but that Chrissy Teigen once recommended as an amazing gift. The blankets come in trendy animal prints and solid colors. For less expensive options, the Bliss Plush throw (which is the blanket version of our favorite robe!) at Nordstrom is a wonderful buy with a 5-star rating from over 2,100 reviews.

16. La Mer

Best Valentine's Day gifts: La Mer Moisturizer

La Mer is an expensive moisturizer with a cult following—and also a perfect gift if you want to ball out on someone. La Mer moisturizing cream has over 85,000 hearts at Sephora and more than 1,800 reviews at Nordstrom with a 5-star rating. That is a lot of love. Why not spread more of it this Valentine's Day? (Pun absolutely intended.)

Get the La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream from Sephora starting at $95

17. Essential Oil Diffuser

Best Valentine's Day gifts for women: Essential Oil Diffuser.

People are obsessed with essential oil diffusers, and why wouldn’t they be? They transform your home with good smells and good vibes. If you're shopping for someone who loves good smells and good vibes, bring peace and happiness into their life with our favorite oil diffuser. We tested the most popular models and found the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser to be the best thanks to its powerful performance and soothing scents.

Get the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser from Amazon for $26.49

18. A plant from The Sill

Best Valentine's Day gifts: A plant from The Sill

Plant parents could always use another pot of something to take care of. If you’re not keen on going to a florist to find the perfect plant, let us introduce you to The Sill, an online shop where you can purchase live plants and faux plants. If you're shopping for someone who loves greenery, a plant from The Sill would make a great gift, whether they have a green thumb or not. One of our experts reviewed the service and loved it.

Get a live plant from The Sill

19. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Best Valentine's Day gifts: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush

The Revlon hair dryer brush is arguably the most popular product people bought in the last year. With 350,000 rave reviews on Amazon (yes, 350,000!), it has achieved cult status in the world of beauty products—and it's approved by our own experts. Reviewed's beauty editor, Jessica Kasparian, tested it and found that it absolutely does live up to the hype. It is the ultimate gift for anyone who spends time blow drying their hair.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon for $34.88

20. Foot Massager

Best Valentine's Day gifts: Renpho Foot Massager

For Valentine’s Day this year, show how much you love them by giving them a self-care gift. ‘Tis the year of at-home comfort after all. This is why a foot massager would make a quality gift for Valentine’s Day. It’s the perfect substitute to gifting a day at the spa. In fact, it’s better because they can use the foot massager any time they want, whether they’re sitting in their home office, relaxing on the couch, or reading in a chair. We tested foot massagers at Reviewed and found the Renpho foot massager to be the best.

Get the Renpho Foot Massager from Amazon for $139.99

Make 2022 the year of good decisions. Start by signing up for our newsletter for twice-weekly tips, reviews and more from our experts.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 20 best Valentine's Day gifts for women - Romantic gift ideas for her