15 Thrilling Adventures You Can Do in the States for Less

There are plenty of things to do on vacation right here in the United States, and by staying local you can leave your bank account out of the risk — and find cool adventures from coast to coast .

You’re feeling the urge to break away from your usual routine and set out on one of the adventure vacations you’ve seen all over Instagram — but what if your budget doesn’t allow for ziplining across the Alps or whitewater rafting in Zambia?

There are plenty of things to do on vacation right here in the United States, and by staying local you can leave your bank account out of the risk — and find cool adventures from coast to coast.

Kayaking

Patagonia, South America: $925 to $1,399 for three days

Colorado River, Colo.: $98 for a half-day

How much you save: $817 to $1,301

Whether you’re seeking heart-pounding thrills of the roller coaster variety or some tranquil R&R, kayaking has a lot to offer. You move across the water in a boat similar to a canoe while the paddler sits facing forward, getting a decent low-impact workout. The kayaks come in various sizes and might hold one person or two or three, so it’s ideal for more intimate vacations. As a bonus, kayaking is a beginner-friendly water sport, and the only additional gear you need is a life jacket.

Skydiving

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: $544

Santa Barbara, Calif.: $159

How much you save: $385

If you’ve fantasized about flying through the air like a superhero or want to experience the rush of soaring, skydiving can make your adventure dreams come true.

While many people assume the sensation is comparable to a rapid drop on a steep roller coaster, there is no falling sensation. You leave the plane moving at about 100 miles per hour and transition smoothly from airplane speed to a gravity-induced state in which you feel supported by the wind.

Ziplining

Costa Rica: $100

Pocono Mountains, Pa.: $10

How much you save: $90

A zipline is one of the most thrilling ways to sightsee, allowing you to take in the expansive scenery as you’re suspended on a cable that stretches across a distance. Though it can bring exhilaration and a sense of daring adventure, you might also find it relaxing.

Use the zipline as a fun way to get from one thrilling place to another or for the journey alone. Many places in the states offer zipline tours that allow you to take in new places and geography with a knowledgeable guide.

Paragliding

Copacabana in Rio de Janerio, Brazil: $145

Sedona Red Rocks in Sedona, Ariz.: $125

How much you save: $20

Paragliding allows you to fly freely from a foot-launched aircraft over land or water. Participants of the sport say they enjoy the sensation of soaring on the air currents.

If this seems a bit daunting, go for parasailing, which is similar except that you’re attached to a vehicle — typically a motorboat — that provides the momentum. No matter which option you choose, you can fly up for a half hour or stay in the air for several hours or more, potentially reaching elevations of 15,000 feet on a paraglide. Some paragliders travel long, even cross-country, distances.

Base Jumping

Norway: $440 for a first jump course

Twin Falls, Idaho: $399 for a tandem jump

How much you save: $41

The BASE in base jumping is an acronym that stands for buildings, antennas, span and earth — any of which a partaker might choose to jump from. Because of the high risk for injury — and even death — base jumping is considered an extreme sport that is best pursued with caution and plentiful training by a certified instructor.

Popular for the adrenaline rush it provides, each jump gives a few seconds of freefalling followed by soaring like a bird at up to 140 miles per hour — in some cases though caves.

Canoeing

The Amazon Rainforest in South America: $3,000 for a four-day tour

The Boundary Waters, Minn.: $125 per person for three days, self-guided

How much you save: $2,875

Very little provides a scenic, tranquil escape quite as blissfully as canoeing. The waters can get rough and your ride a bit bumpy, but depending on your location, being out on the water and soaking up fresh air are probably the biggest draw.

Canoeing allows you to chat with your fellow travelers, exercise and tone your upper body — and admire luscious scenery at the same time. It’s more affordable than many other recreational activities, and it is one your whole family can enjoy together.

Trekking

Reykjavik, Iceland: $2,899 for an eight-day guided trek

Yosemite National Park, Calif.: $10 permit fee per person

How much you save: $2,889

For avid hikers who want to take the adventure factor up several notches, trekking provides a perfect getaway activity. If you want, you can go solo. Or, go as a pair or in a group and trek for one day at a time between hotel stays — or for several days and camp in between.

You can trek in virtually any climate, whether you’re a cold weather fan or someone who prefers warmth and sunshine. The versatility, physical activity and scenic views attract many partakers to trekking.