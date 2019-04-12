The 15 Times We Got Really Excited about the Mid-Engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette's Development

We've been feverishly covering Chevrolet's development (both real and imagined) of a next-level mid-engined Corvette for decades. When in 2014 C/D first got wind that the mid-engined Corvette (the so-called C8) was finally, probably happening, our manic focus on the super-Vette kicked into overdrive. In the years since, we've furiously covered a steady stream of spy photos of the C8 Corvette testing under the secretive watch of General Motors' engineers, intriguing GM patent filings, and data leaks about the car.

Through it all, Chevrolet has never officially confirmed the car's existence or that it was even working on such a thing, even though we knew it was happening. Now that the C8 Corvette no longer is speculative-GM has officially confirmed it!-here's a look back at our fevered, borderline unhinged coverage of major highlights in the C8's progress: