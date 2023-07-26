These 15 True Crime Podcasts Will Have You Hooked



Overwhelmed by the number of true crime podcasts out there? There are differences between them. Some shows take a full season to explore the nuances of one case, while others cover a new crime per episode. There are podcasts seeking answers in ongoing mysteries and shows that break down how authorities handled cases.

Some hosts take advantage of their experiences as investigative journalists, criminologists, or former law enforcement officials. Breezier hosts use tasteful humor as they discuss true crime. Others harness their own experiences to connect to cases and victims.

We found the 15 best true crime podcasts out there so you can find the right one for you.

Anatomy of Murder

Co-hosts Scott Weinberger and Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi focus on a new case each episode of this show, which dates back to September 2020. Weinberger is an investigative journalist and former deputy sheriff, and Nicolazzi is a former New York City homicide prosecutor. Accordingly, they understand crime investigation more than most, and they’re great at interviewing victims’ families and members of law enforcement. New episodes arrive every Tuesday.

Sistas Who Kill

This podcast’s co-hosts, best friends MaRah and Taz, are great storytellers. Every week, these two Black women discuss a different crime perpetrated by a Black woman. The show also doesn’t shy away from addressing the unfair treatment Black women can receive from the justice system. The podcast launched in 2021, and new episodes come out every Friday.

Serial

Serial’s first season, released back in 2014, demonstrated how gripping true crime podcasts could be and paved the way for other shows. It’s still worth listening to host Sarah Koenig examine the charges against Adnan Syed, who was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999. The case also had a major new development in 2022, which Koenig covered in special episodes.

Murder Book

Season 2 of Murder Book, which came out in 2020, focuses on Sam Little, whom the FBI considers the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. The show contains interviews with the Los Angeles Police Department detective who tied Little to many of his crimes, as well as others who helped stop this killer. Host Michael Connelly is a popular mystery writer, and his storytelling skills are on full display in this podcast.

My Favorite Murder

My Favorite Murder, which has been around since 2016, features a fantastic rapport between hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. The two longtime true crime fans mix banter with a discussion of a different case in each episode. This podcast has a dedicated listenership—the most devoted call themselves “murderinos”—and is still releasing new episodes twice a week.

Love & Justice

For someone who wants the thrill of following along as a new podcast tries to unearth the truth in an unsolved murder, consider Love & Justice. The show aims to discover who killed 19-year old Ashleigh Love back in 2009. The first episode came out on October 27, 2022, and the podcast is receiving new tips in the case.

CounterClock

CounterClock re-examines one homicide each season. Investigative journalist Delia D’Ambra is an excellent researcher who sifts through old case files, interviews, and photos to create a must-listen podcast. CounterClock has five seasons available to enjoy.

Bruh Issa Murder

This podcast covers a range of true crime, from murders to in-depth looks at female serial killers. Hosts Andre, Battle, Kelly, and Robert are fun to listen to, and they don’t shy away from social commentary. The show debuted in 2018. New episodes come out on Tuesdays.

Your Own Backyard

Host Chris Lambert was a true crime newbie when he started Your Own Backyard, but his podcast helped bring about new developments in the case of Kristin Smart, a 19-year-old Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who went missing in 1996. Lambert grew up seeing billboards with Smart’s face, so he felt a connection to the case. He also won the trust of Smart’s loved ones and interviewed many for the podcast.

WTOP’s American Nightmare Series

WTOP, a Washington, D.C.–based radio station, has released three seasons of its American Nightmare Series, and each one is a captivating exploration of a different local case. Season 1 covers a murderous home invasion, Season 2 a rape and murder, and Season 3 tracks the Potomac River Rapist.

Campus Killings

As the name suggests, this show focuses on killings on or around college campuses. It debuted in September 2022 and has a biweekly release schedule, so catching up is easy if you prefer to stay current with your podcasts. Hosts Meghan Sacks and Amy Shlosberg are expert criminologists. They also have other podcast shows—Women & Crime and Direct Appeal, both of which are great—so they know what they’re doing here.

Casefile True Crime

This podcast’s Australian host, who goes by “Anonymous,” looks at a different incident in each episode. He’s covered crimes that took place in Australia and around the globe. Casefile has been around since 2016 and is still producing new episodes, some of which are initially available only to premium subscribers.

In the Dark

In the Dark’s in-depth investigative reporting dove into a different true crime case each season. Season 1 examined the kidnapping of Jacob Wetterling, which had been unsolved for 27 years. Season 2 focused on Curtis Flowers, a Mississippi man who endured six trials for the same crime. A third season is in the works now, giving you time to work through the back catalog.

Buried Bones

On Buried Bones, the true crime cases that journalist Kate Winkler Dawson and retired investigator Paul Holes cover are from decades or centuries past. The first episode of Buried Bones debuted in September. Each week, a new episode looks at a different historical crime.

Mama Mystery

Mama Mystery is great if you’re dipping your toe into true crime podcasts for the first time. The co-hosts are a husband-and-wife team. The husband is a true crime neophyte, while his wife is an aficionado who researches each case they discuss. This podcast launched in 2020 and continues to release new content weekly.

