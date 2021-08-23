15 Gay Tweets From This Week That I’m Obsessed With
1.
when my parents would make me walk around the store to see how the shoes feel
2.
Just for fans welcoming content creators
3.
Draggedt to filth
4.
me watching melodrama gays react to solar power
5.
not the gays tryna decode solar power,,, bitch she ain't taylor the whole album literally says "i'm high"
6.
Kacey Musgraves seeing the gays hating on Solar Power
7.
i was starting to think gay thoughts…. then i got vaccinated and it all went away. if you or a loved one are exhibiting signs of sin and want to guarantee yourself access to god’s kingdom, click the link ❤️ https://t.co/7KY0RoD77F
8.
When someone views my CF story and doesn’t comment
9.
It’s always “wyd” and never “dywmtcoasydtycomf” 😔
10.
Jan really was the sacrificial twink of 2021 and I’m so grateful her face cracked for our sins
11.
Me in 2025 walking to get my 8th booster shot
12.
tesla is making demon twinks https://t.co/cHoNZefdlo
13.
Kacey said with this album, I’m
14.
This is so true
15.
the fire island gays when the hurricane actually shows up