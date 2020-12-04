15 unique puzzles that would make great gifts this year

Courtney Campbell, Reviewed
These puzzles make great gifts.
These puzzles make great gifts.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

A puzzle might be the best gift to give this year. Why? Well, as we're spending more time indoors than ever before—especially during the colder months—people are looking for ways to entertain themselves, and having a puzzle on hand is the perfect activity to do. Plus, completing one is a great way to spend time with your household during the holidays.

Some puzzles are also literal works of art and others can be completely customized, making for a super personal gift. Below, you'll find 15 puzzles from the challenging to the frame-worthy that would make for great gifts this year.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. For the one who wants a piece of art: Jiggy Puzzles

Pretty enough to frame.
Pretty enough to frame.

There are puzzles out there that are so gorgeous you want to frame them. That's the idea behind the puzzles at Jiggy, which is why they also give you the tools needed to glue them together once you've completed your masterpiece. Each puzzle from the female-founded brand is designed by a female artist, and there are a ton of seasonal puzzles to choose from like The Eve, designed by artist Ana Hard.

Get the The Eve, Ana Hard Puzzle (800 Piece) at Jiggy for $49

2. For the sentimental one: A personalized puzzle

An image your giftee will actually love.
An image your giftee will actually love.

Is there a family picture your giftee absolutely loves? Turn it into a puzzle using Shutterfly. That way the entire fam can work together to literally make memories. You can choose from four different sizes and even get fancy with different layouts and designs. Shutterfly is also the best online photo printing service we've ever tested, so you know your image will come out crisp and clean, too.

Get the Photo Gallery Puzzle (60 to 1014 Pieces) at Shutterfly for $28.03

3. For the news fanatic: A 'The New Yorker' cover puzzle

Artwork straight from the magazine
Artwork straight from the magazine

Aside from its in-depth articles, The New Yorker is known for its gorgeous cover art, and you can find some of its most popular covers in puzzle form. This one features a seasonal Christmas attic image by artist Jenni Oliver and was originally published in the December 21, 1987 issue. I gave one of these to my puzzle-loving sister and she absolutely adored it.

Get the New Yorker Christmas Attic 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle at Amazon for $21.95

4. For the cartographer: My Town USGS Map Jigsaw Puzzle

A clever puzzle map.
A clever puzzle map.

Know someone who loves maps as much as they love their hometown? Get them a puzzle from National Geographic that displays a USGS map of where they're from. To personalize it just enter the address of your giftee and the map will show their surrounding area and the center puzzle piece will be shaped like a house.

Get the National Geographic My Town USGS Map Jigsaw Puzzle (400 Piece) at Amazon for $44.95

5. For the party queen: Disco Queen Puzzle

A puzzle that rings in the new year.
A puzzle that rings in the new year.

Nothing embodies a new year celebration quite like a ton of champagne, and after the never-ending year of 2020, we could all use a little celebration. This gorgeous Disco Queen puzzle can help satisfy your giftee's itch for a big party this year—or it's as close as you can get.

Get the Disco Queen Puzzle (500 Piece) at Anthropologie for $26

6. For the one who loves the outdoors: National Parks Collage Puzzle

Complete the great outdoors while indoors.
Complete the great outdoors while indoors.

While it might be harder to get to the National Parks these days due to the pandemic, your recipient can dream of completing their park bucket list by putting together this puzzle. It features all 62 National Parks including Zion, the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and more. It's highly rated and will provide some entertainment as we're stuck inside this winter.

Get the National Parks Collage 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle at Etsy for $39.99

7. For the one obsessed with special dates: New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle

Custom news for their special day.
Custom news for their special day.

If your recipient is obsessed with history (or themselves in general), then they'll love a personalized puzzle of The New York Times cover on the date they were born. They can slowly piece together the major headlines and learn some fun facts to spit out at parties. This is also a great gift for anniversaries or other special dates.

Get the New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle (500 Pieces) at Uncommon Goods for $49.95

8. For the dog lover: Dog Canine Lovers Puzzle

Can you name all the breeds?
Can you name all the breeds?

Does your recipient rattle off every dog breed? Test their knowledge (and puzzle skills) with this 1,000-piece dog poster puzzle from Ridley's. It features 54 different breeds from Chow Chow to Rottweiler to Chihuahua. It's the perfect puzzle for any animal lover.

Get the Ridley's Dog Canine Lovers 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle at Amazon for $39.99

9. For the puzzle expert: The Clearly Impossible Puzzle

Now, this is a challenge.
Now, this is a challenge.

If your recipient constantly brags about how fast they are at puzzles or takes over whenever you attempt to do one with them, then it's time to give them a real challenge: The Clearly Impossible Puzzle. All of the pieces in the puzzle are clear and shaped similarly, so it's pretty much impossible to finish, and you can choose from 100 to 500 pieces. Your giftee with either love you or hate you for giving them this.

Get the Clearly Impossible Puzzle (100 to 500 Pieces) at Etsy starting at $13.99

10. For the one with wanderlust: Cinque Terre Puzzle

The Italian coast is finally in reach.
The Italian coast is finally in reach.

While your giftee can't travel to the Italian coast right now, they can complete a puzzle that (sort of) makes them feel like they're there. This puzzle captures a gorgeous town in Cinque Terre that they'll definitely be adding to their bucket list. It's highly-rated with reviewers praising the quality of the image and that the puzzle provides the right amount of difficulty.

Get the Buffalo Games Cinque Terre 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle at Amazon for $13.99

11. For the one who misses theater: Playbill Presents Puzzle

For when they can&#39;t collect Playbills in real life.
For when they can't collect Playbills in real life.

Your giftee has been limited to listening to their favorite musical soundtracks as Broadway won't be open anytime soon, unfortunately. But you can lift their spirits with a puzzle featuring their favorite musical Playbills like Hamilton, The Lion King, Cats, and more. Warning: They'll probably sing show tunes while completing it.

Get the 1000-pc. Playbill Presents The Broadway Musical Collection Jigsaw Puzzle at Kohl's for $14.99

12. For the one who appreciates a good photo: Gray Malin 2-Sided Puzzle

These puzzles are picture perfect.
These puzzles are picture perfect.

Gray Malin is known for his incredible travel photography, and his prints have been turned into puzzles that are insanely hard. Why? It’s double-sided, so not only do you need to separate your edges from your middle pieces, but you need to determine what side is going to work. This winter-themed one is appropriate for the season and features a mountainside on one side and an array of colorful skiers on the other.

Get the Galison Gray Malin 2-Sided Jigsaw Puzzle (500 Pieces) at Amazon for $24.99

13. For the one obsessed with Baby Yoda: The Child Puzzle

So precious.
So precious.

Is your giftee obsessed with Baby Yoda? We are too. And this puzzle featuring Baby Yoda peeking over the shoulder of The Mandalorian is the perfect way to express your love for him. Plus, with The Mandalorian season two out, Baby Yoda is already at the forefront of our minds, meaning this puzzle will be super popular.

Get the Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle at Amazon for $9.97

14. For the activist: Votes for Women Puzzle

The faces of voting rights activists.
The faces of voting rights activists.

This puzzle, which celebrates the women's suffrage movement, serves as a reminder to vote and fight for civil rights. It features images of voting rights activists like Hester C. Jeffrey, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Frederick Douglass that any activist would love completing themselves.

Get the Votes for Women Puzzle (500 Piece) at Uncommon Goods for $20

15. For the cartoon fan: Peanuts Cast Puzzle

Good Grief!
Good Grief!

The holidays really aren't complete without a Charlie Brown movie, and you can bring the entire cast into your giftee's home with this adorable puzzle. It features iconic scenes from the comics and duplicates of each character will make it a bit of a challenge.

Get the Peanuts Cast 500 Piece Puzzle at Urban Outfitters for $16

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 15 unique puzzles that would make great gifts

Latest Stories

  • Republican lawmaker likens Trump vote-fraud crusade to the search for Bigfoot

    U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va., told the Yahoo News "Skullduggery" podcast that President Trump's supporters claiming voter fraud share a lot in common with the people searching for Bigfoot.

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • Joe Biden asks Anthony Fauci, the federal coronavirus expert, to become his chief medical adviser

    Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a top official dealing with the pandemic.

  • Is Trump really going to run for president again in 2024?

    Media reports suggest President Trump is eyeing another bid for the White House in four years. Will Trump 2024 become a reality?

  • Trudeau won't comment on Huawei CFO, says priority is Canadians held in China

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday declined to comment on talks between the U.S. Justice Department and lawyers that could lead to the release of a senior Huawei executive who is under house arrest in Vancouver. Trudeau told reporters that his "top priority" was the return of two Canadian citizens being held in China. The two were picked up shortly after Canadian police detained Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in December 2018 on a U.S. arrest warrant.

  • Council won't appoint new prosecutor in Breonna Taylor case

    A council of Kentucky prosecutors said Friday it does not have the legal authority to appoint another special prosecutor in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, despite a plea from Taylor's mother. Tamika Palmer had petitioned the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council in October for a new special prosecutor to investigate police actions in her daughter’s death. In September, a grand jury declined to indict any Louisville police officers on charges connected to Taylor's shooting death during a warrant search.

  • Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. is ‘embarrassed’ by misinformation surrounding election integrity in his state

    As a pair of critical Senate runoff races approach on Jan. 5, Georgia Republican leaders find themselves in a conundrum, trying to balance indulging President Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud with supporting state GOP election officials. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, is frustrated with the misinformation about the election process in his state. “I’m actually embarrassed at the amount of misinformation that continues to show up on Twitter feeds and Facebook posts and blogs that takes literally 10 seconds to debunk,” Duncan told Yahoo News. “Anybody could debunk it, but because they’ve let themselves get to a point where they’re more worried about flipping an election result than they are following the truth, that’s how we’ve gotten here.”

  • Iran tells IAEA it will accelerate underground uranium enrichment

    Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • Project Veritas’ New CNN Bombshell: Jeff Zucker Thinks Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Crazy’

    Earlier this week, Project Veritas released the first of what it promised would be many shocking revelations from CNN’s internal editorial meetings, which founder James O’Keefe appears to have infiltrated and recorded over the course of several weeks.First, the right-wing group tried to make hay out of the fact that one high-level CNN staffer considered Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be racist—while simultaneously misidentifying the staffer in question. Their latest bombshell? CNN President Jeff Zucker thinks Rudy Giuliani is “crazy.”According to Project Veritas’ website, O’Keefe believes it will be “virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN’s reporting seriously after listening to these tapes.” And yet, once again, nothing that Zucker has said should surprise anyone who has been paying attention to Giuliani, especially in the weeks since Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.“There is a term for what Rudy Giuliani is suspected of being, which is ‘useful idiot,’” a voice identified as Zucker’s can be heard saying in a tape made just a couple of days after the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” started pushing material supposedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop.He goes on to call Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the election a “really important story,” adding, “It gets tied to the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign. That’s the way we do this, because it’s all tied and part-and-parcel of one. I know Washington is working on putting that all together.”In a more recent call, when another staff member suggests that the “real craziness is the client,” referring to President Trump, “not the lawyers,” the voice ID’d as Zucker agrees before saying, “I think you raise a good point about not just pawning it off on the crazy legal team, but the client is the one who is directing the crazy legal team.”Other comments from Zucker that seem to have outraged Project Veritas concern the baseless allegations of pedophilia against Biden that circulated online, especially among QAnon Facebook groups, in the run-up to the election.“The president of the United States has just retweeted a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile to his 86 million followers which is just beyond,” he says on another tape. “You know it also is just unacceptable that the president of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it.”Once again, an exposé intended to make Zucker and CNN look bad has only revealed that they are simply adhering to reality.Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is RacistRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • U.S. economy adds 245,000 jobs in November, a 'red flag that momentum is waning'

    The last jobs report to be released this year has arrived, and it's a major disappointment.The Labor Department on Friday said the U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, which was down from the 440,000 jobs economists were expecting, CNBC reports. It was also "by far the lowest monthly total since the economy started its halting recovery," NBC News reports. In October, 610,000 jobs were added, the Labor Department says. The unemployment rate in November also dipped from 6.9 percent to 6.7 percent."Today's report is a firm reminder that we're not out of the woods yet," Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhao said, per CNBC. “Even with a vaccine on the horizon, many are bracing for a long winter ahead."This disappointing report comes as COVID-19 cases spike around the United States, prompting states to implement new restrictions. The jobs numbers offered a "red flag that momentum is waning," The Washington Post's Heather Long wrote, while former White House deputy press secretary and CNBC contributor Tony Fratto said that although the addition of 245,000 jobs "would be a very good normal jobs day," this "isn't a normal jobs day and so it's quite a horrible number."Politico's Ben White echoed that sentiment, writing that "the pace of jobs coming back is heading toward zero" and adding that "it's quite possible, given the pace we are on, that we could return to net job losses in December, especially with no new stimulus."More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Palestinians: West Bank teen wounded by Israeli gunfire dies

    A 13-year-old Palestinian died on Friday after being shot by Israeli troops during clashes with a stone-throwing crowd in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency reported. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Ali Abu Alia was hit in the stomach and died later at a hospital. The Israeli military said “dozens of rioters” hurled rocks at Israeli soldiers and border police, who responded with “riot dispersal means.”

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • Rev. Raphael Warnock's allies warn of backlash in Georgia Senate runoff race over sermon attacks

    The GOP is hoping to undercut Rev. Warnock with Georgia voters by playing up comments from his sermons but his allies say the attacks could backfire.

  • Taiwan says trade deal would show U.S. support in face of China pressure

    A bilateral trade deal between Taiwan and the United States would reinforce U.S. support for the democratic island in the face of "unrelenting intimidation" from China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has long angled for a trade deal with its most important diplomatic and military backer, and in August Tsai announced a relaxation on imports of U.S. pork and beef, removing a stumbling block.

  • Israel arrests man who doused inside of church with fuel

    Israeli police said Friday they arrested a Jewish man after he poured out a “flammable liquid” inside a church near Jerusalem’s Old City, in what they described as a “criminal” incident. The police did not provide further details about the motive, but past attacks on churches in the Holy Land have been blamed on Jewish extremists. Friday’s incident took place at the Church of All Nations, a Catholic church built on the traditional site of the Garden of Gethsemane, where Christians believe Jesus was betrayed by Judas, one of his followers, and arrested by the Romans before being crucified.

  • Dr. Jill Biden: Who is America’s next First Lady?

    Educator says she wants to keep on teaching when Joe Biden becomes president

  • Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

    President Trump reportedly needs no encouragement to start praising the dangerous, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.The most pressing matter for federal Republicans right now is the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the body. But in a meeting with advisers and top Senate Republicans about that matter, Trump totally derailed the conversation by bringing up QAnon, people familiar with the discussion tell The Washington Post.Trump is reportedly not thrilled with Georgia and that fact that it flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, and is publicly upset with Republican leaders in the state who haven't somehow overturned the election for him. So even though Republican advisers say Trump's help is "key to convincing his die-hard supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue" in the January runoff election, the president isn't thrilled about doing so, the Post reports. "Advisers say he has been frustrated at how some GOP senators have criticized him," leading Trump to appear "disinterested" when discussing Senate campaign plans, the Post continues.That was clear in a recent meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), and other aides. As they discussed Georgia's Senate races, Trump brought up the QAnon-supporting soon-to-be congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump mispronounced the name of the group as "Q-an-uhn," and then said supporters of the theory that purports Democrats are a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal "basically believe in good government," people familiar tell the Post. Everyone reportedly went silent until White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mentioned he had "never heard it described that way," the Post reports.Trump has been asked to denounce QAnon several times, but usually gives the theory his tacit approval instead.More stories from theweek.com What Trump is doing isn't politics. It's something much worse. The Donald goes down to Georgia 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims