15 Valentine's Day gifts under $25 that we love

Spread some love this Valentine's Day without breaking the bank. Whether you want to send a little something to your mom, your best friend or your romantic Valentine, there are a ton of affordable (and thoughtful!) gifts out there that anyone would love.

From a book of love poems to a sweet key chain and yummy bath bombs, shop 15 of our favorite V-Day finds below from brands like Anthropologie, fresh beauty and Godiva that all retail for under $25.

Looking to splurge? Check out our luxury gift guide here.