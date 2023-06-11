15 Suuuper Funny Gay Tweets From This Week
Gay Twitter is arguably the best part of Twitter. And honestly, we're all in need of some laughs right now, so enjoy the best gay tweets of the week:
1.
kind of iconic that The View's "pride month" logo is written in cum pic.twitter.com/wIRHxK5PAr
— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) June 7, 2023
ABC / Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse
Context here.
2.
Me waiting for someone to finish their story so I can tell a better one pic.twitter.com/I4xeecfiIF
— Oscar Bolanos (@BolanosSandwich) June 9, 2023
Billboard / Twitter: @BolanosSandwich
3.
Company sent out a “Pride word search” companywide email and the word choices are CRAZY pic.twitter.com/oq1F4h38LL
— Colyn (@colynelliott) June 8, 2023
4.
was the only cut guy at the sauna pic.twitter.com/hwXXySHEQ6
— jon 🧈 (@GiantNarwhal) June 8, 2023
5.
she’s just like me fr pic.twitter.com/a0XTqiAARK
— leonardo (@skyferrori) June 3, 2023
6.
every gay person i’ve ever met did well in bio but flunked chem and physics pic.twitter.com/R8c3RBKZ2X
— jonathan (@wwwdotjondotcom) June 4, 2023
7.
— priDEMONth (@weekend3warrior) June 8, 2023
8.
Gays when "Padam Padam" comes on. pic.twitter.com/UfafPjibT0
— Brown Anthony™ (@anthelonious) June 1, 2023
@americanair / Twitter: @anthelonious
9.
Gays when Padam Padam didn't chart at No1:pic.twitter.com/DiZX8yieGU
— Mr Padam R 💎 (@MrAdamR) June 5, 2023
Network 10 / Twitter: @MrAdamR
10.
gays when you ask them who their favorite x-men is pic.twitter.com/FZaFCqPhBb
— daphñe👾 (@endiive) May 31, 2023
11.
Happy pride from Bree Van De Kamp-Mason-Hodge-Weston pic.twitter.com/zkcGRSHYrm
— anthony musa (@anthonydmusa) June 1, 2023
ABC / Twitter: @anthonydmusa
12.
https://t.co/yzw9EutQgi pic.twitter.com/zEC8r7yr0v
— niff ☭ (@m00minearlobes) June 7, 2023
HBO / Twitter: @m00minearlobes
13.
Whitney Houston trying to figure out why 6 of y’all went out but only 2 of you had dinner pic.twitter.com/cFXA4jWFUW
— 💫 (@heyjaeee) June 10, 2023
Billboard / Twitter: @heyjaeee
14.
guy who I did not recognize even a little bit with “yes im that tiktok boy” in his tinder bio pic.twitter.com/gUGInPZSbw
— brandondorf (@evilratperson) June 10, 2023
15.
so this is where i'm at huh pic.twitter.com/AyJOCnk1yJ
— Chris (@night_crawlingx) June 9, 2023
