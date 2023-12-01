15 ways to help others this holiday season | Commentary

During the holidays, many Central Floridians are looking for ways to help neighbors in need. And local nonprofits offer many ways to do so.

Whether you want to help families struggling with homelessness, veterans looking for help, kids hoping to break the cycle of poverty, families desperate for medical services or mothers who are trying to start new lives free of violence, you have a lot of options — to donate both time and treasure.

Help someone in crisis. Harbor House of Central Florida helps survivors of domestic violence start new lives. Gift cards to places like Target, Walmart, Amazon and gas stations can help them start their journey to independence. (For more info, email this confidential shelter and support program at donate@harborhousefl.com.) Similarly, the Victim Service Center helps people going through what’s often the worst time of their lives after a rape, assault or other crime. They often need basic things like new cellphones. Visa gift cards work well, but you can find a full list of ideas at VictimServiceCenter.org/WaysToGive.

Provide over-the-counter meds. The dedicated team at Grace Medical Home works tirelessly to serve thousands of uninsured Central Floridians. And those patients have a lot of over-the-counter needs. So Grace has come up with an easy way to provide them — with a curated Amazon shopping list of meds and sundries. Just click on gracemedicalhome.org/other-ways-to-serve to provide anything from Tylenol and hydrocortisone to allergy tablets and diaper-rash cream.

Sponsor a Special Olympian. For $350, you can sponsor a Special Olympics Florida athlete for an entire year. (SpecialOlympicsFlorida.org) That money covers everything the athlete needs — training, competition entry, travel, health screenings and more. With this gift, you can help someone with intellectual disabilities compete, learn and lead all the way into the next holiday season as well.

Help fill prescriptions. Shepherd’s Hope is the largest nonprofit provider of free health care services in the state, thanks largely to an army of dedicated volunteers (including my wife). Still, the charity spends more than $45,000 a year on prescription drugs. A gift of $250 (shepherdshope.org) can provide patients with a 90-day supply.

Be a lunch buddy. UCP of Central Florida does a splendid job helping kids with disabilities who sometimes need a bit of extra help. That can be as simple as being a “lunch buddy” who sits with kids during lunch. Volunteers can sign up for one or two lunch-buddy spots a month at ucpcfl.org/volunteer.

Support a caregiver. Memory disorders often have the most devastating effect on family members. That’s why the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center supports caregivers. For $100, you can sponsor a private care-coaching session for a loved one who already has too much on their plate. (More info at 407-436-7750 or adrccares.org)

Help a child take their first steps. The Conductive Education Center of Orlando serves residents with neurological motor disabilities. And some of the equipment the kids need is costly. For instance, a gait trainer, which is sort of like a walker for younger kids, costs $2,500. You can find a full list of the center’s needs at ceco.org/give.

Give the gift of reading. The Adult Literacy League (adultliteracyleague.org or 407-422-1540) helps adults who have the courage to tackle reading lessons most of us had early in life or to learn English as a second language. You can donate your time as a tutor for an hour a week. Or you can donate money; $50 covers a student-tutor pair’s first set of books; $200 covers a month of online Zoom classes.

Give the gift of writing. This one holds a special place in my heart. Page 15 is a nonprofit that helps youth who have a passion for writing find their voice and take their talents to the next level, sometimes even a professional one. For just $15, you can support the group’s “Young Writers Society” afterschool program in Parramore. That meager donation provides a Young Writers Pack that includes journals, pencils, erasers and even snacks. (www.page15.org/helpothers)

Help mold a child’s behavior. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida provides mentoring and afterschool services but also much more. The clubs’ social and emotional learning program helps kids learn how to deal with everything from tantrums to effective listening and communicating with others. The club uses books, fidget spinners and noise-canceling headphones — all of which can be donated via an Amazon shopping list you can find at https://bit.ly/BGCCFgifts Or just make a donation at bgccf.org.

Give something simple yet practical. IDignity — which helps people who have lost their identification get new government-issued IDs (idignity.org) — needs wallets. Also donations of $400, the average cost of all the legal work it takes to serve a client. The Mental Health Association of Central Florida delivers care packages to patients in behavioral hospitals over the holidays. Items as basic as playing cards and socks can be found on the nonprofit’s “Project Cheer” wish list at mhacf.org/projectcheer. The Christian Service Center (christianservicecenter.org) helps many families grappling with homelessness. Mylar Thermal Blankets provide lightweight ways to keep warm and can be purchased for as little as $1 apiece. The Hope Partnership in Kissimmee helps working class families struggling to make ends meet with needs as basic as underwear, gloves and socks. A wish list can be found at https://bit.ly/HopePartnershipGifts.

Give big. Matthew’s Hope Ministries in Winter Garden (matthewshopeministries.org) helps down-and-out residents get the education and job skills they need to succeed and provides an on-site preschool for kids whose parents have started that journey to independence. Matthew’s Hope wants to expand its preschool and is looking for a dozen $2,500 donors to help do so.

Volunteer on the street. Each year, the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida tries to get a handle on how many people are experiencing homelessness in our community. This takes feet-on-the-street. If you’d like to volunteer to be part of the annual census count in Orange, Seminole or Osceola counties Jan. 23-25, visit hsncfl.org where you can also make donations ranging from $50 to cover the cost of a rental application fee to $250 to provide basic supplies such as sheets, towels and dishes for a family moving off the streets and into a home.

Support a veteran. The Camaraderie Foundation (camaraderiefoundation.org) provides support for veterans struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome. $1,500 covers the cost of providing complete counseling services for one vet.

Feed a family for a month. For $100, you can help the effective and efficient Second Harvest Food Bank (feedhopenow.org) feed a family for an entire month. This is especially needed during the holidays, when kids are out of school and can’t access free or reduced-cost lunches.

smaxwell@orlandosentinel.com