15 Ways Marijuana Has Made History in 2018

It's been a wild year for the stock market, and an even crazier year for marijuana stocks. Following two straight years of incredible gains, most pot stocks have lacked for green in 2018. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, the first cannabis ETF to trade publicly, had lost 38% year to date through Dec. 18.

But the performance of weed stocks isn't reflective of what's happened with the marijuana industry as a whole this year. Since the year began, the cannabis industry has gained legitimacy, setting the stage for what could be rapid growth for many years to come. In no particular order, here are the 15 ways marijuana history was made in 2018.

Cannabis buds next to an index card that says the word "YES!" lying atop dozens of miniature Canadian flags. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Canada legalized recreational marijuana

Even though this list is in no particular order, it could not begin without noting the end of nine decades of recreational marijuana prohibition in Canada. Following years of promises from Justin Trudeau, the Cannabis Act was passed in June, with adult-use pot sales commencing on October 17. When the industry is fully scaled within the next few years, most pundits will be looking for $5 billion or more in added annual sales.

2. Two more U.S. states legalized medical weed

During midterm elections, residents in Missouri and the traditionally conservative state of Utah voted to approve their respective medical cannabis initiatives. This increased the number of states in the U.S. that have legalized medical marijuana in some capacity to 32 (along with Washington, D.C.). With nearly two-thirds of the country on board with medical weed, the push for reform on Capitol Hill is getting louder.

3. Vermont legalized adult-use pot entirely through the legislative process

On the recreational side of the equation, Vermont became the first state to approve adult-use marijuana entirely through the legislative process. There are two dozen states that don't have the initiative and referendum process, meaning they require lawmakers to take action in order for medical or recreational weed to be legalized. Vermont's actions could lead to other states following suit. After Michigan's legalization of adult-use pot in November, 10 states now have given recreational cannabis a green light.

A senior man holding a rolled cannabis joint in his extended right hand. More

Image source: Getty Images.

4. Seniors put their support behind legalization