15 Ways to Make Money Off Your Holiday Shopping

Shopping for the holidays can be a costly endeavor — but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, you can easily save and make money when shopping this year.

From mystery shopping to using cash-back websites, GOBankingRates rounded up the best ways to make money while shopping for the holidays, many of which require nothing more than the click of your mouse. If you want to put more money back into your pocket this holiday season, keep reading to find out how you can make money while you shop.

Sign Up to Mystery Shop With BestMark

Apply to become a mystery shopper with BestMark, a mystery shopping and market research company that pays you for shopping at select retailers and filling out a survey afterward.

Each assignment comes with specific parameters, and surveys must be completed on time to receive compensation. Your goal as a mystery shopper is to observe and report on the quality of customer service. Depending on the retailer, you could get paid in the form of cash, reimbursement for dollars spent or both.

Use Mobee to Mystery Shop

Mobee is a mystery shopping app that makes it easy to get paid while shopping. Just open the app to find “missions” near you — there might even be a store that was already on your holiday shopping list.

When completing a mission, you’ll need to answer some questions. Once completed, you will be credited points within immediately, which can be redeemed for gift cards and prizes.

Get Price Drop Rebates for Free With Paribus

Sign up for Paribus, and you might be able to get your money back if there’s a price change on an item you purchased online at certain retailers. If you’re eligible for a price adjustment rebate, Paribus will make a claim on your behalf, and you get to keep 100 percent of the savings.

To get started, link Paribus to your email where you receive your online shopping receipts. Then, the app will identify if your online purchase is eligible for a price adjustment.

Shop Online Through MyPoints

When you shop online at any of the 1,900-plus stores — such as Kohl’s, Staples, Target and Sephora — available on MyPoints, you will receive points for your purchases. The number of points you receive per dollar depends on the store. Points can be redeemed for gift cards, travel miles or cash via PayPal or a Visa prepaid card.

Shop and Earn Money With RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot has become a go-to destination for money-saving promo codes, but the site also has numerous cash-back deals.

Sign up for an account, and visit the site’s “Cash Back” section. Then, click on a cash-back offer that will automatically redirect you to the retailer’s site. Shop as you normally would, and redeem your cash-back rewards from your RetailMeNot wallet within 15 to 20 days of your purchase. Keep in mind many cash-back offers come with a minimum spending amount you must reach to be eligible for cash back.

Make Money With Coupon Cactus

Not only does Coupon Cactus offer online coupons you can use to shop, but the site also gives you cash back for making purchases. Coupon Cactus gets paid a commission when you make a purchase on a merchant’s site and shares a percentage of its commission with its customers in the form of cash back. The site has coupons for about 4,000 merchants, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Get Cash Back With Extrabux

Get money back every time you shop using Extrabux.com. Sign up with your email address, click on any of the 6,000-plus online stores available through the Extrabux site, and receive cash back when you shop. Extrabux will pay you via PayPal, a gift card or by check. You can also donate your cash back to charity.

Shop Through Ebates.com

Before you start shopping online, head over to Ebates.com or download the app. Once you’re online, browse the list of 2,500-plus available retailers — Macy’s, Best Buy, Walmart and more — on its site and shop online as you normally would. You’ll receive cash back on your order by check or via PayPal.

Clip Coupons

While there are many apps and online promo codes you can use to get cash back, don’t forget about old-fashioned coupon clipping. Check your local paper and mailings for flyers that could contain cash-back offers at your favorite holiday shopping retailers.