15 Ways to Save $100 to $1,000 With Minimal Effort

Sheviakova kateryna / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saving money isn’t always easy. Otherwise, everyone would do it.

But what if you could save money each month without working too hard? What if there were tons of small ways to make a huge impact on your retirement savings, vacation fund, debt or mortgage each year?

Find Out: 31 Ways To Save $100 This Month

The truth is that saving money can be almost effortless. You just have to know where to start.

By implementing these saving ideas today, you can save $1,000 or more to use as you please.

Last updated: April 2, 2021

Healthy nutrition of drinking water with lemon and people in blur background.

1. Skip the Soda Machine

Drink tap water instead of that $1.50 daily soda, and you can save almost $100 in two months. You might even drop a jean size. Not bad. (For more information, see No. 14 about bottled water.)

How Does Your City Stack Up? The 15 Best and Worst Places to Live If You’re Trying to Save Money

Female hands holding cups of coffee on rustic wooden table background.

2. Brew Your Own Coffee

Your daily drive-thru coffee is probably costing you somewhere in the neighborhood of $65 to $120 each month. Grab some high-quality beans and a nice travel mug. Then, turn on the coffeepot and sip up the savings.

Start Now: Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

Aldi Food Market Dec 11, 2012 in Ashton-Under-Lyne, Manchester, UK.

3. Switch Grocery Stores

Instead of shopping at big-name grocers, try a discount chain like Aldi. By requiring customers to bag their own groceries and rent carts for a (refundable) quarter, the store lets you save up to 50 percent on your tab, according to the company. Even if you only save $25 a week, you’ll still have $100 extra in your wallet at month’s end.

Do It All: 50 Ways To Live the Big Life on a Small Budget

Man shopping at the pharmacy and comparing two medical products - healthcare and medicine concepts.

4. Buy Generic

If you’d rather stick to your favorite stores, at least consider going generic — especially when it comes to paper towels, cleaners, pantry staples and certain medicines. Buying generic over-the-counter drugs can save you 85 percent per purchase, according to the FDA.

They’re Gone: 35 Useless Expenses You Need To Slash From Your Budget Now

Close up of a woman's hand taking a jar of peanut butter out of an open pantry.

5. Temporarily Freeze Your Spending

We spend a lot of extra money “here and there” on non-essentials. Instead of shelling out $100 for impulse buys, try instituting a spending freeze. How? Don’t buy any non-essential items for a whole week. Strive to raid your pantry or fridge for meal ideas and avoid Target and Costco like the plague during this time. Not spending money is the best way to save it.

Story continues

automobile congestion in the morning rush hour.

6. Change Your Office Hours

According to Reuters, traffic jams cost the average U.S. driver $1,200 a year in wasted fuel and time, with drivers in congested cities like Los Angeles and New York paying double that amount.

Save hundreds by changing your work schedule. If possible, go to work early or late, so you’re off the road at peak times and not burning precious fuel or wasting precious time.

envelope, cut cable.

7. Cancel Subscriptions and Memberships

Chances are you’re paying for multiple yearly subscriptions — from $11 magazines to that $99 Amazon Prime membership. Which of these have you not used in a few months? Cancel them. If you miss one, order it again. If not, you made the right choice and probably saved yourself a hundred bucks in the process. There’s a reason you should never put these bills on autopay.

Business man holding a tablet with the text: Block Ads.

8. Opt Out of Ad Tracking

It’s no secret that retailers track us online. That’s how they know to dangle those $180 boots you’ve been eyeing on every page you visit. Limit how retailers gather info about you by visiting Digital Advertising Alliance and selecting “opt out” in your browser. (Use AppChoices for your mobile devices.) Less temptation means more saving.

to cook milkshake a blender.

9. Borrow Appliances

Need a handheld blender to make some squash soup? Borrow that rarely used appliance from a friend or neighbor instead of buying it. Just be sure to send some yummy leftovers as a thank-you gift.

Blue Ring Binder with Inscription Budget Planning on Background of Working Table with Office Supplies and Laptop.

10. (Barely) Trim Your Budget

This one’s easy. Shave five bucks off every budget item before the month begins. That means your restaurant cash will be $45 instead of $50, and your clothing fund will be $25 instead of $30. It’s barely noticeable, but collectively adds up to $100 fast.

Beautiful woman push button digital thermostat at house.

11. Turn Down the A/C

We all know this one, but how many of us actually do it? There’s no need to run the A/C if you’re out all day. And when you’re sleeping, open the windows if that’s an option, and have a fan blowing on you to reduce the need for running the A/C. You’ll be surprised at how much you can save on your utility bill.

Chicken meatballs in tomato sauce, cooking in red casserole dish.

12. Replace Restaurant Outings With Your Crock-Pot

Heading out to eat with the family can cost you three digits in a hurry. Replace two restaurant outings a month with your slow cooker. It’s convenient, requires little effort and makes tons of food for less.

A closeup of hands packing snacks into a pink lunch box.

13. Pack Your Lunch

Eating out at lunchtime costs Americans roughly $22 a week, according to a VISA survey.

Believe it or not, packing a lunch takes way less effort than calling in your order, driving to the restaurant, waiting, paying, picking it up and driving back. And you could save almost $90 a month in the process.

Dine Out on a Dime: Best Fast Food Value Menus in America

Pretty, young woman in her modern, clean and bright kitchen, pouring herself and drinking a glass of cold tap water(color toned imagey; shallow DOF).

14. Ban Bottled Water

Newsflash: Water is practically free. However, Americans spend $11.8 billion a year on this stuff, according to Statistic Brain. With water bottles costing an average of $1.45 each, it’s possible to save $525 a year if you buy one a day. Try drinking from the tap for a bit and see if you survive.

Portrait of handsome afro american man wearing grey suit and glasses.

15. Wear Your Specs

Contact lenses can cost anywhere from $220 to $700 a year, according to consumer site All About Vision. If you’re trying to meet a financial goal, wear your not-so-pretty-but-perfectly-fine glasses for a few months instead. Hey, at least you’ll look smarter.

Before you start saving some Benjamins, decide where your extra money will go. Having a goal will keep you motivated when you want to hit up the coffee drive-thru or buy that sweater you’ll be sick of in a month.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on DaveRamsey.com.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Ways to Save $100 to $1,000 With Minimal Effort