15 Ways to Save $100 to $1,000 With Minimal Effort

DaveRamsey.com
·5 min read
Sheviakova kateryna / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sheviakova kateryna / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saving money isn’t always easy. Otherwise, everyone would do it.

But what if you could save money each month without working too hard? What if there were tons of small ways to make a huge impact on your retirement savings, vacation fund, debt or mortgage each year?

Find Out: 31 Ways To Save $100 This Month

The truth is that saving money can be almost effortless. You just have to know where to start.

By implementing these saving ideas today, you can save $1,000 or more to use as you please.

Last updated: April 2, 2021

Healthy nutrition of drinking water with lemon and people in blur background.
Healthy nutrition of drinking water with lemon and people in blur background.

1. Skip the Soda Machine

Drink tap water instead of that $1.50 daily soda, and you can save almost $100 in two months. You might even drop a jean size. Not bad. (For more information, see No. 14 about bottled water.)

How Does Your City Stack Up? The 15 Best and Worst Places to Live If You’re Trying to Save Money

Female hands holding cups of coffee on rustic wooden table background.
Female hands holding cups of coffee on rustic wooden table background.

2. Brew Your Own Coffee

Your daily drive-thru coffee is probably costing you somewhere in the neighborhood of $65 to $120 each month. Grab some high-quality beans and a nice travel mug. Then, turn on the coffeepot and sip up the savings.

Start Now: Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

Aldi Food Market Dec 11, 2012 in Ashton-Under-Lyne, Manchester, UK.
Aldi Food Market Dec 11, 2012 in Ashton-Under-Lyne, Manchester, UK.

3. Switch Grocery Stores

Instead of shopping at big-name grocers, try a discount chain like Aldi. By requiring customers to bag their own groceries and rent carts for a (refundable) quarter, the store lets you save up to 50 percent on your tab, according to the company. Even if you only save $25 a week, you’ll still have $100 extra in your wallet at month’s end.

Do It All: 50 Ways To Live the Big Life on a Small Budget

Man shopping at the pharmacy and comparing two medical products - healthcare and medicine concepts.
Man shopping at the pharmacy and comparing two medical products - healthcare and medicine concepts.

4. Buy Generic

If you’d rather stick to your favorite stores, at least consider going generic — especially when it comes to paper towels, cleaners, pantry staples and certain medicines. Buying generic over-the-counter drugs can save you 85 percent per purchase, according to the FDA.

They’re Gone: 35 Useless Expenses You Need To Slash From Your Budget Now

Close up of a woman&#39;s hand taking a jar of peanut butter out of an open pantry.
Close up of a woman's hand taking a jar of peanut butter out of an open pantry.

5. Temporarily Freeze Your Spending

We spend a lot of extra money “here and there” on non-essentials. Instead of shelling out $100 for impulse buys, try instituting a spending freeze. How? Don’t buy any non-essential items for a whole week. Strive to raid your pantry or fridge for meal ideas and avoid Target and Costco like the plague during this time. Not spending money is the best way to save it.

automobile congestion in the morning rush hour.
automobile congestion in the morning rush hour.

6. Change Your Office Hours

According to Reuters, traffic jams cost the average U.S. driver $1,200 a year in wasted fuel and time, with drivers in congested cities like Los Angeles and New York paying double that amount.

Save hundreds by changing your work schedule. If possible, go to work early or late, so you’re off the road at peak times and not burning precious fuel or wasting precious time.

envelope, cut cable.
envelope, cut cable.

7. Cancel Subscriptions and Memberships

Chances are you’re paying for multiple yearly subscriptions — from $11 magazines to that $99 Amazon Prime membership. Which of these have you not used in a few months? Cancel them. If you miss one, order it again. If not, you made the right choice and probably saved yourself a hundred bucks in the process. There’s a reason you should never put these bills on autopay.

Business man holding a tablet with the text: Block Ads.
Business man holding a tablet with the text: Block Ads.

8. Opt Out of Ad Tracking

It’s no secret that retailers track us online. That’s how they know to dangle those $180 boots you’ve been eyeing on every page you visit. Limit how retailers gather info about you by visiting Digital Advertising Alliance and selecting “opt out” in your browser. (Use AppChoices for your mobile devices.) Less temptation means more saving.

to cook milkshake a blender.
to cook milkshake a blender.

9. Borrow Appliances

Need a handheld blender to make some squash soup? Borrow that rarely used appliance from a friend or neighbor instead of buying it. Just be sure to send some yummy leftovers as a thank-you gift.

Blue Ring Binder with Inscription Budget Planning on Background of Working Table with Office Supplies and Laptop.
Blue Ring Binder with Inscription Budget Planning on Background of Working Table with Office Supplies and Laptop.

10. (Barely) Trim Your Budget

This one’s easy. Shave five bucks off every budget item before the month begins. That means your restaurant cash will be $45 instead of $50, and your clothing fund will be $25 instead of $30. It’s barely noticeable, but collectively adds up to $100 fast.

Beautiful woman push button digital thermostat at house.
Beautiful woman push button digital thermostat at house.

11. Turn Down the A/C

We all know this one, but how many of us actually do it? There’s no need to run the A/C if you’re out all day. And when you’re sleeping, open the windows if that’s an option, and have a fan blowing on you to reduce the need for running the A/C. You’ll be surprised at how much you can save on your utility bill.

Chicken meatballs in tomato sauce, cooking in red casserole dish.
Chicken meatballs in tomato sauce, cooking in red casserole dish.

12. Replace Restaurant Outings With Your Crock-Pot

Heading out to eat with the family can cost you three digits in a hurry. Replace two restaurant outings a month with your slow cooker. It’s convenient, requires little effort and makes tons of food for less.

A closeup of hands packing snacks into a pink lunch box.
A closeup of hands packing snacks into a pink lunch box.

13. Pack Your Lunch

Eating out at lunchtime costs Americans roughly $22 a week, according to a VISA survey.

Believe it or not, packing a lunch takes way less effort than calling in your order, driving to the restaurant, waiting, paying, picking it up and driving back. And you could save almost $90 a month in the process.

Dine Out on a Dime: Best Fast Food Value Menus in America

Pretty, young woman in her modern, clean and bright kitchen, pouring herself and drinking a glass of cold tap water(color toned imagey; shallow DOF).
Pretty, young woman in her modern, clean and bright kitchen, pouring herself and drinking a glass of cold tap water(color toned imagey; shallow DOF).

14. Ban Bottled Water

Newsflash: Water is practically free. However, Americans spend $11.8 billion a year on this stuff, according to Statistic Brain. With water bottles costing an average of $1.45 each, it’s possible to save $525 a year if you buy one a day. Try drinking from the tap for a bit and see if you survive.

Portrait of handsome afro american man wearing grey suit and glasses.
Portrait of handsome afro american man wearing grey suit and glasses.

15. Wear Your Specs

Contact lenses can cost anywhere from $220 to $700 a year, according to consumer site All About Vision. If you’re trying to meet a financial goal, wear your not-so-pretty-but-perfectly-fine glasses for a few months instead. Hey, at least you’ll look smarter.

Before you start saving some Benjamins, decide where your extra money will go. Having a goal will keep you motivated when you want to hit up the coffee drive-thru or buy that sweater you’ll be sick of in a month.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on DaveRamsey.com.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Ways to Save $100 to $1,000 With Minimal Effort

Recommended Stories

  • Stores You Love That Soon Might Be Gone Forever

    Most consumers have favorite stores, some places that they know well and have been frequenting for years. That has made the ongoing collapse of many brick-and-mortar retailers in the face of growing...

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks May Be Coming: 10 Smart Ways To Spend It

    With the third stimulus check in most Americans' bank accounts, talk of a fourth is already on everyone's minds. Related: Most Americans Used Stimulus Check To Pay Bills Surveys from the past two...

  • Cary families say they bought their mobile homes from park but never got the title

    State officials are looking into 57 home titles that the families said they never got.

  • UN condemns violence against Myanmar protesters and deaths

    The U.N. Security Council late Thursday strongly condemned the use of violence against peaceful protesters and the deaths of hundreds of civilians in Myanmar, but dropped the threat of possible future action against the military following the Feb. 1 coup. The British-drafted press statement approved by all 15 council members after intense negotiations that began Wednesday expressed “deep concern at the rapidly deteriorating situation” in Myanmar and reiterated the council's call on the military “to exercise utmost restraint.” The original draft was much stronger and would have expressed the Security Council’s “readiness to consider further steps,” which could include sanctions.

  • Watch it again: Opening Day flyover at Fenway Park

    For the first time ever, aircraft from 3 different New England states took part in the Red Sox Opening Day flyover: an F-15 from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Mass.; an F-35 from Vermont’s Air National Guard (Green Mountain Boys); and a Tanker plane from Pease Air National Guard Base in N.H.

  • 'Loving thy neighbor:' New ads urge conservative men with vaccine doubts to get their COVID shots

    Two new campaigns aim to curb vaccine hesitancy among conservative and religious Americans by working with communities to increase understanding.

  • Ivory Coast's ex-President Gbagbo free to go home after ICC acquittal

    Laurent Gbagbo's supporters are jubilant after the global war crimes court upholds his acquittal.

  • Measles resurgent in Congo eight months after epidemic declared over

    A new measles outbreak has flared up in the Democratic Republic of Congo just eight months after authorities declared an end to the worst known outbreak in the country's history, medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said. More than 13,000 cases of measles have been recorded in the country since Jan 1., the medical charity said, despite vaccination campaigns that have targeted millions of children across the country's remote jungle areas in the last two years. Congo's response to the epidemic has been hobbled by a health service suffering from decades of underfunding, mismanagement and war, as well as an Ebola outbreak in the east of the country.

  • Matthews scores 24th goal as Leafs earn 3-1 win over Jets

    Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 24th goal and goaltender Jack Campbell stayed unbeaten this season and the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Wednesday to extend their lead atop the North Division to three points. Adding to the Jets woes, captain Blake Wheeler did not play after the first period. The teams meet again Friday at Bell MTS Place as Toronto continues its four-game road trip.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny goes on hunger strike

    Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny went on hunger strike on Wednesday to push for proper medical care for what he said was acute pain in his back and legs.Navalny's team posted on social media his handwritten letter addressed to the governor of his prison.It said his daily requests to be seen by a doctor of his choice and to receive proper medicine had been ignored.Navalny wrote in the letter: "I demand that a doctor be allowed to see me, and until this happens, I am declaring a hunger strike."Last week, Navalny accused the guards of “torturing” him through sleep deprivation.One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critics, Navalny was jailed last month for two and a half years for violating parole.A charge he called politically motivated. He was arrested in January on his return to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering from what doctors said was a nerve agent poisoning.He's being held at the notorious IK-2 corrective penal colony 60 miles east of Moscow.Prison authorities, after examining Navalny last week, declared his condition to be stable and satisfactory. The Kremlin has declined to comment on Navalny's health, saying it's a matter for the prison.Medical professionals over the weekend published an open letter demanding the 44-year-old politician get proper care.Meanwhile, Navalny’s team is planning what they hope will be Russia’s largest protests for his release.

  • Jersey Street starts to fill with Red Sox fans

    Red Sox fans are ready for the team's home opener at Fenway Park.

  • Highest number of COVID-cases since state started recording data

    Elementary students in Massachusetts are set to return to full in-person learning Monday.

  • Review: 'Concrete Cowboy' lacks the charisma of the real Black Philadelphia horsemen

    Caleb McLaughlin of "Stranger Things" and Idris Elba star in "Concrete Cowboy," a rote drama about an African American teen and his estranged father.

  • Burger King customer mad about wait time opens fire in drive-thru, Tennessee cops say

    Police are still looking for the woman, who was last seen leaving the restaurant in a gray four-door sedan.

  • South Carolina man swindled $450,000 from Lowe’s buying pricey lawn mowers, feds say

    The 58-year-old is accused of using fake landscaping and home improvement companies to orchestrate the fraud.

  • South Carolina man swindled $450,000 from Lowe’s buying pricey lawn mowers, feds say

    The 58-year-old is accused of using fake landscaping and home improvement companies to orchestrate the fraud.

  • UCLA's Juzang could be first Asian American NBA lottery pick

    Johnny Juzang's impact at UCLA has been immediate since he transferred from Kentucky, giving the Bruins the scorer and dynamic player they had been missing in recent years. The junior guard is playing his best at just the right time, leading the Bruins into the Final Four for the first time since 2008. Projected to be the first Asian American NBA first-round pick, possibly in the lottery, he's become an inspiration for younger players at a time when hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise.

  • South Carolina man swindled $450,000 from Lowe’s buying pricey lawn mowers, feds say

    The 58-year-old is accused of using fake landscaping and home improvement companies to orchestrate the fraud.

  • Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner reaches Miami Open final

    Former junior skiing champion Jannik Sinner has joined some fast company at the Miami Open. On Friday, the 19-year-old Italian became the fourth teenager to reach the Miami men’s final. “It's nice, but it doesn’t mean anything,” Sinner said.

  • John Boehner says in forthcoming memoir that in 2010 a Republican could be a 'total moron' and still be elected in the midterms

    Advice to new GOP lawmakers went "through the ears of most of them, especially the ones who didn't have brains that got in the way," Boehner wrote.