15 women arrested in Paterson prostitution investigation

Editor's note: Charges against Krystina Tracey-Vaughan were dismissed in 2018.

Fifteen women were arrested as part of a prostitution investigation in Paterson, authorities announced on Thursday.

The women, ranging in ages from 25 to 48, were arrested Wednesday following a number of complaints. The investigation targeted portions of Market Street and Van Houten Street, according to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office.

A group of 15 detectives went undercover and arrested the women for soliciting prostitution, according to the sheriff’s office.

The women arrested included:

Krystina Traceyvaughan, 25, Paterson

Erin Micco, 26, Paterson

Madeline Hughes, 48, Paterson

Anna Dembitsky, 28, East Orange

Jennifer Green, 28, Hawthorne

Samantha Zacaro, 27, Fairfield

Amanda Gianfrancesco, 37, Wanaque

Theresa Taylor, 48, Hackensack

Amanda Tintle, 29, Paterson

Christina May, 34, Jersey City

Samantha Prior, 25, Paterson

Dontay E. Booker, 27, Paterson

Amanda Stampone, 27, Paterson

Sarah Davis, 38, Paterson

Aretha Fowler, 39, Paterson

May, Stampone and Davis were also wanted on outstanding warrants, the sheriff’s office stated.

Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik commended the detectives involved in the investigation.

“It is important that [laws] that affect the quality of life of our residents are enforced,” Berdnik stated in a press release.

