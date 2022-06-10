15 women arrested in Paterson prostitution investigation
Editor's note: Charges against Krystina Tracey-Vaughan were dismissed in 2018.
Fifteen women were arrested as part of a prostitution investigation in Paterson, authorities announced on Thursday.
The women, ranging in ages from 25 to 48, were arrested Wednesday following a number of complaints. The investigation targeted portions of Market Street and Van Houten Street, according to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office.
A group of 15 detectives went undercover and arrested the women for soliciting prostitution, according to the sheriff’s office.
The women arrested included:
Krystina Traceyvaughan, 25, Paterson
Erin Micco, 26, Paterson
Madeline Hughes, 48, Paterson
Anna Dembitsky, 28, East Orange
Jennifer Green, 28, Hawthorne
Samantha Zacaro, 27, Fairfield
Amanda Gianfrancesco, 37, Wanaque
Theresa Taylor, 48, Hackensack
Amanda Tintle, 29, Paterson
Christina May, 34, Jersey City
Samantha Prior, 25, Paterson
Dontay E. Booker, 27, Paterson
Amanda Stampone, 27, Paterson
Sarah Davis, 38, Paterson
Aretha Fowler, 39, Paterson
May, Stampone and Davis were also wanted on outstanding warrants, the sheriff’s office stated.
Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik commended the detectives involved in the investigation.
“It is important that [laws] that affect the quality of life of our residents are enforced,” Berdnik stated in a press release.
