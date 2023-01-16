After 15 years, arrest made in connection with alleged murder of missing Dorchester mother

After more than a decade, authorities announced on Monday they’ve made an arrest in connection with the 2007 murder of a missing Dorchester mother.

33-year-old David Pena arrived at a Macclenny, Florida jail on Saturday for rendition. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a murder charge related to the death of Felicia McGuyer, according to Boston Police.

McGuyer was 32 years old at the time of her disappearance and was last seen on Sunday October 7, 2007 near Roxton Street in Dorchester. She left behind a 10-year-old son. In the years that followed, family and friends searched for McGuyer, saying it was uncommon for her not to stay in touch.

Her disappearance was initially classified as a missing person’s case until Monday, when Boston Police referred to her case as a homicide.

Pena was flown to Logan Airport where he was placed in the custody of District B-3 officers. It was discovered during the booking process that Pena was also wanted on a warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court for allegedly trafficking cocaine.

He will appear in Dorchester District Court later this week for arraignment.

It is unclear Pena’s connection to McGuyer at this time.

