15 years after bus slaying, police renew plea to find killer of Boston teen Devonte Franklin

Police on Sunday appealed to the public to help find the killer of 16-year-old Devonte Franklin, who was fatally stabbed while riding an MBTA bus in Dorchester on New Year’s Eve in 2008.

“15 years ago today 16y/o Devonte Franklin was murdered on an #MBTA bus in Dorchester,” MBTA Transit Police said in a social media post.

The suspect remains at large, police said.

“We know someone could help the TPD identify his killer,” police said. “PLEASE do the right thing for Devonte. Contact us w/any info 617-222-1050.”

On Dec. 31, 2008, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Devonte was stabbed multiple times while riding on an MBTA Route 28 bus in the vicinity of Blue Hill Avenue and Harvard Street in Dorchester, according to Transit Police.

“Tragically Devonte did not survive this horrendous and senseless attack,” Transit Police said in an earlier statement. “It’s an understatement to say Devonte’s murder was devastating to his family, friends and all those who knew him.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police or the MBTA Transit Police at 617-222-1050. Police said people who come forward with information may remain anonymous.

