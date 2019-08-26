15 Years On: Google's Best and Worst Acquisitions

This article was first published by MyWallSt. Find out more about MyWallSt's market-beating investing services now!

In the 15 years since Google went public, the company changed its name to Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and became one of the world's most influential businesses, racking up revenue of more than $136 billion in 2018. It's also picked up a lot of much smaller companies along the way -- more than 200 as of this year -- with the most recent being the analytics start-up Looker in June.

Google's colorful logo at the top of a building. More

Image source: Unsplash.

Let's take a look at three of the company's best acquisitions and three of its worst:

The best...

Android

The Android operating system is arguably one of the most forward-thinking acquisitions of any company, not just Google. Purchased in 2005 for an estimated $50 million, the little green robot now operates on over 85% of the world's smartphone devices. The key to this success from Google was open-sourcing Android, meaning it could operate on a variety of mobile devices, unlike iOS, which operates exclusively on Apple devices.

The operating system itself doesn't make money, but it brings in revenue via the monetization of the Google services it is tied to, such as Google Search or Gmail, while Play Store revenue reached approximately $24.8 billion last year. There is no denying the value of this acquisition, and if big tech were to be broken up, Android could be an interesting investment.

DoubleClick

DoubleClick has been the driving force behind Google's rise to dominance in the past decade. Picked up for $3.1 billion in 2007 after a bidding war with Microsoft, the price tag made it Google's priciest acquisition to date. In the years since, it has given Google a foothold in the lucrative display-advertising industry and essentially built its ad-buying revenue from the ground up.

As the business behind the bulk of Google's advertising service, which constitutes between 80% and 90% of the company's revenue at almost $100 billion per year, DoubleClick has certainly made up for its hefty price tag.

YouTube

Purchased for $1.6 billion in 2006, YouTube is possibly the most famous of Google's acquisitions. The video-streaming platform has become Google's second-largest revenue contributor, taking in an estimated $9 billion in 2017, the last time Google parent Alphabet released financial figures on YouTube. There were concerns at the time as to how YouTube could be monetizable due to the amount of pirated content on the platform, but this was handled by Google, and 13 years later the company has successfully developed well-received intellectual property policies, along with underlying technology to enforce them.

Though it is still not profitable and has its own issues, such as understaffing and content monitoring, YouTube is still growing rapidly and provides invaluable search engine data to Google, capturing significant search share as its own portal.

And the worst...

Aardvark

Aardvark's short life came to an abrupt end, less than two years after its $50 million acquisition by Google in February 2010. The social-search service connected live users to one another via instant messaging in order to answer questions; that's known as a knowledge market, similar to Quora.

It made sense for Google to acquire a question-search based social media platform, but it never invested in improving its shortcomings, such as making questions and answers private, or changing its lack of user incentive. In September 2011 it was announced that Google was discontinuing its ill-fated acquisition.