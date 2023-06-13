15 years after Lansing's Krista Lueth went missing, her ex-boyfriend is standing trial

LANSING — Four days after his daughter, Krista, stopped responding to his messages, Roy Lueth drove across the state from his home in St. Clair and walked into her Lansing apartment, seeking clues about what might have happened to her.

"Everything looked perfectly fine," aside from the fact Krista wasn't there and her beloved cat didn't have food or water, the elder Lueth testified Tuesday, nearly 15 years after that traumatic day in November 2008 when the search for his daughter unofficially began.

Brad Cournaya listens as Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Bill Crino makes his opening statement to the jury Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Judge Joyce Draganchuk's courtroom regarding the alleged murder of Krista Lueth, 34. Cournaya, her former boyfriend, is on trial for murder in connection with her presumed death. (Credit: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal)

"Krista would never leave her cat without food or water," and that left him "very, very concerned," he said.

Krista Lueth, a 34-year-old botany graduate student at Michigan State University, disappeared on Nov. 11, 2008, and is presumed dead. Her body has never been found. But her ex-boyfriend, Brad Cournaya, is charged in connection with her death and went on trial this week.

Roy Lueth was the first witness called by Deputy Chief Assistant Ingham County Prosecutor Bill Crino on Tuesday after Crino told a jury he expects to prove Krista Lueth is dead and that Cournaya committed first-degree, premeditated murder. The trial will involve witness testimony and complicated forensic evidence, he said.

All the evidence points to Cournaya, who had the "intent, the motive and opportunity," to kill Lueth, then lied and destroyed evidence in an attempt to cover up his actions, Crino said.

Cournaya began dating Lueth in 2007 and moved in with her the following year, Crino said. They broke up just five days before she disappeared, after Lueth discovered he had used her credit card to pay for more than $200 in telephone sex calls, he said.

Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Bill Crino makes his opening statements to the jury Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Judge Joyce Draganchuk's courtroom regarding the alleged murder of Krista Lueth, 34. Her former boyfriend, Brad Cournaya, is on trial for murder in connection with her presumed death.

Crino will have a tall task in proving the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, an attorney for Cournaya said.

Prosecutors will have to prove Lueth is dead, not just missing, and that Cournaya purposefully killed her, the attorney, Keith Watson, said in his opening statement.

"Without a body, the people can't prove the means by which death occurred — if they can prove that a death occurred — let alone who did it," he said. "I submit that you will find doubt, you will find substantial doubt."

Cournaya, 56, is serving a 16- to 40-year sentence stemming from a 2017 human trafficking and commercial sex case in Ingham County. Authorities said he showed a child an obscene photo of himself and a sex video, and also showed her messages on his phone asking if she wanted to make money.

Lueth's disappearance and presumed death was declared a homicide in September 2009, and in an unusual move, Michigan State Police named Cournaya as the sole suspect in 2014, even though he was not charged in connection with the case until about six years later.

Among the evidence tying Cournaya to Lueth's disappearance was the discovery of her state ID card, a bank card and her smashed cellphone along southbound U.S. 127 near College Road, in the area where Cournaya's truck had broken down on the day Lueth disappeared. An Ingham County Sheriff's deputy responded to the area to assist him and have the truck towed. The items were discovered when state police went back to search the area several months later.

Crino referred to that evidence in his opening statement on Monday and said cellphone data is an important part of the case. There were 18 phone contacts between Cournaya and Lueth on the day she disappeared, and 10 text messages that could not be recovered because her phone was broken and he had changed the SIM card in his phone, the prosecutor said.

Despite all of that phone activity, Cournaya never called Lueth's phone again after that night, he said.

Cournaya gave "vague, inconsistent" statements to police and denied meeting Lueth on the day of her disappearance, Crino said. The jury will hear a recording of an interview conducted at the Lansing State Police post, which he described as "a critically important piece of evidence," he said.

"It was the last picture I took of her," Roy Lueth tells Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Bill Crino, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, as he talks about his daughter Krista Lueth, 34, in Judge Joyce Draganchuk's courtroom. Her ex-boyfriend, Brad Cournaya, is on trial for her murder.

Cournaya's description of his breakup with Lueth isn't supported by other evidence, the prosecutor said.

Watson said the state's case will be about "suspicions, suppositions and how they were investigated." He urged jurors to separate themselves from "the emotion of the case."

"None of us want sympathy to be part of your decision-making," he said. "You have a mission here, and that mission is to look with a critical eye at what is presented by the people."

The trial before Ingham County Circuit Judge Joyce Draganchuk is expected to take about two weeks.

