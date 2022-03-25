15 Years For Westchester Man Who Killed Roommate Over Argument

MOUNT VERNON, NY — A Mount Vernon man convicted of killing his housemate will now be sharing his living arrangements with a cellmate.

Akeem Palmer was sentenced to state prison for the 2020 shooting death of his roommate, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced today. The 25-year-old was sentenced on March 24, to 15 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision after his plea of guilty to felony manslaughter.

On April 26, 2020, Palmer shot his 23-year-old roommate Ryan Solomon during an argument in the apartment they both shared on South Third Avenue in Mount Vernon. Solomon was able to call 911 himself after being seriously wounded. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx by first responders, but he later died in the hospital.

Palmer was arrested by the Mount Vernon Police Department that same day. He was among those indicted in 2020 by the very first grand jury to be empaneled following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

