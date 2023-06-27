15-yr-old second teen sentenced of 4 accused in slaying; 14-yr-old faces adult trial.

Two of four teens charged in connection with the December fatal shooting of a young man on Columbus' Far North Side have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to youth prison.

Meanwhile, the youngest teen involved, 14-year-old Brent Boggs, the accused shooter, will be tried as an adult.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Clark said the four teen boys planned to rob 18-year-old Thomas Hritzo III on Dec. 3, 2022 when Boggs produced a gun and shot Hritzo.

The other three charged in December with delinquency murder and aggravated robbery are Kasey Russel, 17, Hunter Krouse, 15, and Marquel King, then-14.

King, now 15 years old, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Franklin County Juvenile Court to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification.

Franklin County Juvenile Judge Lasheyl Stroud sentenced King to a Department of Youth Services facility for four years. This sentence was jointly recommended by prosecutors and Marquel’s defense attorney, Ryan Shafer.

Russel pleaded guilty in March to aggravated robbery and Stroud sentenced Russel to three years in DYS.

Krouse’s case is still pending and Franklin County prosecutors are seeking to bind his case over to adult court.

Stroud decided last week to bind Boggs’ case over to adult court. In Franklin County, juvenile judges only send some 15-year-olds charged with delinquency murder to adult court and rarely 14-year-olds.

The most recent case of a 14-year-old defendant getting bound over to adult court in Franklin County is Levi Santiago, who was transferred from juvenile to adult court in March 2021, according to Clark. Santiago, now 17, is facing aggravated murder and other charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy on Interstate 270 in 2020.

Franklin County Common Pleas Juvenile Judge Lasheyl Stroud. The Dispatch was not allowed to take photos in the coutroom on Tuesday.

An emotional sentencing

Columbus police found Hritzo on the evening of Dec. 3 suffering from bullet wounds and unresponsive inside his car in the area of Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive. Hritzo died on Dec. 4 from his injuries.

In court on Tuesday, Hritzo’s family described him as a loving son and big brother. Rochelle DeCarlo, Hritzo’s mother, said she was proud of her son, who went to the gym every day and planned to attend Columbus State Community College to become a personal trainer.

“Half of my heart is in heaven,” DeCarlo said.

DeCarlo said all four boys accused in the shooting are murderers and should be sent to prison for life.

Clark read a statement in court from Hritzo’s father, Thomas Hritzo II, who was in court via Zoom:

“Thomas will never have the ability to name his firstborn male son Thomas George Hritzo IV because he was murdered.”

Shafer said King is genuinely remorseful.

“He was never intending for this to occur the way that it happened,” Shafer said.

Josephine Baxter, King’s adopted mother, apologized in court to Hritzo’s family. Baxter also said King has a mental disability.

“Marquel truly has no idea why this is happening to him,” Baxter said.

King declined to make a statement during the court hearing.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Second of 4 accused Columbus teens sentenced in robbery, fatal shooting