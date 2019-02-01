I Make $150,000 — & I Work From Home

In our series My 6-Figure Paycheck , women making more than $100,000 open up about how they got there and what exactly they do. We take a closer look at what it feels like to be a woman making six-figures — when only 5% of American women make that much, according to the U.S. Census — w ith the hope it will give women insight into how to better navigate their own career and salary trajectories.

Today, we chat with a senior partnership manager from Tinton Falls, NJ. Previously, we spoke to a development manager from Seattle, WA, a head of talent acquisition from San Francisco, CA, and a behavioral psychologist from Indianapolis, IN.

Job: Senior Partnership Manager

Industry: Digital Publishing

Age: 31

Location: Tinton Falls, NJ

Degree: BFA, Photography, Minor in Strategic Advertising

First Salary: $30,000 in 2009

Current Salary: $150,000 + stock options

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

"Growing up, I had a clear sense of what made me happy and would also fulfill society's expectations. I spent half of my childhood telling people that I wanted to be a 'Singing Doctor.' What is that you ask? It's when you love singing and wish to be famous, but choose medicine as your path, and so you sing songs to make your patients happy and comfortable. Spoiler alert: That's not what I grew up to be."

What did you study in college?

"I studied photography at a private art school in Philadelphia. I was passionate about photography since high school. Ultimately, I knew how hard it would be to 'make it' when I graduated, so I bought myself some insurance and minored in strategic advertising, too."

Did you have to take out student loans?

"I'm not sure if the laws have changed about disclosure of loans, but in my day, the school sent you a package of what they were picking up, what you got in scholarships and grants, what your parents owed, and the loan information for the remaining balance.

"I don't even remember signing anything beyond that FAFSA, but alas, I graduated with $40,000 in student loan debt. I had to pay them in 10 years flat, which was over $550 dollars a month.

"I deferred for a couple of years as I couldn't afford the payments, which caused the interest I hadn't paid to bump up the principal of the loan. This still makes me shudder in angst.

"The more I made, though, the more I focused on paying them off. I put all of my bonuses towards them, paid them every two weeks to coincide with my paychecks (instead of just once a month). As cliché as it sounds, I made it my New Year's Resolution every year until they were gone.

"I paid them off in just under nine years — including the two I deferred. I'm student-loan free as of 2018 — after paying out almost $60,000 total, including interest. Good riddance."

Have you been working at this job since you graduated college?

"I've changed jobs a few times. Sometimes because I was too content, other times to chase a higher salary.

"I got the job that launched my career after an HR Director misinformed me of the role she was hiring me for, stating that it was for digital advertising. Thinking back to that hiring process, no one I talked to accurately explained that torturous role.

"When I wanted to make more money, I headed into the city to work for major news publishing companies, moving up the ladder, and eventually landing a leadership role."

How would you explain your day-to-day role at your job?

"I manage the day-to-day communication and execution of work as it relates to our partners in publishing, from on-boarding to maintenance. My role is both strategic and hands-on. Prior to that, I was in advertising product technology development and management, overseeing a team of integration specialists. "

Did you negotiate your salary?

"Always negotiate — I learned that early on. The money you'll leave on the table for the duration of your career is worth more than the 10 uncomfortable minutes it takes to write a well-worded email back to the HR rep who made you the offer.

"Remember, it's company money. Although they are acting in the company's best interest, it's not coming directly out of the HR rep's pocket so it's not rude to ask for more (you deserve it!). Besides, they expect it.

"I always channel Lean In by Sheryl Sandberg and 'think like a man.' The couple of times I second guessed myself, I sent a text to my friends who also reminded me to 'think like a man.'