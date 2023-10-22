150-year-old building destroyed by fire in Savoy
One person was displaced after multiple units were called to a structure fire in Savoy on Friday afternoon.
One person was displaced after multiple units were called to a structure fire in Savoy on Friday afternoon.
The Phillies got back to their winning ways in NLCS Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead with dominant pitching and timely slugging.
Ulku Rowe, a Google Cloud engineering director, filed a lawsuit against Google claiming it offered her a lower level, lower paid job than was given to men with less experience, and denied her promotions despite her qualifications.
Authorities brought Danny Serafini in after a two-year investigation.
New law allows lenders count 75% of estimated rental income from accessory dwelling units, or ADUs for purchase mortgage and 50% for to-be-built ADU for renovation mortgage.
Wembanyama finished with 19 points, four rebounds and five blocks.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
Prime Day is over, but major markdowns are still afoot on a pair of Amazon-branded smart sets.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reins of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
Identity and access giant Okta said a hacker broke into its customer support ticket system and stole sensitive files that can be used to break into the networks of Okta's customers. Okta chief security officer David Bradbury said in a blog post Friday that a hacker used a stolen credential to access the company's support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
"Maybe that’s why it's called Wonder Bread..."
Tibbetts, who is reportedly the highest-paid coach in the league, declined to address his salary.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Friday the union had received fresh contract offers from GM and Stellantis in the past 24 hours and all three Detroit automakers had converged on a 23% wage hike, but "there is more to be won."
The cushy cans and killer buds will please your ears — and your wallet, at 50% off.
Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Ill., were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.
It's early in the NHL season, so there are very good options in the waiver wire to help fantasy teams rest of season.
Conor Stalions has been suspended with pay.
If there is one thing you buy from the new Wundermost collection, make it this.
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland said she still sees inflation risks, citing higher oil and gas prices.
Snap up a Shark robot vac for 45% off, a foot massager at a $100 discount, a set of pillows for nearly 80% off and a whole lot more.