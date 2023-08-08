After 150 years, a Michigan family cherry orchard calls it quits

John Pulcipher leans against an uprooted cherry tree on his family's orchard just outside Traverse City on Friday, July 14, 2023.

WILLIAMSBURG, Mich. — The farmer was trying to cross the road, but the busy highway wouldn’t let him.

“You see what I’m talking about? We never had to deal with this before,” he said, facing an unbroken stream of traffic.

John Pulcipher, 67, wanted to get to the other side of his cherry orchard, which is split down the middle by U.S. 31. That highway was a small dirt road when his family began farming here in the 1800s. And for much of his life, it was fairly quiet for a four-lane road. But now it’s the main route to fast-growing Traverse City, Michigan, named by various national outlets the past few years as the country’s best place to retire, and its best lake beach town, and one of its most beautiful main streets, and one of the best destinations for wine tourism, for romantic getaways, for biking, for vacations, among other accolades that have drawn a flood of people to the area.

“At times, you can sit here and in a minute or two 40 cars will go by. Sometimes it’s almost steady. If I have a big crop, I’ve had to cross this thing 100 times, 200 times, and all you get is trouble.”

A brief gap finally appeared in the traffic. He gunned the truck forward to the other side of the highway and came to rest on a trail. All around him, dead cherry trees lay scattered like wooden skeletons as far as the eye could see.

It was a weekday morning, late in July. This would normally be harvest time. But just before Memorial Day, after a lifetime on the farm, he decided to call it quits. Within two weeks, every one of his nearly 12,000 tart cherry trees had been pulled out of the ground and left on their sides, roots drying in the air, leaves withering in the sun.

Dead cherry trees line the side of US-31 in Williamsburg, Michigan, as vehicles drive past Pulcipher Orchards on Friday, July 14, 2023.

“I didn’t want to watch their slow death after raising them all,” he explained.

He drove slowly through his family’s orchard, a tour of retirement's aftermath. The paths between the long rows of trees had become weedy without tending; the grasses had grown tall. The invasive wild grape vines and autumn olive shrubs that he’d fought so long had roared back, and it looked as if nature would once again take over.

Story continues

But at the edge of the orchard, visible just over the high grasses, four older men in crisp polos could be seen holding their putters on an immaculately kept green at the private golf course next door — built on the land where another family’s long-standing cherry orchard stood less than two decades ago. Behind them, new luxury homes sat on waterfront lots.

The changes slowly transforming this area’s landscape of orchards and farms had made their way to his fence line. And they keep closing in.

“I love the small towns,” he said. “I’m a country guy. But I’m in an urban area, trying to farm. This is not country anymore."

A legacy of hard work

His family’s owned this land for more than 150 years, since pioneer John Pulcipher started his own orchard with a plot of apple, peach and plum trees in 1867. The large, ornate house that he built in 1883 still stands across the highway from his land. It was sold years ago and transformed into a bed and breakfast. Someone from the family always lived there until 1964, even though it had no plumbing or electricity, just a cold water faucet outside. And someone from the family has always farmed this land.

John Pulcipher drives down one of the paths through his family's land at Pulcipher Orchards on Friday, July 14, 2023.

The first cherries were cultivated in the region not long before Pulcipher’s arrival. Traverse City was first settled by a Presbyterian missionary who planted a small cherry orchard in 1839. It flourished in the sandy soil of the hills, where Indians had long grown fruit trees. Others soon followed his example. By the early 1900s, cherries were the largest crop grown here. And for years this region has been the nation’s biggest supplier of tart cherries. Thanks to that — and thanks to the landscape of rolling orchards that defined the area — Traverse City and its surroundings have long been nicknamed the “Cherry Capital of the World.”

But a decade ago, Turkish imports began gaining market share after a harsh frost wiped out nearly all of Michigan’s cherry crop for the year. Those imports soon flooded the market, driving cherry prices far below the cost to grow them.

In 2019, several Michigan cherry processors petitioned the federal government to impose a roughly 600% tariff on Turkish cherry imports. The Turkish government, they argued, heavily subsidizes every phase of cherry production for its farmers, allowing them to dump dried tart cherries and cherry juice in the United States at a fraction of market price, threatening the viability of local farms.

The U.S. Department of Commerce ruled in their favor in September 2019. But in January 2020, the U.S. International Trade Commission reversed the decision, declaring that there was no evidence that Turkey was flooding the market with cheap product. So the imports continue as prices remain low and inflation keeps driving farming costs higher.

Withered cherries hang from trees that were uprooted on Pulcipher Orchards on Friday, July 14, 2023.

“It doesn’t take a mathematical genius to understand that this isn’t good,” Pulcipher said.

For years he was a mortgage banker by day and a farmer in his spare time, helping his dad work their rows of cherry trees, sometimes all night. He took over the orchard when his father retired.

“He got 80 years old, walked off that tractor, sat in the chair and he was done. He lived a few more years, but he was done. He was worn out, I guess. He physically was spent.”

Pulcipher knows how he felt. His wife always helped at harvest, and one of his kids or a neighbor would pitch in if needed, "but the day-to-day operation, it was just me and a kid. And as I got older, I didn’t have the gas anymore in the tank. I’m pretty beat up from the tractor over the years. I’m 67, and it takes its toll.”

A changing landscape

He left his orchard and drove the narrow road that weaves its way behind his land, pointing out where different things used to be: apple orchards here, strawberry fields there, long-gone cherry orchards all around.

The truck rolled past another golf course, this one carved from the spot where he and his dad used to drop off their harvested cherries every year. Down the way, along the waterfront, a mansion was being built. He pulled up to look. A tall, chain-link fence circled the construction site to make sure curious locals couldn’t get too close. But it was hard to miss the massive structure rising within it.

Pulcipher knew the man who used to live there. “He was a farmer. He passed away. An avid hunter-type guy. And his wife ended up selling the land.”

That's how it usually happens these days. If an orchard goes on the market, it’s not long before a developer snaps up the land in order to make it something else. With profits low or non-existent, many farmers are choosing to throw in the towel. And so the orchards around him are slowly vanishing.

Cherries still hangs from an uprooted tree as cherry farmer John Pulcipher grooms the grassy paths on his land ion Friday, July 14, 2023.

Some orchards he passed were trying to survive by broadening their offerings. There was one that opened a little store out front to sell jars of jams and little gifts to tourists. One set up a roadside stand to pull in a few extra dollars from passing visitors. Several others offered U-pick experiences to travelers wanting a brief experience of harvest time. Many farmers simply took second jobs to get by.

“Now here’s my case in point,” Pulcipher said as he drove past a neighboring orchard that was halfway dismantled, with piles of uprooted trees stacked for future bonfires, just like on his land. “Here’s another 80 acres. He’s taking this out. There’s your ‘For Sale’ sign. He just did that.”

That neighbor, Doug White, decided this summer to do what Pulcipher had done. “I‘m pulling my trees out and putting it up for sale,” said the 63-year-old, who admitted mixed feelings about doing so. “I know John feels real relieved, but myself, it’s a bittersweet pill to take.”

White’s grandfather started their cherry orchard, then his father took over, and later he and his brothers stepped in. But now, for him, it’s over.

“I see no future in the cherry industries to tell you the truth,” he said. “That’s where I’m at. That’s what I see. The cost estimates for raising cherries is 41 cents and we're gonna get close to 20 cents back. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that those numbers just don’t add up.”

He and his family live away from the crowded main highway. But even there, along the back roads, things are changing. “Where I live, when my kids were little, I could’ve set a basketball court out there in the road and the kids could’ve played basketball all day long and never have to get off the road for a car. That’s how rural it was. It’s not that way now.”

Old land, new money

There are now almost 100,000 people living year-round in Grand Traverse County, nearly double the population in 1980. In the summertime, that number swells to more than 160,000.

The increase has been felt in Traverse City. Rush-hour traffic jams are a daily norm. Real estate prices are growing at double the rate of wages. And there’s a well-documented shortage of affordable housing. Affluent newcomers have flocked to the city and its surroundings, and developers have built multi-million-dollar homes for them that have driven property values and home-buying costs higher. What was once a summer resort town has essentially become an urban center. And the impact is spilling over into the surrounding countryside.

John Pulcipher waits for traffic to clean enough for him to cross the road from one side of his orchard to another on Friday, July 14, 2023.

“When I was a young man, none of this existed here,” Pulcipher said as he drove past new subdivisions. “It was all green; and kind of across the bay from where I am, all I see is houses now. Pretty much everything is gone except for a few vineyards. And right across here, that was all cherry trees when I grew up. But the farms are all gone.”

He stopped the truck, got out and pointed to the horizon. In the distance, on Old Mission Peninsula, stood several new houses poking out from the thick cover of hillside trees, so big they could be seen clear across the bay. “Those homes are going for $2 million, $3 million apiece, and people are buying them,” he said. “When I was a kid, there was no one living on the bay to speak of. All these houses are a recent phenomenon.”

So are the horse stables that dot the countryside outside the city. “There’s the game changer right there as far as property values go,” he said. “These people that come in here, they’re not just millionaires. Some of them are billionaires.”

Eight years ago, the first Great Lakes Equestrian Festival was founded right here in Williamsburg. Now it’s one of the biggest horse shows in the country, bringing even more affluent transplants whose growing numbers are slowly eroding the very solitude and beauty they came here to find.

“My grandfather told me when I was a kid, he said, ‘I’ve been all over the country, and this is the prettiest place I’ve ever been.’ I remember him saying that at the time,” Pulcipher said. “And evidently people must feel the same. But there’s a price paid for everything, and this is part of what you’re seeing: traffic, urbanization, people coming. And that’s all fine and dandy; I’m not against growth. Some of it’s good and it can be helpful to us. But I’m just saying there’s a price you pay for some of that stuff. And this is it.”

End of the line

There are things he won’t miss about life as a cherry grower. The never-ending battle against the persistent weeds and vines. The insects and fungi kept in check only by yearly sprays. And the sore back and the tired muscles from the hard life on a farm.

“That’s one thing I don’t think people understand is how much physical work is involved in this thing,” he said. “You become a certain age and that repetitive motion starts taking its toll. It wears you down after a while.” But it's still tough to bring a legacy to an end with a single decision, he admits. And with land in such demand nowadays, he thinks some of his neighbors will soon follow his lead. "My thought is after this year, there probably will be others."

John Pulcipher stands among rows of uprooted cherry trees on his more than 150-year old orchard in Williamsburg, Michigan, on Friday, July 14, 2023.

It's not quite over for him yet, though. He still has to gather the dead trees into burn piles, mow the grasses that will grow in their absence, sell the farm equipment spending the season unused in the garage. He has no idea what will happen to the family’s property after that.

“I guess I’m just kind of old school; I’d like to try to keep the land as long as I could,” he said. “But you never know what opportunity might be presented.”

He made no announcement about ending the orchard, nor did he post any signs offering the land for sale. But just weeks after shutting down, as passersby began noticing the fields of dead trees along the highway, he got a phone call expressing interest in the property.

It was from a developer.

John Carlisle writes about Michigan. His stories can be found at freep.com/carlisle. Contact him: jcarlisle@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @_johncarlisle, Facebook at johncarlisle.freep or on Instagram at johncarlislefreep.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Cherry orchard near Traverse City calls it quits after 150 years