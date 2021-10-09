150 years since the Great Lakes Wildfires
Events and exhibits tell the story of the Great Lakes Wildfires that occurred 150 years ago in 1871.
Events and exhibits tell the story of the Great Lakes Wildfires that occurred 150 years ago in 1871.
Pacific Gas & Electric Company customers across several Northern California counties could see power shutoffs Monday and Tuesday due to expected high winds. Eighteen counties were moved into PG&E’s “elevated” status on Friday. The weather system is expected to come in Sunday night through Tuesday, and will bring gusty winds and dry conditions.
Meteorologists weren’t kidding when they warned earlier that Saturday would be a soaker in South Florida from the combined effects of a minor disturbance in the Atlantic and the timing of king tide.
A potent, winterlike storm is forecast to spread from the Northwest and across the Rockies next week and deliver widespread accumulating snowfall that will be a welcome sight for snow lovers and an early-season boon to ski resorts. Snowfall totals could be measured in feet rather than inches. Some of the heaviest snowfall accumulations are expected to reside somewhere near Wyoming's Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 26 corridors, where 1-2 feet of snow and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inche
A TikTok user is going viral thanks to her hack for how to clean a hat without throwing it in the washer.
The KNP Complex fire may have killed hundreds of sequoia trees in the southern Sierra, and at least 74 have died in the Windy fire, officials said.
The sprawling KNP Complex has burned through the Earth's largest giant sequoia grove, possibly killing 400 of the big trees
The Draconid meteor shower occurs every October, but this year's spectacle might be more memorable because of the crescent moon.
People who live on Grand Isle have endured decades of destruction, and they've always rebuilt. This time might be different.
Standard homeowners’ policies cover a wide range of potential disasters, but not floods, earthquakes, maintenance damage and sewer back up.
After a brief storm brought some rain to the region, Southern California will see sunny skies and pleasant conditions through the weekend.
The effects of the 'weather bomb' will continue across the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas in Newfoundland Saturday, with fierce winds exceeding 100+ km/h possible in coastal areas.
(Bloomberg) -- Satellites spotted several large clouds of methane near fossil fuel infrastructure in Iran, which is one of the largest producers of natural gas and responsible for the world’s third-most emissions of the superpotent greenhouse gas from oil and gas activities. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interurb
Japan's Mizushima Coast Guard's Office confirmed to Insider that it was a male Bryde whale, weighing five tons.
A brief touch of snow in the Sierra Friday morning quickly gave way to fire concerns as a fire weather watch covers much of Northern California starting this weekend. Marissa Perlman reports from Kyburz. (10-8-21)
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcomed daughter Grace Warrior in March
As wildfires haunt the American West, officials in Ashland, Oregon, have developed a bipartisan, community-led approach to forest management.
Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows when the rain and snow clears and how warm it will get this weekend.
Toxic chemicals and heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium, lead and uranium have been found in the drinking water of the Puerto Rican towns of Guayama and Salinas, according to a recent analysis from the Puerto Rico Chemists Association, which the group says come from coal ash produced by an energy company on the south side of the island.
One worker died and others were trapped Friday when a major rainstorm blew traditional bamboo scaffolding off the side of a building under construction in Hong Kong, officials and reports said. The southern Chinese city was battered by heavy rain and high winds as other parts of the country also experienced dangerous weather conditions. The Hong Kong Observatory reported that Tropical Storm Lionrock was southwest of the regional financial hub, which has a population of 7.5 million.
Firefighters and numerous studies credit intensive forest thinning projects with helping save communities like those recently threatened near Lake Tahoe in California and Nevada, but dissent from some environmental advocacy groups is roiling the scientific community. States in the U.S. West and the federal government each year thin thousands of acres of dense timber and carve broad swaths through the forest near remote communities, all designed to slow the spread of massive wildfires. The projects aim to return overgrown forests to the way they were more than a century ago, when lower-intensity blazes cleared the underbrush regularly and before land managers began reflexively extinguishing every wildfire as soon as possible.