$150K bond set for woman, 76, accused of killing sick husband in Daytona Beach hospital

Ellen Gilland in court for a previous bond hearing at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Ellen Gilland, who was has been jailed without bond since the day police said she shot and killed her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach, now has a chance at release after a judge on Thursday set a $150,000 bond.

The 76-year-old Gilland has been held at the Volusia County Branch Jail since Jan. 21, when she shot and killed her 77-year-old husband, Jerry, in his hospital room, according to police. She then pointed the gun at a nurse and a hospital security officer, police said.

Gilland later fired the gun at least in the direction of police officers before she was arrested, according to testimony and reports.

Gilland was originally charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The first-degree murder charge carried a mandatory life in prison upon conviction, which was one of the reasons Circuit Judge Karen Foxman cited when denying an earlier request to set bond in the case.

But Gilland was indicted on Feb. 22 on a lesser charge of assisting self-murder/manslaughter, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Gilland was also indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, stemming from accusations she pointed her gun at the nurse and the security officer. Each is a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Additionally, Gilland was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer (firearm), which is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and which carries a minimum mandatory prison sentence of three years if convicted. Gilland is accused of pointing a gun at police officers and firing at least in their direction.

At the hearing on Thursday, one of Gilland's defense attorneys, Matthew Ferry, said that she was no longer charged with first-degree murder.

Ferry asked Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano to set a bond of $50,000, which was the same amount Ferry requested at the earlier hearing.

Assistant State Attorney Heatha Trigones said on Thursday that Gilland was entitled to bond since she was no longer charged with first-degree murder. Trigones did not request a specific bond amount and said she would defer that decision to Zambrano.

Trigones did note that the charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement with a firearm carried a minimum mandatory of three years in state prison upon conviction.

Zambrano set the bond at $150,000 and prohibited Gilland from having firearms. The judge ordered that she would be under the supervision of pre-trial release. The judge also prohibited her from going to any hospital unless it's an "absolute emergency." He said if she needed care at a hospital, she must notify pre-trial release, so they could notify the State Attorney's Office and the court.

Gilland used a walker to enter the courtroom on Thursday. She had been in a wheelchair for her previous appearances.

After the hearing, one of Gilland's nieces, Beatrice "Bo" Timme of Oviedo, said they would get her out of jail.

"I'll do whatever I have to do," an emotional Timme said. "I'll do whatever I have to do to get her out.

"My aunt's a good person," Timme said. "She's a loving human being. She created an art space at Lutheran Towers for the residents. She's just a good person."

