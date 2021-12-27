$150K raised as reward to help find missing Texas girl





The reward for a missing 3-year-old Texas girl has been increased to $150,000.

A $100,000 reward for Lina Sardar Khil's return has been offered by The Islamic Center of San Antonio, and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio has also offered $50,000 for any information that may result in the arrest or indictment of suspects involved in the child's disappearance, according to ABC News.

The 3-year-old child was last seen on the afternoon of Dec. 20 in San Antonio after her family reported that she disappeared from a park near their home, ABC reported.

The FBI and the San Antonio Police Department are investigating the matter.

"The Department's search continues for little Lina Sardar Khil. While there have been no substantial updates to report, we continue to deploy an all hands on deck approach to ensure no evidence, witness statement or clues are left undiscovered," the San Antonio Police Department said on Friday.

SAPD Chief William McManus asked for the help of people who attended a Dec. 24 vigil for Lina at St. Francis Episcopal Church, according to the network.

"We need your assistance, you know anything, even if you think it may not help. We want you to call us and give you any give us any information that you may have," McManus said.

The police chief added at a Dec. 22 press conference that "the longer the time lapses, the less hopeful we become," per ABC.