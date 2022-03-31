$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County

A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Allegheny County.

It was sold at the Sunoco at 6700 University Boulevard in Corapolis.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 3-7-21-31-37, and the red Powerball 11.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have only been worth $50,000, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

The Sunoco that sold the ticket earns a $500 bonus.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

