152 Detroit police officers quarantined amid coronavirus pandemic as 5 test positive

DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James Craig says 152 police officers are out amid the coronavirus outbreak, including five who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve never seen anything like this," Craig said during a press conference Friday. "As of right now we have 152 members of the police department that are quarantined. Of that, 130 were ordered to quarantined; 22 self-quarantined."

He added: "At this point we currently have five sworn police officers and one civilian contract employee who has tested positive for Covid-19 ... It’s certainly a cause for concern … I can tell you that our services at this point will not change.”

According to the City of Detroit's website, there are 2,200 total Detroit police officers.

Craig noted that while he had previously modified protocol to give officers much more discretion over whether to respond to minor misdemeanors, this has not changed.

"What’s non-negotiable is misdemeanor arrests for domestic violence, criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree and certainly felonies," Craig said. "Any inference that we are turning a blind eye to crime is totally inaccurate. Crime will not go up because we’re taking a different posture on low level misdemeanor crimes. It just will not."

Craig said that he would not reveal the identifies of the affected officers to protect their privacy, nor would he say how many precincts have been affected. But he did offer this:

"The 9th precinct was hit pretty hard," he said afternoon. "We still don’t know the full impact of the exposure there."

You can watch the press conference here.

According to Craig, the 9th precinct was affected due to an event that was held there, involving a person who attended the attend who did not show symptoms at the time but has since fallen ill.

"A number of our officers were impacted by that," Craig said, but without elaborating.

Craig said the department is advising all of its officers to sanitize their cars every two hours and to practice social distancing when possible - noting officers still have to handcuff people and get "up-close and personal" in various situations.

Wayne State medical professionals participate in the Detroit Regional COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Program by testing first responders Friday, March, 20, 2020 for the COVID-19 virus. Wayne State with the help of the DPD funneled traffic one way down Brush Street from the I-75 service drive to tents set up in a lot at 2900 Brush Street in Detroit. More

"We have to stress: make sure your work spaces are clear, this being your cars, maybe there's been a prisoner or two in there (who are infected," CRaig said. "They need to keep their cars clean."

Craig noted that the department previously ran out of sanitizer wipes, but that they have them now with the help of a local beer brewing company, Griffin Claw Brewing Co. in Birmingham, that crafted a sanitizer using their own ingredients to help police departments out.

"I was told there was no sanitizer anywhere," he said, noting he's constantly preparing for the future as the outbreak continues. His concern is keeping his force healthy and safe, so that they can do their jobs protecting the safety and livelihood of Detroiters.

"I know there is a lot of concern out in the community about the unknown, " Craig said. "What’s stoking a lot of the fear is the media."

Craig, meanwhile, said he's constantly preparing for the future to make sure the public safety needs of Detroit can be met.

"We talk about the what-ifs all the time," Craig said. "We have a number of offices that are quarantined. How much? How many more? And what impact will that have on a shift?"

Without answering, he later added:

"We are in a big fight right now," he said. "Together we'll get through this."

