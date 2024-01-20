152 DWIs dropped as Albuquerque officers targeted by FBI probe

Jan. 19—Several Albuquerque police officers have been placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing federal investigation that has prompted the dismissal of more than 150 drunken driving cases over two days.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos confirmed the department has, for several months, been cooperating with an FBI investigation involving several officers.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, some officers have been placed on administrative leave, and others will be temporarily reassigned within the department," Gallegos wrote in a statement.

Gallegos declined to answer questions about which officers were placed on leave and whether the leave was paid or unpaid.

The 2nd Judicial District Attorney's office had dismissed 152 drunken driving charges related to the federal probe as of Friday afternoon, spokeswoman Nancy Laflin said.

"We did this in deference to an ongoing federal investigation," Laflin wrote in a statement. "Please refer any and all inquiries to the U.S. Attorney's Office."

The district attorney's office dismissed 144 charges of driving while intoxicated on Thursday, along with eight more on Friday. Most of the cases that were dismissed in recent days had been filed by three Albuquerque police officers: Harvey Johnson, Honorio Alba, Jr. and Joshua Montano, according to a review of criminal complaints in the cases that were dismissed.

The three officers work in the department's DWI unit, responding to calls in which drivers suspected of drunken driving are asked to perform field sobriety and breathalyzer tests. They also issue citations.

Gallegos did not respond to an email asking about the current status of the three officers at the agency. Neither Johnson, Alba, Jr. nor Montano could be reached by phone Friday.

U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman Tessa Duberry declined to confirm or deny any details about the investigation, but she did confirm "federal law enforcement activity" at an Albuquerque police officer's home in Los Lunas, writing in a statement it was "done with the full cooperation of the Albuquerque Police Department."

The office of a prominent criminal defense lawyer in Northeast Albuquerque was also raided by federal agents Thursday, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Nearby residents said FBI agents broke into the law offices of Thomas Clear III with a crowbar and spent hours carrying out files and other items.

The FBI is "working with the Albuquerque Police Department," spokeswoman Margot Cravens said on Friday. She declined to confirm or deny any details about any ongoing investigation.