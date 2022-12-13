154 cases of sexual violence by Russian soldiers already established, says PGO

The agency also clarified that as of Dec. 13, six Russian soldiers were charged. Indictments against two people were sent to court, and one person was convicted.

"New facts of conflict-related sexual violence are being established in the de-occupied territories," the Prosecutor General's Office explained.

“Joint mobile groups of prosecutors, international experts, and psychologists are working there.”

According to the prosecutor's office, it was established that Russian servicemen had been raping a woman for four months in Kherson Oblast, and another local resident had been systematically stripped naked and tortured, in particular, doused with boiling water, since March 2022.

"Facts of gender violence were recorded when wives of Ukrainian defenders who participated in the Anti-Terrorist Operation or are related to the Armed Forces were taken away from their families and tortured," the statement reads.

Prosecutors found more than 30 cases of electric torture of genitals applied to local civilians. In total, more than 100 episodes of torture with the use of electric current against male locals were established.

On Dec. 10, the police reported that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, about 47,000 war crimes committed by Russian occupation forces have been recorded.

On Dec. 7, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that it had documented the killing of at least 441 civilians by the Russian military.

In October, the National Police opened more than 39,000 criminal proceedings related to the crimes of the Russian military and collaborators on Ukrainian territory.

