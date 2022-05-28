New 155-mm-calibre self-propelled artillery and Harpoon missiles arrive in Ukraine

IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 28 MAY 2022, 11:48

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has reported that three types of 155-mm artillery - the M777 howitzer, FH70 howitzer, and Caesar self-propelled howitzer - are already being used successfully at the front, and that the M109 howitzer has arrived in Ukraine.

Source: Reznikov on Facebook

Direct quote from the Defence Minister: "Three types of 155-mm artillery - the M777 howitzer, FH70 howitzer, and Caesar self-propelled howitzer - are already being used successfully on the front line. It was just impossible to imagine this back in March. But today this is a reality.

I’m happy to report the news that the 155-mm artillery fleet is being replenished. M109 howitzers of one of the modifications have already arrived in Ukraine. This is very high-quality equipment."

Details: Reznikov also reported that the coastal defence of Ukraine is to be reinforced by Harpoon missiles.

Direct quote from the Defence Minister: "The coastal defence of our country will not just be reinforced by Harpoon missiles - they will be used by trained Ukrainian teams. I’m sure that the ‘fighting brotherhood’ of Harpoons and our Neptunes [a Ukrainian-made anti-ship cruise missile] will help liberate our Black Sea and make it safe again, as well as reliably protecting our Odesa."

Details: He also mentioned more than 100 American UAVs of various types among the latest arrivals.

According to Reznikov, over the last month and a half, Ukraine has received more NATO-style artillery shells than the number of Soviet-style shells available.

He emphasised that thanks to the assistance of Ukraine’s partners and the skill of Ukrainian defenders, the Russian occupiers are getting a rebuff they did not expect.