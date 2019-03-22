The $159 AirPods really need one simple feature from these $30 true wireless earbuds

As great as Apple’s AirPods are, there’s a simple feature they’re lacking and it’s a big deal for anyone who cares about sound quality, especially when it comes to bass. Instead of silicone tips, they have smooth plastic tips that will never maintain a seal and isolate sound in your ear. If you want a pair of cord-free earbuds that have silicone tips and won’t cost you anywhere near $159, check out the SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds on Amazon.

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

[TWS & BLUETOOTH 5.0] – Adopt global professional Realtek chipset, true wireless design with latest Bluetooth 5.0, the SoundPEATS TrueFree wireless earbuds own fast and stable transmission without tangling.

[SINGLE & COUPLE] – Support working together to enjoy stereo sound, or using one earbud only for preference or driving safety. Different from the previous version or other brand, the TrueFree wireless earbuds provide HiFi stereo sound at both music and phone calls.

[ONE-STEP PAIRING] – Born to offer you every convenience, the earbuds are built with very easy operation. Pull out the earbuds from charging case and hit on Bluetooth list. That’s how easily you get the earbuds paired.

[EXTENDED PLAYTIME] – Compact and lightweight magnetic charging case for you to carry the earbuds around. 3.5 hours playtime per charge and 15 hours in total, the earbuds strive to keep you company longer.

[BIG IN SMALL] – SoundPEATS TrueFree wireless earbuds fulfill all your fantasy and needs about Bluetooth earphones. As long as your device is with Bluetooth version above 4.0, you can use it with the earbuds. SoundPEATS provides 12 months hassle-free warranty to ensure the enjoyment of your purchase.

