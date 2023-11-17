$15K reward offered for information leading to arrest in Samantha Woll killing

Nearly one month after the killing of prominent Detroit Jewish leader Samantha Woll, CrimeStoppers of Michigan announced Thursday a cash reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-773-2587 or visiting the CrimeStoppers of Michigan's website at www.1800speakup.org.

Woll, 40, was found Oct. 21 fatally stabbed outside of her home in Lafayette Park, a Detroit neighborhood just east of downtown. Police said she had attended a wedding the night before she was killed, and there was no forced entry into her home.

Samantha Woll, 40, who led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, was found fatally stabbed outside her home in the city’s Lafayette Park neighborhood, east of downtown, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Earlier this month, Detroit police announced the arrest of a suspect, who was released without charges a few days later. Under Michigan law, criminal suspects cannot be held without being charged for more than three days.

Detroit police said Tuesday that detectives remained committed to solving the case.

"Despite recent developments, the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit remains committed to presenting a comprehensive set of facts for submission to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office," the department announced in a Tuesday statement.

Police did not directly indicate whether detectives still believe the same person committed the crime. Multiple sources said the suspect, who was arrested in Kalamazoo on Nov. 7, was close with Woll and attended her funeral.

Woll was the president of Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue and worked on the campaigns of Michigan Democrats including Attorney General Dana Nessel and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin. She is known for her justice-oriented and interfaith work.

