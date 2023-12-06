$15K trailer, equipment stolen from East Bay Boy Scout troop

(KRON) — An East Bay boy scout troop is now without a very important trailer after thieves stole it over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

They say, they’re not able to continue with some of their programs. Inside of the trailer was 20 years’ worth of equipment and ceremonial items valued at over $15,000.

“The trailer was stolen from the back of the Church of the Valley in San Ramon,” said Xeno Rasmusson, scoutmaster of troop 1776 and a professor at Cal State East Bay. “Thieves got it.”

With the theft, the troop lost everything they needed to continue their camping program, a core part of the scouting experience.

”We were just shocked,” Rasmusson said. “It was in disrepair and some of the adults were getting ready to change the flat tire. I thought that maybe someone got to it before I did. No. It was a little bit of anger, and then frustration knowing how much time it will take to reassemble that type of equipment that’s specialized for our needs.”

”Somebody had cut the chain to get to back of the church and cut the lock on the trailer,” Rasmusson added. “Pretty prepared set of criminals who did this.”

The troops worked hard on that trailer, building shelf inside to carry everything they need. Theft was the last thing they thought they would have to deal with. And because Troop 1776 is a non-profit charter, everything will be out of pocket.

“We were hoping to either find our old gear or hoping we can fund some new ones. It’s all marked by the way, so if you come across something that says 1776 on it, you can try to return that and help solve the crime,” Rasmusson said.

The troops do have a GoFundMe account in hopes of regaining some gear.

Rasmusson said they have been in contact with the San Ramon police and a report has been filed.

