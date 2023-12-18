$15M settlement reached with families of 3 killed in Michigan State shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University's board of trustees has approved a $15 million settlement with the families of three students who were killed during a mass shooting on campus earlier this year.

The board announced Friday it unanimously voted on the agreements with the families of sophomores Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser, and junior Alexandria Verner. MSU did not disclose the terms of the settlement but attorneys for the families confirmed the settlement.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who represents the Anderson and Fraser families, said the university agreed to pay a combined $15 million to the families. Each family will receive $5 million, according to Johnson.

"While no amount of compensation can ever replace the loss of a life, we do hope this brings some closure, support and relief to these impacted families," Trustee Dan Kelly said during Friday's board meeting. "The university gives its deepest condolences to each of the three families, and we are committed to ensuring the memory of their child is not forgotten in the Spartan community."

Anderson, Fraser and Verner were fatally shot on Feb. 13 when a gunman opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, a popular hub to eat or study. Five other students were wounded in the attack.

The shooter was identified as 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, who authorities said had once been on probation for a previous gun violation and had a history of mental health struggles. McRae was shot and killed after being confronted by police miles from campus.

Authorities have said McRae had no connection to the university or the victims. In April, authorities announced they found no conclusive motive for the mass shooting.

Family says settlement will continue Alexandria Verner's legacy

David Femminineo, an attorney for the Verner family, announced the agreement Friday and noted the settlement will allow the family to increase Alexandria's scholarship fund and continue her legacy.

“The Verner Family will make it their life’s work to make sure that the legacy of Alex Verner will never be forgotten and that her legacy will act as a lightening rod for change to prevent this from ever happening again," Femminineo said in a statement on social media.

Femminineo added in a news release the Verner family "did not seek to blame MSU for the death of their daughter" but instead, "sought answers as to how this could be prevented in the future.”

Court filing cited 'dangerous' conditions on MSU campus

In a court filing earlier this year that could have led to litigation against MSU, Femminineo cited several factors that created "dangerous or defective" conditions on campus.

The university lacked armed security at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, as well as metal detectors or security stations to check for weapons, according to the filing. Emergency alerts sent out about the shooting also were delayed or inefficient, and access to buildings were not secured.

Since the incident, several victims who survived the shooting filed notices of intent to sue MSU. Kelly said the university “remains committed to enhancing safety on campus and providing mental health support to our community as we continue to heal.”

