15th Annual Turkey Trot brings more than 1,500 to Bradley Park in Palm Beach

With brisk weather perfect for an early morning run, more than 1,500 participants came together early Thanksgiving morning for the 15th Annual Turkey Trot race at Bradley Park in Palm Beach.

For the second year in a row, 24-year-old Atticus Stonestrom, of Palm Beach, was first to cross the finish line and first overall male finisher with a time of 16:43.4, beating his previous run by 13 seconds.

The first female to cross the line, 28-year-old Taylor Tubbs O’Hara, of Jupiter, also took home first overall female finisher with a time of 18:34.1.

Jan-Marie Cook congratulates Atticus Stonestrom, of Palm Beach, as he wins the Town of Palm Beach United Way 15th annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday.

Top two finishers for the five respective male and female age division also won trophies, with all participants receiving a Turkey Trot medal upon completion.

While the crowd had plenty of competitors vying for a top time, many joined the race as a yearly holiday tradition. Some wore matching shirts, like the family of Wellington resident John Greene, who all wore matching red T-shirts emblazoned with a turkey and family’s name.

Taylor Tubbs O'Hara wins the women's 5K during the Town of Palm Beach United Way 15th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving.

“It’s our ninth year doing the race, and it's really become a family tradition for us to all do together, Greene said.

Others let the season’s spirit take hold, with one group wearing inflatable turkey costumes, while one creative participant donned a Thanksgiving table costume.

Town officials, including Palm Beach Mayor Danielle Moore and Town Council President Maggie Zeidman, were among the spectators cheering on friends and family participating in the race.

Participants of the Town of Palm Beach United Way 15th annual Turkey Trot 5K start the race on Thursday.

“People always love bring extra joy and fun into it, and it’s so great to see,” event co-chair Cara Coniglio McClure told the Daily News.

Proceeds from the event provided meals to 4,662 adults and children at 24 nonprofit agencies across Palm Beach County.

“It’s been an amazing success, we sold out faster than we ever had, and we even sold some more racing bibs today,” said McClure, who co-chaired the event with her husband, Jared McClure.

Children participate in the Kids Drumstick Dash.

The event, which started at 7 a.m., also included music, a Kids Drumstick Dash, a raffle drawing with 36 raffles prizes, as well as local vendors Pumphouse coffee and Aioli selling drinks and bakery treats, respectively.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Turkey Trot brings more than 1,500 to Palm Beach's Bradley Park