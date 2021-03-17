15th century bowl found at yard sale sells for $722,000

DAVE COLLINS
·3 min read

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An exceptionally rare 15th century porcelain bowl made in China that somehow turned up at a Connecticut yard sale and sold for just $35 was auctioned off Wednesday for nearly $722,000.

The small white bowl adorned with cobalt blue paintings of flowers and other designs — one of only seven such bowls known to exist in the world — was among a variety of Chinese works of art sold by Sotheby's as part of its Asia Week events. The names of the seller and buyer were not disclosed.

Sotheby's had estimated the value of the artifact at $300,000 to $500,000. Wednesday’s auction included 15 bids, starting at $200,000 from someone online and ending at $580,000 from another person bidding by phone. The official purchase price, which included various fees, was $721,800.

An antiques enthusiast came across the Ming Dynasty-era piece and thought it could be something special when browsing a yard sale in the New Haven area last year, according to Sotheby’s. The buyer later emailed information and photos to Sotheby's asking for an evaluation.

“Today’s result for this exceptionally rare floral bowl, dating to the 15th century, epitomizes the incredible, once in a lifetime discovery stories that we dream about as specialists in the Chinese Art field," Angela McAteer, head of Sotheby’s Chinese Works of Art Department, said in a statement.

Sotheby's confirmed it was from the 1400s when they were able to look at it in person — there are no scientific tests, only the trained eyes and hands of specialists. The bowl was very smooth to the touch, its glaze was silky and the color and designs are distinctive of the period.

The bowl dates back to the early 1400s during the reign of the Yongle Emperor, the third ruler of the Ming Dynasty, and was made for the Yongle court. The Yongle court was known to have ushered in a new style to the porcelain kilns in the city of Jingdezhen, and the bowl is a quintessential Yongle product, according to Sotheby’s.

The bowl was made in the shape of a lotus bud or chicken heart. Inside, it is decorated with a medallion at the bottom and a quatrefoil motif surrounded by flowers. The outside includes four blossoms of lotus, peony, chrysanthemum and pomegranate flower. There are also intricate patterns at the top of both the outside and inside.

McAteer said only six other such bowls are known to exist, and most of them are in museums. No others are in the United States. There are two at the National Palace Museum in Taipei, Taiwan, two at museums in London and one in the National Museum of Iran in Tehran, according to Sotheby’s.

How the bowl ended up at a Connecticut yard sale remains a mystery. McAteer said it’s possible it was passed down through generations of the same family who did not know how unique it was.

Recommended Stories

  • 13 Eco-Friendly Comforters Under $300

    What down-alternative, sustainably made dreams are made ofOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Inside a Design Couple’s Elegant yet Laid Back Upper East Side Apartment

    Designer Courtney Daniels and Architect Gil Schafer put an idiosyncratic stamp on their old-school apartment

  • Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in WWII Film ‘War Magician’ From Colin Trevorrow

    Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in the World War II film “War Magician,” with “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow attached to direct. Though Cumberbatch has flexed his magic skills as Marvel’s Doctor Strange, this next film will cast him as a British soldier who uses his skills as an illusionist to fight in World War II. “War Magician” is based on a book by David Fisher and is based on the real life story of Jasper Maskelyne, who was a world famous magician in the 1930s but is best known today for his work in the war, where he claimed to create large scale ruses, camouflage and deception as a means of defeating the Nazis. The book in particular shows how he managed to “hide” the Suez Canal from German bombers or made fake portable craters — or “bomb holes” — to make the enemy think they hit their target. And though Maskelyne was a real person, it’s unclear just how much of his story — or of Fisher’s book — is actually true. Also Read: Cynthia Erivo to Star in Film About African Princess Offered as 'Gift' to Queen Victoria Tom Cruise and Peter Weir were at one point working on a film about the life of Maskelyne back in 2003, and Cumberbatch was first attached to “The War Magician” back in 2015, though without a director involved. Nicholas Mariani is writing the screenplay based on Fisher’s book, with earlier drafts written by Richard Cordiner and Gary Whitta. Cumberbatch is also producing “War Magician” along with Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland for SunnyMarch, as is Trevvorow for his Metronome Films. Landscape Entertainment’s Bob Cooper, Lonetree’s Tony Eldridge and Knight Errant’s Richard Saperstein are also producing. Also Read: 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Pushed Back a Year to June 2022 StudioCanal’s Ron Halpern and Shana Eddy are overseeing the project with Metronome’s Jeff Gernert and Annys Hamilton. Trevorrow recently wrapped filming on “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the third film in the rebooted “Jurassic Park” franchise. Cumberbatch was just seen in “The Mauritanian. Trevorrow is represented by Verve. Deadline first reported news of Trevorrow’s attachment. Read original story Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in WWII Film ‘War Magician’ From Colin Trevorrow At TheWrap

  • 2 seated jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial dismissed

    One of the dismissed jurors, a Hispanic man in his 20s, said the record $27 million settlement "kind of confirms opinions that I already have."

  • Kia just updated its flashiest sedan with more power and features to challenge BMW - see the $36,090 Stinger

    The new, base-model 2022 Stinger has a 300-horsepower engine and rear-wheel drive. Those are proper sports sedan ingredients.

  • Police raid home of former GOP lawmaker who bragged about planting no-party candidate

    Law enforcement officials on Wednesday raided the Palmetto Bay home of former Miami state Sen. Frank Artiles, who is believed to be tied to a state investigation involving a no-party candidate who likely swayed a key Miami-Dade Senate race.

  • Trudeau stands by AstraZeneca vaccine as ‘safe and effective’

    Several countries, including Germany and France, have suspended use of AstraZeneca shots over blood clot fears

  • Merkel's party slides in poll as anger grows over virus management

    Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives has hit its lowest level in a year, a poll released on Wednesday showed, as frustration over her government's management of the coronavirus crisis grows. Facing a federal election in September without Merkel, who is standing aside after four terms, the Christian Democrats (CDU) and Bavarian CSU sister party dropped 4 percentage points in a week to 29%, the Forsa poll showed. That is the lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany in March 2020 and follows historic defeats in two regional votes on Sunday.

  • SNP applies to put 'Indyref2' on Holyrood election ballot paper

    Nicola Sturgeon is preparing to ramp up pressure on Boris Johnson to drop his opposition to a second independence referendum by putting the issue on the ballot paper in May's Holyrood election. The SNP has applied to the Electoral Commission to register “Vote SNP for IndyRef2” and “Both Votes SNP for IndyRef2” as ways of describing itself on voting slips. It has also asked to register “Nicola Sturgeon for SNP First Minister” as a third new party description. None of the applications, disclosed in an obscure public notice by the Commission last week, mentions economic recovery from the pandemic. The Prime Minister would come under unprecedented pressure to transfer the power to Ms Sturgeon for another referendum if she wins a majority after putting 'Indyref2' on the ballot paper. Senior SNP figures have said they want to hold the vote as early as this year. However, the move also risks alienating Scots who are tempted to vote SNP as they approve of her handling of the Covid pandemic, but oppose holding another referendum any time soon. The economic recovery is likely to take until at least the middle of the decade. A poll at the weekend found only a quarter of Scots wanted a new referendum within a year but SNP ministers are expected to publish a draft Bill for a vote, setting out their preferred timing and question, in the coming days. If the Prime Minister continues to refuse to transfer the powers for a referendum after the election, they have threatened to pass the Bill then go to court to try and stage their own vote. However, constitutional affairs are reserved to Westminster.

  • Bolivian ex-president Anez begins jail term

    Thousands took to the streets of Bolivia on Monday in a show of support for former President Jeanine Anez as she began a four-month jail term.She's been accused of leading the removal of longtime leader Evo Morales in 2019.Demonstrators held signs calling her arrest "political persecution."Anez was taken from her home early Saturday and later transferred to a women's prison in the country's administrative capital, La Paz.Prosecutors for the socialist government said Anez used security forces to push Morales to resign after a contested election in 2019 and install herself as interim President.Widespread protests broke out after Morales resigned.At least 33 people were killed in the violence that followed, the majority after Anez took office.The former conservative leader has rejected the charges against her, saying she carried out a constitutional succession of power to replace Morales.Two former ministers have also been ordered into custody on charges of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy.Justice Minister Ivan Lima said on state television late Sunday he would seek a 30-year jail sentence for Anez if she were found guilty.Meanwhile, rights groups say judicial channels are being abused for political ends.

  • Vertigo star Kim Novak claims she woke up naked after drink spiked by Tony Curtis

    One of Hollywood's brightest stars of the 1950s has accused Tony Curtis of spiking her drink at a party in his Beverly Hills home during the height of her fame, leaving her dazed and naked. Actress Kim Novak, who played a leading role as Madeleine in Aldref Hitchkock's Vertigo, described what may be one of the oldest #MeToo allegations as she recalled a 1958 soiree where she passed out. "Tony Curtis had brought me a drink," Novak, now 89, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that's the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don't know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment." Curtis was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Fifties, appearing alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot and later Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant. He was married to actress Janet Leigh at the time, while Novak was linked to singer Sammy Davis Jr, whom she met on the set of Vertigo. Curtis and Novak would go on to star together in The Third Girl from the Left in 1973. "I think Tony Curtis did it, I don't want to think Sammy did that,” Novak goes on to say later in the interview.

  • Mars long ago was wet. You may be surprised where the water went

    Mars was once a wet world, with abundant bodies of water on its surface. The researchers suggested that a lot of the water did not actually leave the planet, but rather ended up trapped in various minerals that contain water as part of their mineral structure - clays and sulfates in particular.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • NGOs Shocked at U.S. ‘Horrendous’ Response to Migrant Surge

    Adrees Latif/ReutersThe thing that struck Texas Rep. August Pfluger on his first visit to an immigration intake center along the border was the look in the young migrants’ eyes.“You see the look in their eyes and it’s just—I can’t even hardly describe the feeling that you get that they’ve just gone through something horrendous,” Pflugar said in an interview Tuesday, a day after touring the facility in El Paso, Texas, that’s crowded with over 1,000 migrants, already at capacity.As record numbers of children from Central America continue to arrive daily at the US-Mexico border without their parents, troubling details of their journeys and the conditions they’re met with at Homeland Security facilities are emerging, setting up a crisis for the new Biden administration that’s gathering criticism from both sides of the aisle.At a Customs and Border Protection site in Donna, Texas, young migrants have reported going for days without showers and access to the outdoors, their lawyers told reporters this week. In El Paso, where Pflugar visited alongside a delegation of his fellow House Republicans, children slept on thin mats on concrete floors.Families Trapped at the Border Say Biden Has Betrayed Them“As a father, you walk through there, your heart just sinks for what the administration is doing that is resulting in these kids being exploited,” Pflugar said.Testifying before Congress Wednesday morning, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the surge was the result of years of bad policy by the Trump administration, and that the Biden administration has been rushing to stand up ad hoc sites to house the surge of children.In Dallas, immigration officials are prepping a downtown convention center for an arrival of unaccompanied migrants expected as early as Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said, and in Midland, Texas, 248 teenage boys moved into a former oil camp reopened over the weekend, with more arriving in the days that followed, Pflugar, that city’s congressman, said.The weeks-long journey for migrants from Central America can be arduous, across punishing terrain and often with limited supplies. As they seek, in many cases, to escape violence and economic instability in their home countries that has been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic and a pair of recent hurricanes, migrants can pay thousands of dollars to unreliable smugglers. Reports of sexual abuse and exploitation along the way are common.When unaccompanied minors reach the border, their conditions may not improve much at first. In interviews and public appearances this week, advocates, lawmakers and federal officials described an immigration system buckling under the weight of the recent surge.Biden to Send FEMA to Border to Deal With Surge in Migrant Teens and ChildrenCBP intake facilities, like the one in El Paso, are not intended to house children, and some have already reached or surpassed their capacity, forcing immigration officials to fly migrants to less crowded areas along other parts of the border.“These Border Patrol facilities are absolutely horrific,” said Paola Luisi, director of Families Belong Together, a loose coalition of more than 250 groups that provide various services to undocumented people on both sides of the southern border. “Of the six children who died under the Trump administration, almost all six, except for one, were in CBP facilities.”Under a current court order, migrant children are only supposed to remain in the intake facilities for up to 72 hours before being moved to government-funded shelters that are better equipped to handle them, although the Department of Homeland Security admitted on Tuesday that that timeline was not always being met.“The Border Patrol facilities have become crowded with children and the 72-hour timeframe for the transfer of children from the Border Patrol to HHS is not always met,” Mayorkas said in a statement Tuesday.In a news conference last week, Troy Miller, the acting CBP commissioner, said showers are provided at least every 48 hours and that migrants are given three meals a day.On Saturday, the Biden administration directed personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the border to help open new sites and lessen the overcrowding.Since then, officials have begun plans to move migrants from the CBP facilities to emergency sites run by the Department of Health and Human Services, like the new facilities in Dallas and Midland, before the children can be placed in a shelter. According to Jeff Hild, an HHS deputy assistant secretary, a NASA airfield in Mountain View, California and another site in Homestead, Florida, are also being considered for use in the near future, the New York Times reported.The Midland facility, a prefabricated camp with a 700-person capacity that has housed oil and gas workers in the past, has bedrooms with attached bathrooms where the young migrants will stay for likely two to four weeks, according to Pfluger, who also toured that facility on Monday.Officials chose the location because of its “turnkey nature,” Pfluger said, noting there will be ample space for the migrants to quarantine in case of a COVID outbreak.The White House, which has assiduously avoided the “crisis” label for the crush of undocumented children, maintains that the surge is a consequence of the Trump administration’s immigration policies—rather than the result of migrants seeing the new administration as a green light. Many of the children now entering the United States were initially turned back under the Migrant Protection Protocols last year, effectively leaving them stranded in northern Mexico until Biden reversed the migrant protection protocols for minors earlier this year. Adults and families that present themselves at the border are still being turned away now under a public health policy that was first instituted in the early days of the pandemic by the Trump administration, while the Biden team has since dropped that blockade for unaccompanied minors.“A lot of kids were in limbo in northern Mexico already,” said Leah Chavla, a senior policy advisor for the Women’s Refugee Commission’s migrant rights and justice program. “There’s a lot of people the last administration really left in danger, and it’s accelerated very quickly.”The inherent difficulty in procuring safe housing in the middle of a pandemic, she added, has exacerbated the problem.“Without COVID, the situation wouldn’t be nearly to this level,” Chavla said.In those extenuating circumstances, the government has backslid on many of its stated policies—as well as court-mandated rules—on the conditions in which children can be held in immigrant detention facilities, like the three-day policy mandated under the courts’ so-called Flores Agreement.The administration has characterized the current housing crunch as the least-bad of “few good options,” in the words of White House press secretary Jen Psaki.“None of these Border Patrol facilities are made for children, and we want to move them as quickly as possible into shelters and then into homes,” Psaki told reporters on Monday, adding that FEMA’s involvement would hopefully speed up that process. “The president is very focused on expediting what’s happening at the border at every step in the process.”Mayorkas was grilled on the Biden administration’s reversal of Trump-era policies of deterrance on Wednesday during an appearance before the House Homeland Security Committee, which committee Republicans blamed for the recent surge in migrant children at the border.“Why in the world did this administration… basically shred the Trump administration’s asylum agreements with Mexico and Central America?” asked Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), who called Trump’s policies that limited access to the asylum process “masterful” at preventing illegal immigration and called the current situation on the border a “crisis.”The secretary bristled at that characterization, and forcefully decried the use of family separation as a method of deterrence.“A crisis is when a nation is willing to rip a nine year old child out of the hands of his or her parent and separate that family to deter future immigration. That, to me, is a crisis,” Mayorkas said to McCaul, adding that the Biden administration was working to “ensure that we have an immigration system that works and that migration to our country is safe, orderly, and humane.”But to nonprofits that work on behalf of kids in the immigration system, those promises ring hollow.Surges of unaccompanied minors at the southern border have vexed Washington politicians before, notably in 2014 and 2019, under the Obama and Trump administrations, but the government infrastructure has not been updated to meet the problem, according to Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, a liberal-leaning Washington think tank.“I am heartened to hear rhetoric from this administration that they are aware of that problem and interested and changing it, the problem is that they’re dealing with a significant challenge at the southern border and reforming all of our southern border infrastructure and procedures to accommodate more mixed flows is difficult while they’re dealing with this challenge,” Pierce said.“The idea that DHS, which has $49 billion budget, can’t figure this out, to me, is the wrong conversation,” said Luisi, of Families Belong Together, noting that nonprofit groups that were left high and dry during the Trump administration were still able to cobble together critical services for undocumented people. “A bunch of ragtag NGOs could do it with one millionth of the budget… because a child’s life was on the line.”“The administration really has an opportunity here to live by its values,” Luisi added, “to think about how we do right by the children’s families.”Options to relieve pressure on the CBP facilities include expanding the number of temporary housing facilities like that in Dallas and Midland, advocates say, as well as potentially expediting the licensing of traditional foster care facilities to house children in ORR or CBP custody. The Biden administration also recently lifted some limitations on the number of beds that traditional shelters that house migrant children, where the kids receive classroom education and are connected with family members or foster sponsors in the US, had been under due to social distancing guidelines.But those more permanent solutions require a top-down rethinking of how children are handled in the immigration system, said Marielena Hincapie, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center.“The administration has to follow through on its commitment to address and invest in addressing the root causes, because at the end of the day, the crisis is actually at the country of origin,” Hincapie said. “This is about my managing migration, and managing a migration flow that we expected! Because there’s none of this is unexpected.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • Leyna Bloom becomes 1st trans woman of color in SI Swimsuit Issue

    "My spirit has reached new levels. This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams," Bloom wrote of the historic moment.

  • Former Mavericks center Shawn Bradley paralyzed after bicycle accident, team announces

    He has been hospitalized for the past eight weeks after undergoing neck fusion surgery.

  • Sharon Osbourne denies allegations of racism, says she's being set up: 'I'm your sacrificial lamb'

    A former cohost of "The Talk," Leah Remini, said Sharon Osbourne called Julie Chen, who is of Chinese descent, "wonton" and "slanty eyes."

  • Billie Eilish ditches her signature green roots for a shaggy blonde hairstyle as she gears up for a new era of music

    The teenager previously told fans that she would dye her hair after the February release of her documentary, teasing a "new era."