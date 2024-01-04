15th District Circuit Judge Buddy McDonald, known for empathy, firmness in law, dies at 75

He was known as "Buddy" to most people, even on the bench, but 15th District Circuit Judge Claiborne McDonald IV took his role as a judge seriously.

McDonald, 75, died Monday at Forrest General Hospital.

He was known as a fair and empathetic judge, but firmly followed the law, fellow 15th District Judge Prentiss Harrell said, but following the law was his first priority.

"He cared about people and was compassionate to people who needed compassion, but he also upheld the law in a strong way," Harrell said. "We're going to miss him. He was a good judge."

McDonald began his judicial service in the 15th District in January 2016 in a newly created position to help ease the mounting caseload in the district, which serves Lamar, Marion, Pearl River, Jefferson Davis and Lawrence counties.

Anthony Mozingo, a former political rival and later colleague on the bench, said he greatly respected McDonald's tenure in public service.

"He was someone I admired greatly for his intellect and friendship," Mozingo said.

McDonald was a member of the Mississippi Bar for over 50 years who previously served as district attorney and assistant district attorney for the 15th District, and held other positions in public service, including prosecuting attorney for Pearl River County and municipal judge and city attorney in Picayune.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell, who worked with McDonald as an assistant district attorney and later was elected to McDonald's former office, credits McDonald with helping him shape his career.

Their styles were different, but Kittrell said he learned from “one of the best trial attorneys I’ve ever seen. It just came to him naturally. He was one of the best litigators.”

“I’m where I am because of Buddy," Kittrell said. "Buddy was a great mentor to me. He gave me my opportunity to grow into and become a prosecutor, which is the most rewarding opportunity I’ve had.”

McDonald also worked in private law practice at various points, but most of his legal career was in public service.

He was well-respected in the judicial community at all levels across the state.

Supreme Court Presiding Justice Jim Kitchens of Crystal Springs, a longtime colleague, said McDonald was “a man of solid integrity, a dedicated servant of the law, and a reliable servant of the public."

"As a prosecuting attorney, he was fair and he was formidable. As a trial judge, he took his oath of office seriously and served with impartiality, patience and devotion to the rule of law. His years of honorable work in our state’s courts will be remembered and admired by all who knew him.”

Mississippi Court of Appeals Presiding Judge Virginia C. Carlton, a longtime family friend, had worked for McDonald as an assistant district attorney.

“He was a great mentor and role model," she said. “Buddy was always committed to the pursuit of justice. He put others before himself. He cared about the victims and their families. He went the extra mile.”

Pearl River County Court Judge Richelle Lumpkin recalled working with McDonald when he was an assistant district attorney and she was County Prosecutor. McDonald would pick up some of the cases on a busy docket to expedite the work. He was a hard worker, but didn’t consider it work, she said.

As a judge, he was of impeccable integrity and dedication.

“When he raised his hand and said that oath, he did everything in his power to abide by that oath,” Lumpkin said.

His interests reached far beyond the law, giving him a broader perspective on life, Lumpkin added, calling McDonald "irreplaceable."

“He had a brilliant legal mind,” she said. “He was a well-read and well-rounded individual. Any subject that you wanted to talk about, he knew something about it.

"You didn’t have to talk to him long before you knew there’s no one else like Buddy McDonald. He was one of a kind.”

Harrell agreed.

“He’s probably the best storyteller I’ve ever known,” he said.

His public service didn't stop in the courtroom.

Lumpkin said he quietly contributed his time and efforts through civic, church and charitable activities such as assistance for underprivileged children.

“There is so much that Buddy did that people don’t know about,” she said.

Survivors include his wife, Suzy Stockstill McDonald; children Hugh C. McDonald, Neil Sullivan Angus McDonald, Emily Nowell and Erin Smith; and 13 grandchildren.

Services for Judge Buddy McDonald

A funeral Mass will be held at noon Friday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1000 Goodyear Blvd., Picayune. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the church.

Mississippi Courts Public Information Officer Beverly Kraft contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: 15th District Circuit Judge Buddy McDonald dies at 75