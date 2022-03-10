$16K worth of guns, ammo stolen from home in Hilton Head affluent community, police say

Several guns with ammunition, worth more than $16,000, were reported stolen from a home in a Hilton Head Island affluent community last weekend, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

At around 3 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a home in Spanish Wells Plantation after the resident discovered several firearms were missing.

He provided deputies with a list of the guns that were missing. The total value of the guns and ammunition amounted to $16,500, the report said.

A way into the home was left open by the resident, in order for aging meat he had to air out. The alleged burglar entered the home through that opening. (The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office redacted whether this was a door or a window).

The resident said the burglary could have happened anytime between Feb. 24 to March 5.

Maj. Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office said the burglary is still under investigation.