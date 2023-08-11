$16 to $101 per hour in Modesto? Here are 8 open jobs from cannabis to community college
Along with city and state jobs, Modesto is host to a variety of employment opportunities in industries including retail, food, photography and sports coaching.
After our last job opening story, Modesto Bee reader Daniela Berrelleza asked The Bee if there were any other hiring opportunities in the city.
We searched ZipRecruiter, Indeed, social media and company websites to find who was hiring in Modesto. Here are some of the companies accepting applications, including how much they pay and what the job descriptions are. Addition information, including how to apply, is linked:
Cookies budtender | Part-time
Industry: Retail
Work location: 1944 West Orangeburg Ave., Modesto
Salary: $16 per hour
Budtenders help explain and sell cannabis products to customers and maintain product display. The job was posted Aug. 11.
In-N-Out store associate | Part-time
Industry: Food
Work location: 3900 Pelandale Ave., Modesto
Salary: $19 per hour
Store associates take customer orders and serve food at the counter or the In-N-Out drive-thru. Everyone starts as a level one store associate and gets training to grow from there.
The Brass Tap server | Full-time
Industry: Food
Work location: 4500 Dale Road Suite A, Modesto
Salary: $15.50 per hour
Servers take orders and serve food to customers. The must be beer and menu knowledgeable to suggest beer and describe menu items.
Transdev bus driver | Undisclosed
Industry: Transportation
Reporting location: 1001 9th St., Modesto
Salary: $21.33 per hour
Bus drivers transport community members to destinations in the Modesto. Transdev offers paid commercial driver’s license training.
Modesto Nuts grounds crew | Seasonal
Industry: Facility operations
Work location: John Thurman Field
Salary: Undisclosed
Grounds crew members maintain John Thurman Field and the warning track. This position is for the 2023 season.
BioLife plasma assistance manager | Full-time
Industry: Healthcare
Work location: Biolife’s new plasma donation facility in Modesto, address not disclosed
Salary: $60,500 to $ 90,700 per year
Plasma assistant managers manage the operations of the donation center and hires and trains new staff. The new facility is opening in January 2024.
Mom365 newborn photography/sales | Part-time
Industry: Photographic imaging
Work location: Doctor’s Medical Center, Modesto
Salary: Undisclosed
Newborn photographers help parents find a portrait package. Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years old.
MJC pool coach instructor | Part-time
Industry: Sports coaching
Work location: Modesto Junior College
Salary: $61.75 to $98.73 per hour ; $72.77 to $101.32 per hour with a doctorate degree
Pool coach instructors teach fundamentals of Modesto Junior College water sports and recruit athletes. Water sports at MJC include swimming and water polo.
What do you want to know about life in Modesto? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@modbee.com.