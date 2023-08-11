$16 to $101 per hour in Modesto? Here are 8 open jobs from cannabis to community college

Dominique Williams
·2 min read
0

Along with city and state jobs, Modesto is host to a variety of employment opportunities in industries including retail, food, photography and sports coaching.

After our last job opening story, Modesto Bee reader Daniela Berrelleza asked The Bee if there were any other hiring opportunities in the city.

We searched ZipRecruiter, Indeed, social media and company websites to find who was hiring in Modesto. Here are some of the companies accepting applications, including how much they pay and what the job descriptions are. Addition information, including how to apply, is linked:

Cookies budtender | Part-time

  • Industry: Retail

  • Work location: 1944 West Orangeburg Ave., Modesto

  • Salary: $16 per hour

Budtenders help explain and sell cannabis products to customers and maintain product display. The job was posted Aug. 11.

In-N-Out store associate | Part-time

  • Industry: Food

  • Work location: 3900 Pelandale Ave., Modesto

  • Salary: $19 per hour

Store associates take customer orders and serve food at the counter or the In-N-Out drive-thru. Everyone starts as a level one store associate and gets training to grow from there.

The Brass Tap server | Full-time

  • Industry: Food

  • Work location: 4500 Dale Road Suite A, Modesto

  • Salary: $15.50 per hour

Servers take orders and serve food to customers. The must be beer and menu knowledgeable to suggest beer and describe menu items.

Transdev bus driver | Undisclosed

  • Industry: Transportation

  • Reporting location: 1001 9th St., Modesto

  • Salary: $21.33 per hour

Bus drivers transport community members to destinations in the Modesto. Transdev offers paid commercial driver’s license training.

Modesto Nuts grounds crew | Seasonal

  • Industry: Facility operations

  • Work location: John Thurman Field

  • Salary: Undisclosed

Grounds crew members maintain John Thurman Field and the warning track. This position is for the 2023 season.

BioLife plasma assistance manager | Full-time

  • Industry: Healthcare

  • Work location: Biolife’s new plasma donation facility in Modesto, address not disclosed

  • Salary: $60,500 to $ 90,700 per year

Plasma assistant managers manage the operations of the donation center and hires and trains new staff. The new facility is opening in January 2024.

Mom365 newborn photography/sales | Part-time

  • Industry: Photographic imaging

  • Work location: Doctor’s Medical Center, Modesto

  • Salary: Undisclosed

Newborn photographers help parents find a portrait package. Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years old.

MJC pool coach instructor | Part-time

  • Industry: Sports coaching

  • Work location: Modesto Junior College

  • Salary: $61.75 to $98.73 per hour ; $72.77 to $101.32 per hour with a doctorate degree

Pool coach instructors teach fundamentals of Modesto Junior College water sports and recruit athletes. Water sports at MJC include swimming and water polo.

What do you want to know about life in Modesto? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@modbee.com.

Recommended Stories