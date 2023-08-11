$16 to $101 per hour in Modesto? Here are 8 open jobs from cannabis to community college

Along with city and state jobs, Modesto is host to a variety of employment opportunities in industries including retail, food, photography and sports coaching.

After our last job opening story, Modesto Bee reader Daniela Berrelleza asked The Bee if there were any other hiring opportunities in the city.

We searched ZipRecruiter, Indeed, social media and company websites to find who was hiring in Modesto. Here are some of the companies accepting applications, including how much they pay and what the job descriptions are. Addition information, including how to apply, is linked:

Cookies budtender | Part-time

Industry: Retail

Work location: 1944 West Orangeburg Ave., Modesto

Salary: $16 per hour

Budtenders help explain and sell cannabis products to customers and maintain product display. The job was posted Aug. 11.

In-N-Out store associate | Part-time

Industry: Food

Work location: 3900 Pelandale Ave., Modesto





Salary: $19 per hour

Store associates take customer orders and serve food at the counter or the In-N-Out drive-thru. Everyone starts as a level one store associate and gets training to grow from there.

The Brass Tap server | Full-time

Industry: Food

Work location: 4500 Dale Road Suite A, Modesto

Salary: $15.50 per hour

Servers take orders and serve food to customers. The must be beer and menu knowledgeable to suggest beer and describe menu items.

Transdev bus driver | Undisclosed

Industry: Transportation

Reporting location: 1001 9th St., Modesto

Salary: $21.33 per hour

Bus drivers transport community members to destinations in the Modesto. Transdev offers paid commercial driver’s license training.

Modesto Nuts grounds crew | Seasonal

Industry: Facility operations





Work location: John Thurman Field

Salary: Undisclosed

Grounds crew members maintain John Thurman Field and the warning track. This position is for the 2023 season.

BioLife plasma assistance manager | Full-time

Industry: Healthcare





Work location: Biolife’s new plasma donation facility in Modesto, address not disclosed

Salary: $60,500 to $ 90,700 per year

Plasma assistant managers manage the operations of the donation center and hires and trains new staff. The new facility is opening in January 2024.

Mom365 newborn photography/sales | Part-time

Industry: Photographic imaging

Work location: Doctor’s Medical Center, Modesto

Salary: Undisclosed

Newborn photographers help parents find a portrait package. Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years old.

MJC pool coach instructor | Part-time

Industry: Sports coaching

Work location: Modesto Junior College

Salary: $61.75 to $98.73 per hour ; $72.77 to $101.32 per hour with a doctorate degree

Pool coach instructors teach fundamentals of Modesto Junior College water sports and recruit athletes. Water sports at MJC include swimming and water polo.

What do you want to know about life in Modesto? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@modbee.com.